MWC COX 5
- Indicators
- Joerg Hamann
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 7 August 2021
The MWC COX indicator shows the extreme zones of net short/long positions of the Commitments of Traders Report released by the CFTC once a week for four periods of time. Default settings are periods of 12, 26, 52 and 156 weeks.
Additional Features
- Displays the sum of all 4 periods in one line
- MA, MOM and RSI indicators are integrated (not in the MQL5 Version 1.0)
Please make sure that you download the MWC_Demo.zip file and unpack it into [...]/MQL5/Files folder.
