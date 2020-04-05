Trade Panel Risk Based for MT5

Trade Panel - Risk-Based
🎯 Auto lot size from your risk, one-click SL and TP, partials and breakeven

Trade Panel Risk-Based turns your risk into the right lot size automatically. Type a percentage or a fixed amount, set your Stop Loss, and the panel sizes the trade and opens it with Stop Loss and Take Profit in one click.

Built for discretionary traders and prop-firm accounts that want disciplined risk on every entry, without the math.


⚙️ Works on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, on any symbol and timeframe, market and pending orders.

Four sizing modes (percent of balance, percent of equity, fixed money, fixed lot), pips, points or exact price input, one-click partial closes at 25, 50 and 75 percent, one-click breakeven, and close-all that can also manage positions opened by other Experts or by hand.

🔧 Key Features:

  • 🧮 Automatic lot size from the risk you choose

  • 🎯 Open with Stop Loss and Take Profit in one click

  • ⚖️ Four sizing modes: % balance, % equity, fixed money, fixed lot

  • ✂️ One-click partial closes at 25, 50 and 75 percent

  • 🛡️ One-click breakeven with an optional locked offset

  • 📐 Pips, points or exact price for Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • ⏳ Market and pending orders, Limit and Stop selected automatically

  • 🧹 Close all positions and pendings, by symbol or whole account

  • 🤝 Manages trades opened by other EAs or manually

  • 🖱️ Draggable, collapsible panel that remembers its position

✅ Ideal For:

  • 📌 Manual and discretionary traders who size by risk

  • 🏦 Prop-firm traders who must respect fixed risk per trade

  • ⚡ Scalpers who need fast one-click entries and exits

  • 🤖 EA users who want manual control over open positions

📘 Full User Manual: Download the PDF

Keywords: risk based trade panel, auto lot size calculator, one click trading panel, position size calculator, partial close EA, breakeven EA, trade manager EA, risk management panel, close all trades EA, lot size by risk percent, MT4 MT5 trade panel, manual trading assistant


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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