Session Killzone Filter for MT5

✅ Session / Killzone / Time Filter

⏰ Trade only when the market actually moves

Many automated strategies look profitable in backtests and fail in live trading because they execute during dead hours, holiday sessions or the daily rollover spread spike. Tested against the workflows of FTMO, The Funded Trader, MyFundedFX and FundedNext. Session / Killzone / Time Filter blocks new orders outside the configured sessions and can close open trades or cancel pending orders when the market enters a low liquidity window. One tool, one drop on the chart, full control of when your Experts are allowed to trade.



⚙️ Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

The Filter ships with built-in London, New York and Asia sessions, two fully customisable killzones, automatic Daylight Saving Time for European and United States rules, a weekday filter and an optional early Friday cutoff. The current state is published into a GlobalVariable that any other Expert in the terminal can read with one line of MQL, turning the Filter into a centralised time gate for an entire portfolio.

🔧 Key Features

⏰ Three built-in sessions: London, New York and Asia, with sensible defaults.

🎯 Two custom killzones for traders who need specific intraday blocks.

🌍 Automatic DST for European and United States rules.

📅 Weekday filter plus an optional early Friday cutoff.

🛑 Three close policies: block new orders, close own positions, or close all.

📊 On-chart status panel with live session, broker time and GlobalVariable.

🔗 Cross-EA filter via a shared GlobalVariable, one line of MQL to integrate.

🔔 Pop-up, sound and push notifications when the session state changes.

📝 Detailed Journal logs for every transition.

✅ Ideal For

📈 Traders running strategies that depend on liquidity hours.

🏛️ Prop firm accounts where holding overnight or over weekends is restricted.

🧠 Portfolio managers who need a single time gate for several Experts.

🛡️ Anyone tired of debugging strategies that fail only on Sundays and holidays.

📘 Full User Manual: Download the PDF

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