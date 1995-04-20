WH Anchored VWAP MT4
- Indicatori
- Wissam Hussein
- Versione: 1.0
you simply drag the anchor point on the chart, and the VWAP instantly recalculates from that exact bar.
This makes it perfect for analyzing:
• Institutional entry zones
• Breakout origins
• Swing highs/lows
• News reaction points
• Trend continuations
Key Features
- Drag & Drop Anchor Point : Move the starting point directly on the chart. The VWAP updates in real time from the new anchor.
- Real-Time Recalculation : No refresh needed. The VWAP adapts instantly as you reposition the anchor.
- Built-in Alerts : Get notified when price: Touches the VWAP , Crosses above or below the VWAP , Enters a defined distance from VWAP.
- Clean & Lightweight : Optimized for performance – runs smoothly even on lower timeframes.
- Perfect for All Markets.
Why Use Anchored VWAP?
The Anchored VWAP shows the true average price since a specific event, not just since the session open. This gives you:
• Better bias (bullish/bearish)
• Clear value areas
• Strong dynamic support & resistance
Customization Options
• Line color & width
• Alert enable/disable
• Alert distance (in points/pips)
• Sound / popup / push notifications
Best For
• Scalpers
• Day traders
• Swing traders
• ICT / Smart Money concepts
• VWAP & mean-reversion strategies