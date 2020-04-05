Trade Panel Risk Based for MT5

✅ Trade Panel - Risk-Based

🎯 Auto lot size from your risk, one-click SL and TP, partials and breakeven

Trade Panel Risk-Based turns your risk into the right lot size automatically. Type a percentage or a fixed amount, set your Stop Loss, and the panel sizes the trade and opens it with Stop Loss and Take Profit in one click. Built for discretionary traders and prop-firm accounts that want disciplined risk on every entry, without the math.



⚙️ Works on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, on any symbol and timeframe, market and pending orders.

Four sizing modes (percent of balance, percent of equity, fixed money, fixed lot), pips, points or exact price input, one-click partial closes at 25, 50 and 75 percent, one-click breakeven, and close-all that can also manage positions opened by other Experts or by hand.

🔧 Key Features:

🧮 Automatic lot size from the risk you choose

🎯 Open with Stop Loss and Take Profit in one click

⚖️ Four sizing modes: % balance, % equity, fixed money, fixed lot

✂️ One-click partial closes at 25, 50 and 75 percent

🛡️ One-click breakeven with an optional locked offset

📐 Pips, points or exact price for Stop Loss and Take Profit

⏳ Market and pending orders, Limit and Stop selected automatically

🧹 Close all positions and pendings, by symbol or whole account

🤝 Manages trades opened by other EAs or manually

🖱️ Draggable, collapsible panel that remembers its position

✅ Ideal For:

📌 Manual and discretionary traders who size by risk

🏦 Prop-firm traders who must respect fixed risk per trade

⚡ Scalpers who need fast one-click entries and exits

🤖 EA users who want manual control over open positions

📘 Full User Manual: Download the PDF

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