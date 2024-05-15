UR Gamma

UR Gamma
(powered by similar calculations found in Machine Learning systems)

UR Gamma is a cutting-edge financial analysis tool that offers a new and improved take on the classic WaveTrend indicator. By incorporating advanced Digital Signal Processing techniques, UR Gamma addresses some of the limitations of traditional WaveTrend algorithms and provides a more accurate, robust and dynamic approach to identifying and measuring trends in price action.

Advantages of using UR Gamma:

  1. Minimalistic setup
  2. All the data is being calculated in the background - with just 1 output for the user - clear and neat.
  3. Background levels to suggest exhaustion
  4. Adjusted to all kinds of assets.

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!


Why UR Gamma?

The goal is to have the probability distribution oscillate between -1 and 1, with 0 as the middle point. To achieve this, a technique from Machine Learning called an activation function is used to transform the data. One such function is the hyperbolic tangent function, which is often used in neural networks because it keeps values between -1 and 1. By taking the first derivative of the input data and normalizing it using the quadratic mean, the tanh function effectively redistributes the input signal into the desired range of -1 to 1.

UR Gamma is a powerful tool for traders and investors, providing them with a more comprehensive, reliable and actionable insight into market trends and price movements. The algorithm is also adaptable for use across multiple time frames and markets, making it a versatile and flexible solution for any financial analysis needs. With its unique approach and advanced functionality, UR Gamma is a must-have tool for any professional or serious trader looking to gain an edge in the financial markets.

How to use UR Gamma ?

UR Gamma is a one line oscillator that is designed to help traders identify and measure trends in price action. The oscillator is easy to use and provides a clear visual representation of market trends, with the background levels showing possible exhaustion points of price. To use UR Gamma, simply add the indicator to your chart and observe the oscillations of the line. The oscillator will oscillate between -1 and 1, with 0 as the median. When the line is above 0, it indicates that the market is in an uptrend, and when it is below 0, it indicates a downtrend. The background levels provide a clear indication of possible exhaustion points of price, so traders can take action accordingly. To further enhance the analysis, users can adjust the settings to suit their preferences and requirements.

SETTINGS
  • Gamma: Basically a "lookback" value that influences the length of the waves - adjust this depending on the timeframe you are using.
  • Use Background Levels: Visualization of exhaustion behind the buffer

DISPLAY

  • Gamma Line: Shows the exhaustion of the price and possibly redistribution levels marking tops and bottoms.
  • Background Levels: Show different exhaustion levels adjusted to the default setup.

WWW -> https://urtradingcoder.carrd.co

Twitter -> https://twitter.com/URTradingCoder

Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349091899

YouTube -> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCihthoKQYrhj91jkUO8B1kg

MQL Store -> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youreacoder/seller

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This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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UR VolumeTrend
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UR VolumeTrend   UR  VolumeTrend is the clearest volume indicator showing the ongoing trend in terms of volume. Works perfectly with other indicators just like UR TrendExhaustion to signal local tops and bottoms. Limited to just 2 parameters - the higher values, the longer trends it will show.  Gradient extremes show possible exhaustions of volume to catch a potential reversal. Two lines - The Volume trend and It's average. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets. There is a special
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UR TrendExhaustion   UR   TrendExhaustion is the best solution for traders who don't want to deal with parameter values nor other set-ups - it is both easy and visually-understandable for everyone. Advantages of using UR TrendExhaustion: No parameters You have 3 lines that describe best what's going on on the chart:   Trend Exhaustion Line ,   Whale Money Line   and   Retail Money Line . The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (red areas) The best advantage: Easy a
UR HighsAndLows
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR Highs&Lows  UR Highs&Lows does an in-depth analysis of price movement and its volatility, and creates a channel within which the price is moving. That channel moves now as an oscillator and is overlayed with price's deviation to signal potential exhaustions and possible reversals. Advantages of using UR Highs&Lows : No parameters You have 3 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is an average of the price, and Blue Lines which are its extremes The histogram is a visualizati
UR Momenter
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UR Momenter   UR   Momenter calculates perfectly the momentum of the price in correlation to the exhaustion of the price movement represented as an oscillator. Therefore this gives us really early signals of potential reversals or retracements. This formula was discovered in 2018 after market bubble burst. Advantages of using UR   Momenter   : No parameters You have 2 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is the Momentum of the price in correlation to price's moving average d
UR FrontEndBackEnd
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Indicators
UR FrontEndBackEnd   UR FrontEndBackEnd   is my favorite formula for finding the most accurate levels of support and resistance. I have also splitted those into different categories (dashed lines, solid lines and areas) to mark how strong they are. All is stored in buffers so they are easy to access and implement within other tools. Addition : The tool may need to be adjusted to the asset it is applied on - asset's differ in terms of nr of digis in the price which affects the tool. The needed p
UR Bands
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR Bands (with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems) UR Bands is an indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable representation
UR Vortex
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UR Vortex The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations. The   UR Vortex   indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average true
UR PulseScalp
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UR PulseScalp A calibrated trading indicator for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets UR PulseScalp is a cutting-edge trading solution for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets. This innovative indicator is built on a scientifically-calibrated formula that blends the power of Volatility, MoneyFlow and Relative Strength to create a highly accurate and reliable signal. Advantages of using UR  PulseScalp : Comfortable Interactive Panel Highly Accurate on M5
UR TradeManager
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR_TradeManager for MetaTrader 4 Initial words Hey Trader! Fist of all - this tool is created by a trader that codes, not by a coder that trades. Therefore it is minimalistic in UI, but maximizes automation and processes so the user doesn't have to rely heavily on the documentation to get to know the workflow. Also the Labels are formatted in comprehensible way, and my main goal was to provide a tool that is understandable to the user, no matter what kind of trading background he has. The tool i
UR Basket MT5
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Indicators
UR DivergenceSpotter MT5   UR   DivergenceSpotter MT5 is the result of many years of experience and sometimes the easiest ways are the best. There is a good correlation between a few indicators, but when they mismatch - the price tries to "re-adjust" - and it's at that moment when we get a signal with UR DivergenceSpotter MT5. Advantages of using UR Divergence Spotter MT5: No parameters Doesn't repaint after the candle is created Signals when the signal is not valid anymore   (meaning that you c
UR VolumeTrend MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR VolumeTrend MT5   UR  VolumeTrend MT5 is the clearest volume indicator showing the ongoing trend in terms of volume. Works perfectly with other indicators just like UR TrendExhaustion to signal local tops and bottoms. Limited to just 2 parameters - the higher values, the longer trends it will show.  Gradient extremes show possible exhaustions of volume to catch a potential reversal. Two lines - The Volume trend and It's average. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets. There is a
UR TrendExhaustion MT5
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UR Highs&Lows MT5  UR Highs&Lows MT5 does an in-depth analysis of price movement and its volatility, and creates a channel within which the price is moving. That channel moves now as an oscillator and is overlayed with price's deviation to signal potential exhaustions and possible reversals. Advantages of using UR Highs&Lows MT5 : No parameters You have 3 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is an average of the price, and Blue Lines which are its extremes The histogram is a
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UR Momenter MT5   UR   Momenter  MT5 calculates perfectly the momentum of the price in correlation to the exhaustion of the price movement represented as an oscillator. Therefore this gives us really early signals of potential reversals or retracements. This formula was discovered in 2018 after market bubble burst. Advantages of using UR     Momenter MT5   : No parameters You have 2 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is the Momentum of the price in correlation to price's m
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UR Gamma MT5
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UR Gamma MT5 (powered by similar calculations found in Machine Learning systems) UR Gamma MT5   is a cutting-edge financial analysis tool that offers a new and improved take on the classic WaveTrend indicator. By incorporating advanced Digital Signal Processing techniques, UR Gamma addresses some of the limitations of traditional WaveTrend algorithms and provides a more accurate, robust and dynamic approach to identifying and measuring trends in price action. Advantages of using UR Gamma MT5 :
UR Bands MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Bands MT5 (with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems) UR Bands MT5   is a n indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable rep
UR Vortex MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR Vortex MT5 The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations. The UR Vortex MT5 indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average t
UR PulseScalp MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR PulseScalp MT5 A calibrated trading indicator for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets UR PulseScalp MT5 is a cutting-edge trading solution for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets. This innovative indicator is built on a scientifically-calibrated formula that blends the power of Volatility, MoneyFlow and Relative Strength to create a highly accurate and reliable signal. Advantages of using UR PulseScalp MT5: Comfortable Interactive Panel Highly Accura
UR TradeManager MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR_TradeManager for MetaTrader 5 Initial words Hey Trader! Fist of all - this tool is created by a trader that codes, not by a coder that trades. Therefore it is minimalistic in UI, but maximizes automation and processes so the user doesn't have to rely heavily on the documentation to get to know the workflow. Also the Labels are formatted in comprehensible way, and my main goal was to provide a tool that is understandable to the user, no matter what kind of trading background he has. The tool i
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