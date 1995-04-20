WH Anchored VWAP MT4

The

gives you full control over where your VWAP starts. Instead of being locked to session opens or fixed times,

you simply

, and the VWAP instantly recalculates from that exact bar.





This makes it perfect for analyzing:

• Institutional entry zones

• Breakout origins

• Swing highs/lows

• News reaction points

• Trend continuations

Key Features

Drag & Drop Anchor Point : Move the starting point directly on the chart. The VWAP updates in real time from the new anchor.

Real-Time Recalculation : No refresh needed. The VWAP adapts instantly as you reposition the anchor.

Built-in Alerts : Get notified when price: Touches the VWAP , Crosses above or below the VWAP , Enters a defined distance from VWAP.



Clean & Lightweight : Optimized for performance – runs smoothly even on lower timeframes.

Perfect for All Markets.





Why Use Anchored VWAP?

The Anchored VWAP shows the true average price since a specific event, not just since the session open. This gives you:

• Better bias (bullish/bearish)

• Clear value areas

• Strong dynamic support & resistance





Customization Options

• Line color & width

• Alert enable/disable

• Alert distance (in points/pips)

• Sound / popup / push notifications





Best For

• Scalpers

• Day traders

• Swing traders

• ICT / Smart Money concepts

• VWAP & mean-reversion strategies