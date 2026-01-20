WH Anchored VWAP MT4

4.5

The Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 4 gives you full control over where your VWAP starts. Instead of being locked to session opens or fixed times,
you simply drag the anchor point on the chart, and the VWAP instantly recalculates from that exact bar.

Indicator Based : WH KillZone VWAP MT4

This makes it perfect for analyzing:
• Institutional entry zones
• Breakout origins
• Swing highs/lows
• News reaction points
• Trend continuations

Key Features

  • Drag & Drop Anchor Point : Move the starting point directly on the chart. The VWAP updates in real time from the new anchor.

  • Real-Time Recalculation : No refresh needed. The VWAP adapts instantly as you reposition the anchor.

  • Built-in Alerts : Get notified when price: Touches the VWAP , Crosses above or below the VWAP , Enters a defined distance from VWAP.

  • Clean & Lightweight : Optimized for performance – runs smoothly even on lower timeframes.

  • Perfect for All Markets.


Why Use Anchored VWAP?

The Anchored VWAP shows the true average price since a specific event, not just since the session open. This gives you:
• Better bias (bullish/bearish)
• Clear value areas
• Strong dynamic support & resistance


Customization Options

• Line color & width
• Alert enable/disable
• Alert distance (in points/pips)
• Sound / popup / push notifications


Best For

• Scalpers
• Day traders
• Swing traders
• ICT / Smart Money concepts
• VWAP & mean-reversion strategies


评分 2
Rich8989
938
Rich8989 2026.01.27 12:29 
 

Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

erex
84
erex 2026.07.11 10:12 
 

Прикольная штучка, но хотелось бы при размещении на графике двух и более экземпляров иметь возможность крепить их к разным опорным точкам. Пока они слипаются в одной.

То, что можно работать только от одной точки - спорно. Существуют разные подходы. Само наличие индикатора, который можно стартовать из разных точек, а не только от начала сессии, предполагает, что его должно быть разумно опирать и на сессионные старты, и на экстремумы, и на новостные моменты.

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Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity 是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
指标
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.      &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
指标
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO 是一款先进的交易指标，它结合了约翰·埃勒斯 (John Ehlers) 的 Laguerre 滤波器与强大的自动优化引擎。该指标不依赖固定的参数，而是根据最新的市场状况自动搜寻最佳设置，帮助您在无需手动调整的情况下适应不断变化的市场波动。 该指标可生成清晰的买入 (BUY) 和卖出 (SELL) 信号，并提供根据当前市场波动率计算得出的自适应止损 (Stop Loss) 和止盈 (Take Profit) 水平。内置的趋势、效率系数 (Efficiency Ratio)、波动率和蜡烛图过滤功能，有助于剔除低质量的交易设置，从而提高信号的准确性。 实时性能面板会显示当前已优化的设置、利润因子 (Profit Factor)、胜率 (Win Rate)、回撤 (Drawdown) 以及其他交易统计数据。DayTrader PRO 还支持弹出窗口、推送、邮件和声音提醒，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 主要功能 全自动参数优化 自适应买入与卖出信号 基于 ATR 的动态止损与止盈 支持每日、每周或每月重新优化 内置趋势与市场过滤功能 性能统
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
指标
现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 联系我获取推荐设置 首发名额有限 ZORYK — MetaTrader 4 专业 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统 你一定经历过这种感觉。 你花时间分析黄金，等待入场，终于打开交易后，价格却立即向相反方向移动。你过早平仓，移动止损，或者因为犹豫几秒而错过机会。随后市场在没有你的情况下，准确到达你最初预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向错误。 真正的问题是不确定性。 你不知道真正的入场位置在哪里，不知道交易逻辑在什么位置失效，也不知道应该先保护较小的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。你甚至不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在勉强寻找一笔交易。 黄金移动速度非常快。没有明确计划的正确判断，也可能在几秒钟内变成错误决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套专门为 MetaTrader 4 和 XAUUSD M5 周期开发的完整黄金信号与交易计划系统。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自处理所有后续决定的普通指标。 每个确认信号都可以在图表上显示
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
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WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (6)
专家
隆重推出我们基于高效公允价值缺口指标的先进专家顾问（EA）。 这款EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计，利用复杂的算法来识别和利用市场低效之处。 确保您把握每一个交易机会。 购买后 请联系我 索取使用手册（.pdf）和（.set 文件）。 MT4 版本：   WH 公允价值缺口 EA MT4 主要特点： 公允价值缺口检测自动 交易。 多符号EA。 可自定义设置。 实时分析。 回测功能。 用户友好界面 全面支持。 建议： 货币对：   EURUSD | GBPUSD |   GBPJPY | USDCAD | USDCHF | XAUUSD（ 黄金）。 时间范围：H1。 账户类型：低点差对冲账户。 使用我们先进的适用于 MQL5 市场的公允价值缺口 EA，彻底改变您的交易体验。 无论您是经验丰富的交易员还是刚刚入门的新手，我们的EA都能为您提供在竞争激烈的外汇交易世界中取得成功所需的工具和见解。 立即下载，开始最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力！ ** Make sure you did your testing before you purchase this product ** 如有任何
WH Fair Value Gap MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.79 (33)
指标
利用我们无与伦比的公允价值差距 MT5 指标 (FVG)，体验前所未有的交易体验 被誉为同类最佳。这款 MQL5 市场指标超越了普通的 为交易者提供无与伦比的精确度和对市场动态的洞察力。 EA版本：   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 基于SMC的指标： WH SMC Indicator MT5 特征： 一流的公允价值差距分析。 多时间框架支持。 定制。 实时警报。 完美用户友好性 无缝兼容 好处： 无与伦比的精度： 自信地做出决策，因为您知道您拥有绝对最佳的公允价值差距指标。 优化风险管理： 利用资产的真实公允价值，识别市场调整并以无与伦比的精度管理风险。 极致灵活： 根据您的交易风格定制指标，无论是日内交易、波段交易还是长线投资，都能无缝适配不同的时间框架和交易工具。 卓越表现： 经过严格测试和积极的用户反馈记录，我们的公允价值差距指标在各种市场条件下始终优于竞争对手。 使用终极公允价值缺口指标，将您的交易体验提升至全新高度。立即做出明智的选择，助您成功！ **如有任何疑问请联系我**
FREE
WH DrawFib Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (11)
指标
您是否厌倦了在图表上手动绘制斐波那契水平？您是否正在寻找一种方便有效的方法来确定交易中的关键支撑位和阻力位？别再犹豫了！ 隆重推出 DrawFib Pro，这是一款可自动执行 ibonacci 水平的 终极 MetaTrader 5 指标   在图表上绘制，并在突破这些水平时及时发出警报。借助 DrawFib Pro，您可以增强交易策略、节省时间并做出更明智的决策。 我的基于斐波那契的指标：   Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5   ||    Price Wave Pattern MT5 主要特征： 自动 斐波那契绘图 . 可定制的 参数 . 准确 可靠. 实时 警报. 用户 友好的 界面 . 对于任何寻求高效、可靠且用户友好的方式在图表上自动绘制斐波那契的交易者来说，DrawFib Pro 是必备工具。 DrawFib Pro 能够提供实时警报并支持各种时间范围，使交易者能够做出更准确、更及时的决策。节省宝贵的时间和精力，同时提高您的交易绩效。立即使用 DrawFib Pro 释放自动斐波那契分析的力量！
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.6 (5)
专家
AutoFib EA 是一款先进的专家顾问，旨在利用斐波那契回撤和扩展水平的力量进行自动交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易者，AutoFib EA 都能为您的交易策略提供精准而高效的支持。 Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  根据测试 结果调整设置。 如有任何问题，请随时 提问。 主要特点： 自动交易： 根据斐波那契水平无缝地开立买卖订单，最大限度地减少人工干预。 可定制的参数： 调整斐波那契水平、手数大小、止损、获利等，以适合您独特的交易风格。 动态市场适应： 实时分析并适应市场趋势，以识别高概率交易。 风险管理： 集成的止损和风险控制功能，确保交易有纪律，资本保全。 为什么选择 AutoFib EA？ 斐波那契水平是一种经过验证的技术分析工具，可用于识别潜在的反转和延伸区域。 AutoFib EA 通过自动化整个过程将这一概念提升到一个新的水平，节省您的时间并帮助消除情绪化决策。 无论您交易外汇、指数还是商品，Auto Fib EA 都能提供强大而可靠的解决方案来提升您的交易业绩。
FREE
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.83 (6)
指标
欢迎使用高级加特利模式识别指标 该指标根据价格结构的 HH 和 LL 以及斐波那契水平检测加特利模式，当满足某些斐波那契水平时，指标将在图表上显示该模式。 MT4 版本 :   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4 **该指标是 组合 Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5 的一部分，其中包括所有模式识别。** 特征 ： 用于 高精度 检测伽利形态的先进算法。 非常 快 且资源 少 （对机器的要求较低）。 没有 延迟 ，也没有 重画 。 自定义 斐波那契水平 调整（您可以根据您的首选设置更改斐波那契水平）。 同时显示 看跌 和 看涨 模式（能够显示看跌或看涨设置的多种模式）。 显示 交易 水平线（具有可调整止损以及目标 1 和目标 2）。 适用于任何 交易品种 和任何 时间范围 。 未来还会有更多 功能 ！ 参数： MaxBars   - 选择要回顾的最大条数。 XlegBarDepth   - 调整 HH 和 LL 深度。 ShowBearish   - 显示看跌加特利形态（True、False）。 ShowBullish  
FREE
WH Fair Value Gap MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.36 (11)
指标
利用我们无与伦比的公允价值差距 MT4 指标 (FVG)，体验前所未有的交易体验 被誉为同类最佳。这款 MQL5 市场指标超越了普通的 为交易者提供无与伦比的精确度和对市场动态的洞察力。 EA版本：   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 基于SMC的指标：   WH SMC Indicator MT4 特征： 一流的公允价值差距分析。 多时间框架支持。 定制。 实时警报。 完美用户友好性 无缝兼容 好处： 无与伦比的精度：     自信地做出决策，因为您知道您拥有绝对最佳的公允价值差距指标。 优化风险管理：     利用资产的真实公允价值，以无与伦比的准确度识别市场调整并管理风险。 最佳的多功能性：     根据您的交易偏好定制指标，无论是日内交易、波段交易还是长线投资。无缝适配不同的时间框架和交易工具。 卓越成就：     经过严格的测试和积极的用户反馈记录，我们的公允价值差距指标在各种市场条件下一直优于竞争对手。 使用终极公允价值缺口指标，将您的交易体验提升至全新高度。立即做出明智的选择，助您成功！ **如有任何疑问请联系我**
FREE
WH ChartSync Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.8 (5)
实用工具
Unlock the power of synchronized chart analysis with Chart Sync, your ultimate solution for harmonizing technical objects across multiple charts on the same trading symbol, ChartsSync Pro MT5 is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 5 utility designed to streamline your trading workflow, enhance analysis precision, and amplify your trading decisions. Features: Effortless Object Synchronization. Multi-Chart Harmony. User-Friendly Interface. Real-Time Updates. Sync Objects Color,Width and Style. Supporte
FREE
WH SMC Indicator MT4
Wissam Hussein
指标
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the   Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT5 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT5 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT4 platfo
WH ThreeLine Strike MT4
Wissam Hussein
指标
三线打击指标   适用于 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)。这款先进的工具旨在帮助您精准、轻松地识别市场中潜在的逆转。 无论您是初学者还是经验丰富的交易者，该指标都可以增强您的交易决策并最大化您的利润。 Contact me after purchase for guidance  主要特点： 准确的反转信号 ：根据三线打击模式（技术分析中经过验证的烛台形态）检测潜在的趋势反转。 多符号和多时间范围 ：通过仪表板/扫描仪（GUI）访问多符号和时间范围。 可自定义的设置 ：使用可调节的参数（例如，打击模式、时间范围和视觉偏好）来根据您的交易风格定制指标。 实时警报 ：当三线打击模式形成时接收即时通知，这样您就不会错过重要的市场机会。 用户友好界面 ：直观的设计可以轻松解释信号并将其集成到您的交易策略中。 兼容性 ：与您现有的 MT4 设置无缝集成，以获得流畅、高效的交易体验。 为什么选择三线走势指标？ 提高您的交易绩效 ：通过可靠且及时的反转信号增强您的决策能力。 节省时间和精力 ：自动化您的分析并专注于执行有利可图的交易。 适合所有交易者 ：无论您是日内交易者、波段交易者还是长期投
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.15 (13)
指标
Welcome to our Price Wave Pattern MT5 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version:    Price W
FREE
WH KillZone VWAP MT5
Wissam Hussein
指标
Killzone VWAP is an advanced analytical tool designed to pinpoint high-probability market reversal areas by combining dynamic price zones with volume-weighted data. Rather than relying on lagging moving averages, this indicator identifies critical liquidity pockets ("Killzones") and anchors a Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) directly within them to validate trade entries. Whether you are a discretionary trader looking for sniper entries or an algorithmic developer needing reliable confirmat
WH Anchored VWAP MT5
Wissam Hussein
指标
The Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 gives you full control over where your VWAP starts. Instead of being locked to session opens or fixed times, you simply drag the anchor point on the chart , and the VWAP instantly recalculates from that exact bar. Indicator Based :   WH KillZone VWAP MT5 This makes it perfect for analyzing: • Institutional entry zones • Breakout origins • Swing highs/lows • News reaction points • Trend continuations Key Features Drag & Drop Anchor Point :  Move the s
FREE
WH DrawFib Pro MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (7)
指标
您是否厌倦了在图表上手动绘制斐波那契水平？您是否正在寻找一种方便有效的方法来确定交易中的关键支撑位和阻力位？别再犹豫了！ 隆重推出 DrawFib Pro，这是一款可自动执行 ibonacci 水平的 终极 MetaTrader 4 指标   在图表上绘制，并在突破这些水平时及时发出警报。借助 DrawFib Pro，您可以增强交易策略、节省时间并做出更明智的决策。 我的斐波那契指标：   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4   ||  WH Price Wave Pattern MT4 主要特征： 自动化   斐波那契绘图. 可定制  参数 . 准确的   和   可靠的. 实时   警报. 用户 友好   接口 . 对于任何寻求高效、可靠且用户友好的方式在图表上自动绘制斐波那契的交易者来说，DrawFib Pro 是必备工具。 DrawFib Pro 能够提供实时警报并支持各种时间范围，使交易者能够做出更准确、更及时的决策。节省宝贵的时间和精力，同时提高您的交易绩效。立即使用 DrawFib Pro 释放自动斐波那契分析的力量！
FREE
Ultimate Fractals MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (3)
指标
该指标基于著名的分形指标，但具有很强的定制性 和灵活性， 这是识别趋势逆转并最大化您的利润潜力的强大工具。 凭借其先进的功能和用户友好的界面，它是各个级别交易者的最终选择。 MT5 版本： Ultimate Fractals MT5 特征 ： 可定制的分形蜡烛数。 反转线。 可定制的设置。 用户友好的界面。 主要参数： 左侧蜡烛 - 左侧形成分形的条形数量。 右侧蜡烛 - 分形右侧的条形数量。 不要让市场的不确定性阻碍您。使用“终极分形”指标提升您的交易游戏。 加入依赖此工具做出自信决策并实现财务目标的成功交易者行列。 请随意定制此产品描述，以突出显示您的特定“Ultimate Fractals MT4”指标的任何独特功能或优点， 并向我询问有关产品的任何问题或建议。
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
指标
Welcome to our   Price Wave Pattern   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version : Price
FREE
WH Trading Sessions MT5
Wissam Hussein
指标
FREE
WH Auto TrendLine MT5
Wissam Hussein
指标
隆重推出 Auto Trendline，这是一款创新的 MT5 指标，可自动执行以下过程： 在图表上绘制趋势线。告别手动绘制趋势线这项繁琐耗时的任务吧！ 让 Auto Trendline 为您效劳！ *购买后请联系我，我会给您发送 使用说明和分步指南。 凭借其先进的算法，自动趋势线功能可以自动检测并绘制趋势线。 节省您的时间和精力。只需将指标附加到您的图表上，即可观看它根据价格走势的高点和低点识别并绘制趋势线。 自动趋势线具有高度可定制性，您可以调整指标的灵敏度以适应您的交易风格和偏好。 您还可以选择不同的线条样式和颜色，甚至可以设置警报，以便在趋势线被打破时通知您。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，自动趋势线都是识别和分析任何市场趋势的重要工具。 凭借其用户友好的界面和先进的功能，该指标一定会提升您的交易体验，并帮助您做出更明智的交易决策。 主要特点： 自动绘制趋势线。 多品种和多时间周期。 高度可定制的灵敏度设置。 多种线条样式和颜色。 趋势线断裂警报通知。 用于监控符号和时间范围信息的仪表盘（GUI）。 立即体验自动趋势线分析，探索自动化趋势线分析的优势！
WH AutoFib EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
专家
AutoFib EA 是一款先进的专家顾问，旨在利用斐波那契回撤和扩展水平的力量进行自动交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易者，AutoFib EA 都能为您的交易策略提供精准而高效的支持。 Test     The EA Before Risking Real Money.  根据测试调整设置   结果。 有任何问题？请随时   问。 主要特点： 自动交易：     根据斐波那契水平无缝地开立买卖订单，最大限度地减少人工干预。 可定制参数：     调整斐波那契水平、手数大小、止损、获利等以适合您独特的交易风格。 动态市场适应：     实时分析并适应市场趋势以识别高概率交易。 风险管理：     集成的止损和风险控制功能可确保有纪律的交易和资本保全。 为什么选择 AutoFib EA？ 斐波那契水平是一种经过验证的技术分析工具，可用于识别潜在的反转和延伸区域。 AutoFib EA 通过自动化整个过程将这一概念提升到一个新的水平，节省您的时间并帮助消除情绪化决策。 无论您交易外汇、指数还是商品，Auto Fib EA 都能提供强大而可靠的解决方案来提升您的交易业绩。
FREE
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
指标
欢迎使用高级加特利模式识别指标 该指标根据价格结构的 HH 和 LL 以及斐波那契水平检测加特利模式，当满足某些斐波那契水平时，指标将在图表上显示该模式。 MT5版本：   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5 **该指标是 组合 的一部分     WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4   ，其中包括所有模式识别。** 特征 ： 用于检测 Gartley 模式的高级算法   准确性 。 非常   快速地   和   低的   资源（对机器要求较低）。 不   落后   也不   重新粉刷 。 风俗     Fib 水平   调整（您可以根据您的首选设置更改斐波那契水平）。 展示   看跌   和   看涨   同时模式（能够显示看跌或看涨设置的多种模式）。 展示   贸易水平   线（带有可调节的停止点以及目标 1 和目标 2）。 适用于任何   象征   和任何   时间范围 。 更多的   特征   未来还会来！ 参数： 最大条数     - 选择要回顾的最大条数。 XlegBar深度     - 调整 HH 和 LL 深
FREE
Ultimate Fractals MT5
Wissam Hussein
指标
该指标基于著名的分形指标，但具有很强的定制性 和灵活性， 这是识别趋势逆转并最大化您的利润潜力的强大工具。 凭借其先进的功能和用户友好的界面，它是各个级别交易者的最终选择。 MT4 版本： Ultimate Fractals MT4 特征 ： 可定制的分形蜡烛数。 反转线。 可定制的设置。 用户友好的界面。 主要参数： 左侧蜡烛 - 左侧形成分形的条形数量。 右侧蜡烛 - 分形右侧的条形数量。 不要让市场的不确定性阻碍您。使用“终极分形”指标提升您的交易游戏。 加入成功交易者的行列，依靠此工具做出自信的决策并实现财务目标。 请随意定制此产品描述，以突出显示您的特定“Ultimate Fractals MT5”指标的任何独特功能或优点， 并向我询问有关产品的任何问题或建议。
FREE
WH Price Wave EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (2)
专家
隆重推出 Price Wave EA MT5 Expert Advisor – 一款创新工具，旨在利用外汇市场中 ABCD 模式的力量，专 为 MetaTrader 5 开发 该 EA 利用我的免费 价格波动模式 MT5 指标来准确高效地识别利润丰厚的交易机会。 ABCD 模式是一种众所周知且可靠的图表模式，专业交易者利用它来识别潜在的趋势反转或延续。 通过分析价格走势并识别这些模式的形成，交易者可以获得对市场动态的宝贵见解并做出明智的交易决策。 借助价格波动模式 MT5 EA，您可以根据 ABCD 模式自动化您的交易策略，让您实时抓住机会，利用市场波动获利。该 EA 与价格波动模式 MT5 指标无缝集成，直接在您的 MetaTrader 5 平台上生成及时、准确的交易信号。 特征： 增强的 交易执行：Price Wave EA MT5 配备先进的算法，可以快速分析市场状况并在几分之一秒内执行交易。这确保您不会错过潜在的盈利机会。 可定制 参数：定制 EA 的设置以符合您的交易偏好和风险承受能力。调整手数、止损、止盈等参数以适合您的个人交易风格。 用户 友好的 界面：Price
WH SMC Indicator MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
指标
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT4 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT5 platform
WH Trading Sessions MT4
Wissam Hussein
指标
Mejore la precisión de sus operaciones con el       Sesiones de trading de   WH   MT4       Indicador para MetaTrader 4. Esta potente herramienta te ayuda a visualizar y gestionar sesiones clave del mercado sin esfuerzo. Basado en:   Indicador WH SMC MT4 Versión MT5:   WH Trading Sessions MT5 Características principales: Panel GUI interactivo       – Seleccione y alterne fácilmente entre       Asia, Londres y Nueva York       sesiones de negociación. Alertas y configuraciones personalizables
FREE
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
指标
欢迎使用终极谐波模式识别指标 加特利形态、蝙蝠形态和密码形态是交易者用来识别市场潜在反转点的流行技术分析工具。 我们的终极谐波模式识别指标是一个强大的工具，它使用先进的算法来扫描市场并实时识别这些模式。 借助我们的终极谐波模式识别指标，您可以根据这些流行模式快速轻松地识别潜在的交易机会。 *购买后联系我向您发送 说明和步骤指南。 MT5 版本： Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5 该指标在图表上绘制模式以及关键的斐波那契回撤水平，使您可以轻松识别潜在的进入和退出点。 我们的指标还包括一系列自定义选项，允许您微调指标以适合您的特定交易风格。 您可以调整指标的灵敏度，为图案和回撤水平选择不同的颜色， 和更多。 特征： 强大的 Gartley、Bat 和 Cypher 模式检测算法 实时扫描潜在交易机会 在图表上显示形态和关键斐波那契回撤水平 可定制的设置以适合您的交易风格 适用于任何交易品种和任何时间范围 无论您是初学者还是经验丰富的交易者，我们的   终极谐波模式   指标是您技术分析工具库中必备的工具。 不要错过潜在的交易机会 - 尝
WH Auto TrendLine MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
指标
隆重推出 Auto Trendline，这是一款创新的 MT4 指标，可自动执行以下过程： 在图表上绘制趋势线。告别手动绘制趋势线这项繁琐耗时的任务吧！ 让 Auto Trendline 为您效劳！ *购买后请联系我，我会给您发送 使用说明和分步指南。 凭借其先进的算法，自动趋势线功能可以自动检测并绘制趋势线。 节省您的时间和精力。只需将指标附加到您的图表上，即可观看它根据价格走势的高点和低点识别并绘制趋势线。 自动趋势线具有高度可定制性，您可以调整指标的灵敏度以适应您的交易风格和偏好。 您还可以选择不同的线条样式和颜色，甚至可以设置警报，以便在趋势线被打破时通知您。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，自动趋势线都是识别和分析任何市场趋势的重要工具。 凭借其用户友好的界面和先进的功能，该指标一定会提升您的交易体验，并帮助您做出更明智的交易决策。 主要特点： 自动绘制趋势线。 多品种和多时间周期。 高度可定制的灵敏度设置。 多种线条样式和颜色。 趋势线断裂警报通知。 用于监控符号和时间范围信息的仪表盘（GUI）。 立即体验自动趋势线分析，探索自动化趋势线分析的优势！
WH Trend Continuation MT4
Wissam Hussein
指标
您是否厌倦了错过有利可图的市场趋势？您是否希望拥有一个可靠的工具，能够精确、准确地识别趋势的延续？ 别再犹豫了！我们的趋势延续指标可以增强您的交易策略并帮助您保持领先地位。 趋势延续指标是一个强大的工具，专门为帮助交易者识别和确认各种金融市场的趋势延续模式而创建。 无论您是交易股票、货币、商品还是指数，该指标都是您增强交易决策的终极伴侣。 MT5版本： WH Trend Continuation MT5 特征： 准确的   趋势确认. 可定制   参数. 易于 使用的界面. 实时 提醒. 综合的   支持 . 使用 MT4 的趋势延续指标将您的交易策略提升到新的高度。拥抱趋势分析的力量，做出明智的交易决策，并释放利润潜力的世界。不要让机会溜走——立即开始使用趋势延续指标！
WH Candles Fusion MT4
Wissam Hussein
指标
Candles Fusion is a powerful   MT4   indicator that enhances your trading analysis by displaying higher timeframe candles on the current timeframe. This unique feature provides traders with a comprehensive view of price action across different timeframes, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. Features: Multi-Timeframe Overlay. Customizable Timeframe Selection. Clear Visualization and color candle selection .  Real-Time Updates.  User-Friendly Interface.  Candles Fusion is a mu
WH Price Wave EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
专家
隆重推出 Price Wave EA MT4 Expert Advisor – 一款专 为 MetaTrader 4 开发 的创新工具，旨在利用外汇市场中 ABCD 模式的力量 该 EA 利用我的 免费     Price Wave Pattern MT4   准确高效地识别利润丰厚的交易机会的指标。 ABCD 模式是一种众所周知且可靠的图表模式，专业交易者利用它来识别潜在的趋势反转或延续。 通过分析价格走势并识别这些模式的形成，交易者可以获得对市场动态的宝贵见解并做出明智的交易决策。 借助价格波动模式 MT4 EA，您可以根据 ABCD 模式自动化您的交易策略，让您实时抓住机会，利用市场波动获利。 EA 与价格波动模式 MT4 指标无缝集成，直接在您的 MetaTrader 4 平台上生成及时、准确的交易信号。 特征： 增强型   交易执行：Price Wave EA MT4 配备先进的算法，可以快速分析市场状况并在几分之一秒内执行交易。这确保您不会错过潜在的盈利机会。 可定制   参数：定制 EA 的设置以符合您的交易偏好和风险承受能力。调整手数、止损、止盈等参数以适合您的
WH Turning Zone MT4
Wissam Hussein
指标
介绍： “Turning Zone”是一种复杂且创新的 MT4 指标，旨在为交易者提供强大的工具来检测金融市场中潜在的趋势逆转。通过利用干草叉分析的永恒概念，转向区域指标可以识别市场情绪可能发生变化的关键反转区域，为交易者提供宝贵的见解，以做出明智的决策。 MT5 版本 ：   WH Turning Zone MT5 相关产品 ：   WH Trend Continuation MT4 主要特征： 干草叉分析. 逆转概率. 视觉清晰度. 定制选项. 实时警报. 如何使用 ： 选项 1：等待价格到达转向区域并使用您自己的入场规则、止损和目标上方/下方区域。 选项 2：等待我的入场规则形成（以红色/蓝色箭头指示）止损，并且目标出现在图表上。 利用转向区指标释放精确趋势反转检测的潜力并提升您的交易策略。通过利用干草叉分析的力量，体验交易决策的新水平的信心和准确性。立即下载 MT4 的转向区域指标，在瞬息万变的金融市场世界中获得竞争优势。
WH Range BreakOut MT4
Wissam Hussein
指标
筛选:
erex
84
erex 2026.07.11 10:12 
 

Прикольная штучка, но хотелось бы при размещении на графике двух и более экземпляров иметь возможность крепить их к разным опорным точкам. Пока они слипаются в одной.

То, что можно работать только от одной точки - спорно. Существуют разные подходы. Само наличие индикатора, который можно стартовать из разных точек, а не только от начала сессии, предполагает, что его должно быть разумно опирать и на сессионные старты, и на экстремумы, и на новостные моменты.

Wissam Hussein
114697
来自开发人员的回复 Wissam Hussein 2026.07.11 10:14
Расчет VWAP основан на одной точке, полагаться на несколько точек невозможно
Rich8989
938
Rich8989 2026.01.27 12:29 
 

Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

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