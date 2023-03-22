Trend Monitor VZ MT5

Trend Monitor VZ – Market monitoring based on trend structure.

If you analyze multiple instruments, checking trend direction can take a significant amount of time.

Trend Monitor VZ brings all this information together in a single dashboard and displays trend direction across multiple instruments and timeframes at the same time.





The entire market at a glance



A market monitor appears directly on your chart, showing trend direction across selected instruments and timeframes.

Trend direction is determined using market structure:

HH + HL → uptrend

→ uptrend LH + LL → downtrend

Instead of checking every chart individually, you can instantly see the broader market picture.





5 seconds instead of 5 minutes to check trend direction across all instruments

One of the most time-consuming parts of market analysis is constantly switching between instruments and timeframes to identify trend direction.

Trend Monitor VZ helps reduce this process to just a few seconds.

You get a single dashboard that allows you to:

monitor dozens of instruments simultaneously;

see trend direction across multiple timeframes;

perform daily market analysis faster;

reduce repetitive manual work.



Built for traders who want to see the entire market



Trend Monitor VZ is designed for traders who:

analyze multiple instruments;

use multi-timeframe analysis;

want to spend less time checking the market;

value speed and clarity.





Customize the monitor for your own watchlist



display as many instruments as the panel space allows;

support for all major timeframes;

custom symbol selection;

flexible panel positioning on the chart.





The indicator does not generate signals, find trades for you, or suggest entry points.

The purpose of Trend Monitor VZ is to bring market direction information together in a single dashboard and help you make faster decisions within your own trading system.