Trend Monitor VZ

3.67

Trend Monitor VZ – Market monitoring based on trend structure.

If you analyze multiple instruments, checking trend direction can take a significant amount of time.
Trend Monitor VZ brings all this information together in a single dashboard and displays trend direction across multiple instruments and timeframes at the same time.


The entire market at a glance

A market monitor appears directly on your chart, showing trend direction across selected instruments and timeframes.

Trend direction is determined using market structure:

  • HH + HL → uptrend
  • LH + LL → downtrend

Instead of checking every chart individually, you can instantly see the broader market picture.


5 seconds instead of 5 minutes to check trend direction across all instruments

One of the most time-consuming parts of market analysis is constantly switching between instruments and timeframes to identify trend direction.

Trend Monitor VZ helps reduce this process to just a few seconds.

You get a single dashboard that allows you to:

  • monitor dozens of instruments simultaneously;
  • see trend direction across multiple timeframes;
  • perform daily market analysis faster;
  • reduce repetitive manual work.


Built for traders who want to see the entire market

Trend Monitor VZ is designed for traders who:

  • analyze multiple instruments;
  • use multi-timeframe analysis;
  • want to spend less time checking the market;
  • value speed and clarity.


Customize the monitor for your own watchlist

  • display as many instruments as the panel space allows;
  • support for all major timeframes;
  • custom symbol selection;
  • flexible panel positioning on the chart.


The indicator does not generate signals, find trades for you, or suggest entry points.

The purpose of Trend Monitor VZ is to bring market direction information together in a single dashboard and help you make faster decisions within your own trading system.

Reviews 4
Jenny LK
1993
Jenny LK 2023.05.05 16:08 
 

I've been using Owl indicator of this author for one month and I found it very informative so I rent this scanner too. Great trend multi time analyzer. Worth the price.

danmar
2479
danmar 2023.03.24 09:35 
 

I just bought it and the first results are, for me , very interesting by the fact it give me early information for reversal before my others indicators and in scalping it is very important look very accurate, i appreciate a lot this dashboard not based on RSI that i already have but on trend i will come back after 1 week of trades, look so good already Thanks Warmly

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Forex4trade
70
Forex4trade 2023.08.21 18:05 
 

DO NOT BUY from this user!!!!! I purchased the product and it did NOT work. I requested from the user to modify the indicator, and he said he will do it but that he will place it at the bottom of his queue. Since he did not provide me with a release date, which it could be in a several Months I requested for a refund for which he said he would not honor my request. He said refunds are provided via the web site, however, he clearly knows that once you download the product and try to run it or activate it, you are no longer able to request for a refund. I reached out to him to see if there was anything that can be done, and he said he would address making changes to the indicator, but basically at his own time and that did not work for me. Bottom line - DO NO BUY from this user as the products are not good.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.13 02:34
Hello, thank you for your feedback.
Refunds are handled according to MQL5 platform rules and cannot be influenced once the product is activated.
The feature you mentioned was later added as part of ongoing updates. Since then, the product has been significantly improved and further developed.
Jenny LK
1993
Jenny LK 2023.05.05 16:08 
 

I've been using Owl indicator of this author for one month and I found it very informative so I rent this scanner too. Great trend multi time analyzer. Worth the price.

danmar
2479
danmar 2023.03.24 09:35 
 

I just bought it and the first results are, for me , very interesting by the fact it give me early information for reversal before my others indicators and in scalping it is very important look very accurate, i appreciate a lot this dashboard not based on RSI that i already have but on trend i will come back after 1 week of trades, look so good already Thanks Warmly

Станислав Касьянов
83
Станислав Касьянов 2023.03.23 10:42 
 

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