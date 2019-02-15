Engulfing Stochastic

2.5

We have all seen a currency pair enter the overbought or oversold territory and stay there for long periods of time. What this indicator does is gives you the emphasis. So if you are looking for reversals then you may want to take notice when oversold territory is entered into with a bullish engulfing candle or if the trend is your thing then check for bearish engulfing candles while entering oversold.

This indicator will show a downward arrow when it detects a bearish engulfing candle while crossing over an overbought or oversold line. It will show an upward arrow if it detects a bullish candle while crossing the overbought or oversold line. A cross of the overbought or oversold line is made when the signal line of the stochastic crosses the line. If in the case of an overbought cross the signal line of stochastic was below the overbought and then crosses above it that is a valid cross, crosses in the other direction are ignored. It is similar, but opposite, for the oversold, the signal line must cross from above to below the oversold level.

Interesting Inputs:

  • OverSold level for defining the oversold level
  • OverBought level for defining overbought
  • symbol enter a symbol name here if you don't want to use the symbol that the chart is attached to.
  • The timeframe is used to select periods that are possibly different from the one that the chart is attached to base the indicator on.

Alerts? https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36100

MT4? https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36133

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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The Wolfalizer Indicator combines the functionality of the Engulfing Stochastic  along with the ConsecutiveRSI  and adds alerts along with more detailed output to the journal. This Indicator will alert you when RSI or Stochastics cross into oversold or overbought. You can set the oversold and overbought levels for RSI and Stochastics separately. You can pick if you want an engulfing candle to appear on the cross or set a number of consecutive candles you would like to see. Interesting Inputs inc
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7Biblo7Induc7
385
7Biblo7Induc7 2023.04.17 14:56 
 

Very good indicator!

Mohammed Shalaby
38
Mohammed Shalaby 2021.06.05 22:33 
 

It crashes producing messy signals all the time, despite I believe it will be a good indicator if you manage to fix it.

Wan Ping Fei
1690
Wan Ping Fei 2019.02.15 08:59 
 

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