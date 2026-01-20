WH Anchored VWAP MT4

4.5

The Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 4 gives you full control over where your VWAP starts. Instead of being locked to session opens or fixed times,
you simply drag the anchor point on the chart, and the VWAP instantly recalculates from that exact bar.

Indicator Based : WH KillZone VWAP MT4

This makes it perfect for analyzing:
• Institutional entry zones
• Breakout origins
• Swing highs/lows
• News reaction points
• Trend continuations

Key Features

  • Drag & Drop Anchor Point : Move the starting point directly on the chart. The VWAP updates in real time from the new anchor.

  • Real-Time Recalculation : No refresh needed. The VWAP adapts instantly as you reposition the anchor.

  • Built-in Alerts : Get notified when price: Touches the VWAP , Crosses above or below the VWAP , Enters a defined distance from VWAP.

  • Clean & Lightweight : Optimized for performance – runs smoothly even on lower timeframes.

  • Perfect for All Markets.


Why Use Anchored VWAP?

The Anchored VWAP shows the true average price since a specific event, not just since the session open. This gives you:
• Better bias (bullish/bearish)
• Clear value areas
• Strong dynamic support & resistance


Customization Options

• Line color & width
• Alert enable/disable
• Alert distance (in points/pips)
• Sound / popup / push notifications


Best For

• Scalpers
• Day traders
• Swing traders
• ICT / Smart Money concepts
• VWAP & mean-reversion strategies


Отзывы 2
Rich8989
938
Rich8989 2026.01.27 12:29 
 

Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

erex
84
erex 2026.07.11 10:12 
 

Прикольная штучка, но хотелось бы при размещении на графике двух и более экземпляров иметь возможность крепить их к разным опорным точкам. Пока они слипаются в одной.

То, что можно работать только от одной точки - спорно. Существуют разные подходы. Само наличие индикатора, который можно стартовать из разных точек, а не только от начала сессии, предполагает, что его должно быть разумно опирать и на сессионные старты, и на экстремумы, и на новостные моменты.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Утилиты
Unlock the power of synchronized chart analysis with Chart Sync, your ultimate solution for harmonizing technical objects across multiple charts on the same trading symbol, ChartsSync Pro MT5 is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 5 utility designed to streamline your trading workflow, enhance analysis precision, and amplify your trading decisions. Features: Effortless Object Synchronization. Multi-Chart Harmony. User-Friendly Interface. Real-Time Updates. Sync Objects Color,Width and Style. Supporte
FREE
WH SMC Indicator MT4
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the   Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT5 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT5 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT4 platfo
WH ThreeLine Strike MT4
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Трехлинейный индикатор забастовки       для MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Этот продвинутый инструмент поможет вам точно и легко определять потенциальные развороты рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы новичком или опытным трейдером, этот индикатор может улучшить ваши торговые решения и максимизировать вашу прибыль. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Основные характеристики: Точные сигналы разворота   : выявляйте потенциальные развороты тренда на основе трехлинейного паттерна — проверенной свечно
WH KillZone VWAP MT5
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Killzone VWAP is an advanced analytical tool designed to pinpoint high-probability market reversal areas by combining dynamic price zones with volume-weighted data. Rather than relying on lagging moving averages, this indicator identifies critical liquidity pockets ("Killzones") and anchors a Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) directly within them to validate trade entries. Whether you are a discretionary trader looking for sniper entries or an algorithmic developer needing reliable confirmat
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.15 (13)
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в наш   паттерн ценовой волны   MT5 --(паттерн ABCD)-- Паттерн ABCD является мощным и широко используемым торговым паттерном в мире технического анализа. Это гармонический ценовой паттерн, который трейдеры используют для определения потенциальных возможностей покупки и продажи на рынке. С помощью паттерна ABCD трейдеры могут предвидеть потенциальное движение цены и принимать обоснованные решения о том, когда открывать и закрывать сделки. Версия советника:   Price Wave EA MT5
FREE
WH Anchored VWAP MT5
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
The Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 gives you full control over where your VWAP starts. Instead of being locked to session opens or fixed times, you simply drag the anchor point on the chart , and the VWAP instantly recalculates from that exact bar. Indicator Based :   WH KillZone VWAP MT5 This makes it perfect for analyzing: • Institutional entry zones • Breakout origins • Swing highs/lows • News reaction points • Trend continuations Key Features Drag & Drop Anchor Point :  Move the s
FREE
WH DrawFib Pro MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Вы устали вручную рисовать уровни Фибоначчи на своих графиках? Вы ищете удобный и эффективный способ определения ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротивления в своей торговле? Не смотрите дальше!   Представляем DrawFib Pro, совершенный индикатор для MetaTrader 4, который выполняет автоматические   уровни   Фибоначчи.       рисование на ваших графиках и предоставление своевременных предупреждений при нарушении этих уровней. С DrawFib Pro вы можете улучшить свои торговые стратегии, сэкономить время
FREE
Ultimate Fractals MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор основан на знаменитом фрактальном индикаторе, но с большим количеством настроек   и гибкости. это мощный инструмент для выявления разворотов тренда и максимизации потенциальной прибыли. Благодаря расширенным функциям и удобному интерфейсу это идеальный выбор для трейдеров всех уровней. Версия MT5:   Ultimate Fractals MT5 Функции : Настраиваемое количество фрактальных свечей. Разворотные линии. Настраиваемые настройки. Удобный интерфейс. Основные параметры: Candles On Left - коли
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в наш   ценовой волновой паттерн   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)--     Паттерн ABCD является мощным и широко используемым торговым паттерном в мире технического анализа. Это гармонический ценовой паттерн, который трейдеры используют для определения потенциальных возможностей покупки и продажи на рынке. С помощью паттерна ABCD трейдеры могут предвидеть потенциальное движение цены и принимать обоснованные решения о том, когда открывать и закрывать сделки. Версия советника:   Price Wave E
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Эксперты
AutoFib EA — это современный экспертный советник, разработанный для использования возможностей уровней коррекции и расширения Фибоначчи для автоматической торговли. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы новичком или опытным трейдером, советник AutoFib сделает вашу торговую стратегию точной и эффективной. Test     The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Отрегулируйте настройки на основе результатов вашего тестирования.       результаты. Вопросы? Не стесняйтесь       просить. Основные характеристики: Ав
FREE
WH Auto TrendLine MT5
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Представляем Auto Trendline, инновационный индикатор MT5, автоматизирующий процесс Рисование линий тренда на графиках. Попрощайтесь с утомительной и трудоемкой задачей ручного рисования линий тренда. А Auto Trendline сделает всю работу за вас! *После покупки свяжитесь со мной, и я вышлю вам   инструкцию и пошаговое руководство. Благодаря своему усовершенствованному алгоритму, Auto Trendline автоматически обнаруживает и строит линии тренда. Это сэкономит вам время и усилия. Просто прикрепите инди
WH Trading Sessions MT5
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Повысьте точность своей торговли с индикатором   WH   Trading Sessions MT5   для MetaTrader 5! Этот мощный инструмент поможет вам визуализировать и управлять ключевыми рыночными сессиями без особых усилий. Основанный на   на:   Индикатор WH SMC MT5 Версия MT4:   WH Trading Sessions MT4 Основные характеристики: Интерактивная панель графического интерфейса пользователя   — легкий выбор и переключение между торговыми сессиями   Азии, Лондона и Нью-Йорка   . Настраиваемые оповещения и настройки
FREE
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в индикатор распознавания паттернов Advanced Gartley Этот индикатор обнаруживает паттерн Гартли на основе HH и LL ценовой структуры и уровней Фибоначчи, и при достижении определенных уровней Фибоначчи индикатор отображает паттерн на графике. Версия MT5:   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5 **Этот индикатор является частью   комбинации       WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4   , включая все функции распознавания образов.** Функции : Усовершенствованный алгоритм обнаружения паттерна
FREE
WH Price Wave EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (2)
Эксперты
Представляем советник Price Wave EA MT5 — инновационный инструмент, предназначенный для использования возможностей паттерна ABCD на рынке форекс,   разработанный для MetaTrader 5. Этот советник использует преимущества моего бесплатного индикатора   Price Wave Pattern MT5   для точного и эффективного определения прибыльных торговых возможностей. Паттерн ABCD является хорошо известным и надежным графическим паттерном, используемым профессиональными трейдерами для определения потенциальных развор
WH SMC Indicator MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT4 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT5 platform
Ultimate Fractals MT5
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор основан на знаменитом фрактальном индикаторе, но с большим количеством настроек   и гибкости. это мощный инструмент для выявления разворотов тренда и максимизации потенциальной прибыли. Благодаря расширенным функциям и удобному интерфейсу это идеальный выбор для трейдеров всех уровней. Версия MT4:   Ultimate Fractals MT4 Функции : Настраиваемое количество фрактальных свечей. Разворотные линии. Настраиваемые настройки. Удобный интерфейс. Основные параметры: Candles On Left - коли
FREE
WH Trading Sessions MT4
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Повысьте точность своей торговли с помощью       Торговые сессии   WH   MT4       Индикатор для MetaTrader 4! Этот мощный инструмент поможет вам визуализировать и управлять ключевыми рыночными сессиями без особых усилий. На основе:   Индикатор WH SMC MT4 Версия MT5:   WH Trading Sessions MT5 Основные характеристики: Интерактивная панель графического интерфейса       – Легко выбирать и переключаться между       Азия, Лондон и Нью-Йорк       торговые сессии. Настраиваемые оповещения и настройки
FREE
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в индикатор распознавания Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Паттерн Гартли, паттерн Летучая мышь и паттерн Сайфер — популярные инструменты технического анализа, используемые трейдерами для определения потенциальных точек разворота на рынке. Наш индикатор распознавания Ultimate Harmonic Patterns — это мощный инструмент, использующий передовые алгоритмы для сканирования рынков и выявления этих моделей в режиме реального времени. С нашим индикатором распознавания Ultimate Harmonic Patte
WH Auto TrendLine MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Представляем Auto Trendline, инновационный индикатор MT4, автоматизирующий процесс Рисование линий тренда на графиках. Попрощайтесь с утомительной и трудоемкой задачей ручного рисования линий тренда. А Auto Trendline сделает всю работу за вас! *После покупки свяжитесь со мной, и я вышлю вам   инструкцию и пошаговое руководство. Благодаря своему усовершенствованному алгоритму, Auto Trendline автоматически обнаруживает и строит линии тренда. Это сэкономит вам время и усилия. Просто прикрепите инд
WH Trend Continuation MT4
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Вы устали упускать выгодные рыночные тренды? Вы хотели бы иметь надежный инструмент, который мог бы точно и точно определять продолжение тренда? Не смотрите дальше! Наш индикатор продолжения тренда призван усилить вашу торговую стратегию и помочь вам опережать конкурентов. Индикатор продолжения тренда — это мощный инструмент, специально созданный для помощи трейдерам в выявлении и подтверждении паттернов продолжения тренда на различных финансовых рынках. Независимо от того, торгуете ли вы ак
WH Candles Fusion MT4
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Candles Fusion is a powerful   MT4   indicator that enhances your trading analysis by displaying higher timeframe candles on the current timeframe. This unique feature provides traders with a comprehensive view of price action across different timeframes, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. Features: Multi-Timeframe Overlay. Customizable Timeframe Selection. Clear Visualization and color candle selection .  Real-Time Updates.  User-Friendly Interface.  Candles Fusion is a mu
WH Price Wave EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Эксперты
Представляем советник Price Wave EA MT4 — инновационный инструмент, предназначенный для использования возможностей паттерна ABCD на рынке форекс,   разработанный для MetaTrader 4. Этот советник использует мою   БЕСПЛАТНУЮ     Price Wave Pattern MT4   индикатор для определения прибыльных торговых возможностей с точностью и эффективностью. Паттерн ABCD является хорошо известным и надежным графическим паттерном, используемым профессиональными трейдерами для определения потенциальных разворотов ил
WH Turning Zone MT4
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Введение: Turning Zone — это сложный инновационный индикатор MT4, предназначенный для предоставления трейдерам мощного инструмента для обнаружения потенциальных разворотов тренда на финансовых рынках. Используя вневременную концепцию анализа вил, индикатор Turning Zone определяет ключевые зоны разворота, где рыночные настроения могут измениться, предлагая трейдерам ценную информацию для принятия обоснованных решений. Версия MT5   :   WH Turning Zone MT5 Сопутствующий продукт   :   WH Trend Cont
WH Range BreakOut MT4
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Откройте для себя новое измерение торговли с нашим передовым индикатором MQL4 Range BreakOut MT4 Этот мощный инструмент предназначен для выявления и извлечения выгоды из движения цен, когда они выходят за пределы установленных диапазонов. предоставляя вам точность и уверенность, необходимые для процветания в динамичном мире финансовых рынков. Версия MT5   :   WH Range BreakOut MT5 Функции: Точное определение дальности. Мультисимволы и мультитаймфреймы (сканер). Сигналы прорыва в реальном
Фильтр:
erex
84
erex 2026.07.11 10:12 
 

Прикольная штучка, но хотелось бы при размещении на графике двух и более экземпляров иметь возможность крепить их к разным опорным точкам. Пока они слипаются в одной.

То, что можно работать только от одной точки - спорно. Существуют разные подходы. Само наличие индикатора, который можно стартовать из разных точек, а не только от начала сессии, предполагает, что его должно быть разумно опирать и на сессионные старты, и на экстремумы, и на новостные моменты.

Wissam Hussein
114574
Ответ разработчика Wissam Hussein 2026.07.11 10:14
Расчет VWAP основан на одной точке, полагаться на несколько точек невозможно
Rich8989
938
Rich8989 2026.01.27 12:29 
 

Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

Ответ на отзыв