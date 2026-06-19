Session Killzone Filter for MT5

Session / Killzone / Time Filter
⏰ Trade only when the market actually moves

Many automated strategies look profitable in backtests and fail in live trading because they execute during dead hours, holiday sessions or the daily rollover spread spike. Tested against the workflows of FTMO, The Funded Trader, MyFundedFX and FundedNext.

Session / Killzone / Time Filter blocks new orders outside the configured sessions and can close open trades or cancel pending orders when the market enters a low liquidity window. One tool, one drop on the chart, full control of when your Experts are allowed to trade.


⚙️ Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

The Filter ships with built-in London, New York and Asia sessions, two fully customisable killzones, automatic Daylight Saving Time for European and United States rules, a weekday filter and an optional early Friday cutoff. The current state is published into a GlobalVariable that any other Expert in the terminal can read with one line of MQL, turning the Filter into a centralised time gate for an entire portfolio.

🔧 Key Features

  • ⏰ Three built-in sessions: London, New York and Asia, with sensible defaults.

  • 🎯 Two custom killzones for traders who need specific intraday blocks.

  • 🌍 Automatic DST for European and United States rules.

  • 📅 Weekday filter plus an optional early Friday cutoff.

  • 🛑 Three close policies: block new orders, close own positions, or close all.

  • 📊 On-chart status panel with live session, broker time and GlobalVariable.

  • 🔗 Cross-EA filter via a shared GlobalVariable, one line of MQL to integrate.

  • 🔔 Pop-up, sound and push notifications when the session state changes.

  • 📝 Detailed Journal logs for every transition.

✅ Ideal For

  • 📈 Traders running strategies that depend on liquidity hours.

  • 🏛️ Prop firm accounts where holding overnight or over weekends is restricted.

  • 🧠 Portfolio managers who need a single time gate for several Experts.

  • 🛡️ Anyone tired of debugging strategies that fail only on Sundays and holidays.

📘 Full User Manual: Download the PDF

Keywords: session filter, killzone, time filter, trading hours, DST, London session, New York session, Asia session, trading sessions, trade manager, prop firm, MT4 MT5


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Antonio Franco
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Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency – Fully Automated TP/SL Manager for MT5 This simple yet powerful EA automatically sets Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for your open trades using one of three units of your choice: Pips , Points , or exact Currency (money) value . ️ Key Features: • Automatically adjusts TP and SL as soon as trades are opened • Choose between Pips, Points, or exact Money for maximum flexibility • Intelligent logic – if TP or SL is already surpassed, the tra
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News Filter Multi-Source ️ Pause trading around high-impact news, from more than one source Most news filters depend on a single feed. When that feed changes its format or goes offline, the filter silently stops protecting the account, often on the exact day a major release moves the market. Built for the strict news rules of FTMO , The Funded Trader , MyFundedFX and FundedNext . News Filter Multi-Source reads more than one independent source at once, merges them and removes duplicates, so t
Local Trade Copier Multi Account for MT5
Antonio Franco
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Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency
Antonio Franco
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Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency – Fully Automated TP/SL Manager for MT4 This simple yet powerful EA automatically sets Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for your open trades using one of three units of your choice: Pips , Points , or exact Currency (money) value . ️ Key Features: • Automatically adjusts TP and SL as soon as trades are opened • Choose between Pips, Points, or exact Money for maximum flexibility • Intelligent logic – if TP or SL is already surpassed, the tra
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Antonio Franco
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Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade Set TP & SL by Price  LITE/GBPUSD is a free, limited version of Set TP & SL by Price , designed to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss levels by price rather than pips or points. This free version works exclusively on GBPUSD and gives you the full experience, at no cost. ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply
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Hidden TP and SL Manager EURUSD for MT5
Antonio Franco
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Hidden TP and SL Manager – Advanced Invisible Trade Management Hidden TP and SL Manager  LITE/EURUSD is a free, limited version of Hidden TP and SL Manager , the innovative Expert Advisor designed to manage visible and invisible Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in a completely new and intuitive way. This free version works exclusively on EURUSD and gives you the full experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Hidden TP and SL Manager is a powerful and in
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Hidden TP and SL Manager EURUSD for MT4
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Hidden TP and SL Manager – Advanced Invisible Trade Management Hidden TP and SL Manager  LITE/EURUSD is a free, limited version of Hidden TP and SL Manager , the innovative Expert Advisor designed to manage visible and invisible Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in a completely new and intuitive way. This free version works exclusively on EURUSD and gives you the full experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Hidden TP and SL Manager is a powerful and in
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Currency Trailing Gold MT5
Antonio Franco
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Currency Trailing Gold is a free, limited version of Currency Trailing , the smart profit-locking EA that trails your trades based on real monetary value , not pips or points. This free version works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and gives you the full trailing experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Want to use Currency Trailing on all symbols? The full version supports every Forex pair, metal, index and crypto on your account. Get the full versi
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Antonio Franco
Indicators
Easily draw Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss levels on your chart to analyse and follow trading signals. Key Features Easily input Entry, TP1, TP2, TP3 and SL values Optional vertical line to mark the exact time of the signal Custom labels and colours for each line Visually assess the accuracy and risk/reward of any signal Works with all symbols and all timeframes No repainting, no lag, just clear and stable lines Use Cases Visualise signals from Telegram, WhatsApp, or other channels A
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Currency Trailing Gold
Antonio Franco
Experts
Currency Trailing Gold is a free, limited version of Currency Trailing , the smart profit-locking EA that trails your trades based on real monetary value , not pips or points. This free version works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and gives you the full trailing experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Want to use Currency Trailing on all symbols? The full version supports every Forex pair, metal, index and crypto on your account. Get the full versi
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Clock Trades EURUSD for MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
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Set TP and SL by Price GBPUSD for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade Set TP & SL by Price  LITE/GBPUSD is a free, limited version of Set TP & SL by Price , designed to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss levels by price rather than pips or points. This free version works exclusively on GBPUSD and gives you the full experience, at no cost. ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply
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Draw Lines
Antonio Franco
Indicators
Easily draw Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss levels on your chart to analyse and follow trading signals. Key Features Easily input Entry, TP1, TP2, TP3 and SL values Optional vertical line to mark the exact time of the signal Custom labels and colours for each line Visually assess the accuracy and risk/reward of any signal Works with all symbols and all timeframes No repainting, no lag, just clear and stable lines Use Cases Visualise signals from Telegram, WhatsApp, or other channels A
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Show secured
Antonio Franco
Indicators
Secured Profits – Instantly See Your Real Locked-In Gains Do you know how much profit you're truly protecting in each trade? Secured Profits is a smart and powerful MT4 indicator that displays, in real time, the exact monetary value of profit actually secured by your stop-losses , based on your open trades. Unlike other tools, Secured Profits doesn't just sum up the "visible" floating profit or stop-protected profit. It goes further, calculating what is truly secured by comparing all open po
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Clock Trades EURUSD
Antonio Franco
Experts
Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time! Clock Trades EURUSD is a free, limited version of Clock Trades , the smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time This free version works exclusively on EURUSD and gives you the full experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time . Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your
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OpenCharts for OpenOrders
Antonio Franco
Utilities
OpenCharts for OpenOrders – Effortless Chart Management Drop this smart script onto any chart, and it will instantly open a separate chart window for each unique symbol with an open order in your terminal. ️ Key Features : Automatically opens one chart per symbol for all open trades Prevents duplicate charts – even if you have 10 open orders for the same symbol, it opens only one chart Select your preferred timeframe before execution Clean and lightweight – ideal for traders who manage multi
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Currency Trailing
Antonio Franco
Experts
Money Trailing – Smart Profit Locking Based on Real Money! Tired of trailing by pips or points that don’t reflect your true gains? With Money Trailing , you trail your profits based on actual monetary value – in your account’s currency – giving you full control over what really matters: the money you lock and secure. How it works: Set a trigger amount and a lock amount , both in money. For example: Trigger = $20 Lock = $10 Once any trade reaches a floating profit of $20 , the EA will
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
Clock Trades
Antonio Franco
Experts
Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time! Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time . Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your parameters, and let the EA handle everything with precision and control. Schedule trades by server or local time Works on any symbol or custom list Full control of Buy and Sell exceptions Choose TP/SL in Pips, Points or Money for flexible risk management Automatic retry system fo
Hidden TP and SL Manager for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Hidden TP and SL Manager – Advanced Invisible Trade Management Hidden TP and SL Manager is a powerful and innovative Expert Advisor designed to manage visible and invisible Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in a completely new and intuitive way. Unlike traditional solutions that require constant manual input of ticket numbers in the EA settings, this redesigned version introduces a fully interactive chart-based workflow . Each open or pending order is managed directly from the chart , making trad
PropFirm Guardian for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Prop-Firm Guardian. Real-Time Drawdown Protection ️ Stops your account before it breaks the rules Prop-Firm Guardian is a defensive Expert Advisor that watches your equity on every tick and force-closes every position the instant your daily or total drawdown limit is reached. New trades are then blocked automatically until the next broker midnight, so your FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundedNext, The5ers or any other prop firm challenge stays alive even if your main strategy misbehaves. One copy of t
Session Killzone Filter for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Session / Killzone / Time Filter Trade only when the market actually moves Many automated strategies look profitable in backtests and fail in live trading because they execute during dead hours, holiday sessions or the daily rollover spread spike. Tested against the workflows of FTMO , The Funded Trader , MyFundedFX and FundedNext . Session / Killzone / Time Filter blocks new orders outside the configured sessions and can close open trades or cancel pending orders when the market enters a lo
News Filter Multi Source for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
News Filter Multi-Source ️ Pause trading around high-impact news, from more than one source Most news filters depend on a single feed. When that feed changes its format or goes offline, the filter silently stops protecting the account, often on the exact day a major release moves the market. Built for the strict news rules of FTMO , The Funded Trader , MyFundedFX and FundedNext . News Filter Multi-Source reads more than one independent source at once, merges them and removes duplicates, so t
Trade Panel Risk Based for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Trade Panel - Risk-Based Auto lot size from your risk, one-click SL and TP, partials and breakeven Trade Panel Risk-Based turns your risk into the right lot size automatically. Type a percentage or a fixed amount, set your Stop Loss, and the panel sizes the trade and opens it with Stop Loss and Take Profit in one click . Built for discretionary traders and prop-firm accounts that want disciplined risk on every entry, without the math. ️ Works on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, on any symbo
Local Trade Copier Multi Account for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Local Trade Copier Multi-Account Copy your trades to every account on the same PC, in real time Managing more than one account, a personal one plus a couple of funded accounts, means repeating every trade by hand and hoping the timing lines up. Built for traders who run several accounts with FTMO , The Funded Trader , MyFundedFX and FundedNext side by side. Local Trade Copier Multi-Account mirrors the trades of one Master account to one or many Slave accounts on the same computer, with the
Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots for MT4
Antonio Franco
Indicators
Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots Automatically record every trade with a screenshot of the exact moment Journaling your trades is the habit every mentor recommends and almost nobody keeps, because doing it by hand is slow and easy to skip. A written diary can note the numbers, but it can never show what the chart actually looked like at the instant you entered or exited, which is exactly where the lesson lives. Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots does it for you, automatically, for the w
Currency Trailing MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Money Trailing EA – Advanced Money-Based Trailing Stop & Profit Locking System Money Trailing is a powerful money-based trailing stop EA designed to lock profits based on real monetary value instead of pips or points. Unlike traditional trailing stop systems, this EA focuses on what truly matters: the actual profit in your account currency. Perfect for traders looking for a profit trailing EA , lock profit system , or dollar trailing stop solution that works automatically and intelligently.
Clock Trades MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time! Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time . Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your parameters, and let the EA handle everything with precision and control. Schedule trades by server or local time Works on any symbol or custom list Full control of Buy and Sell exceptions Choose TP/SL in Pips, Points or Money for flexible risk management Automatic retry system for
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify T
Hidden TP and SL Manager
Antonio Franco
Experts
Hidden TP and SL Manager – Advanced Invisible Trade Management Hidden TP and SL Manager is a powerful and innovative Expert Advisor designed to manage visible and invisible Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in a completely new and intuitive way. Unlike traditional solutions that require constant manual input of ticket numbers in the EA settings, this redesigned version introduces a fully interactive chart-based workflow . Each open or pending order is managed directly from the chart , making trad
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