The MWC COX indicator shows the extreme zones of net short/long positions of the Commitments of Traders Report released by the CFTC once a week for four periods of time. Default settings are periods of 12, 26, 52 and 156 weeks.





Additional Features

Displays the sum of all 4 periods in one line

MA, MOM and RSI indicators are integrated (not in the MQL5 Version 1.0)

Please make sure that you download the MWC_Demo.zip file and unpack it into [...]/MQL5/Files folder.

-> www.myweeklycot.com/teaser-demo