AK Edge Scalping Indicator

This automated AK Edge Scalping Indicator can be employed to oversee trades and identify optimal entry points for all time frames and both buying and selling when the price starts trending upwards or downwards. It is designed to recognize zones for Sell/Buy trades by utilizing the Moving Average and the MACD. Additionally, it incorporates the Average True Value to fine-tune the Stop Loss and the Take Profit. It can be effectively used in conjunction with other strategies to facilitate prompt entry identification. Furthermore, it provides one calculated stop loss and three take-profit areas to assist your trading, even if you are a beginner. Initially created for MT4, it will subsequently be adapted to operate on Meta MT5. We also offer the option to customize the robot according to your specific trading strategy.

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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This automated DOJI BAR FINDER INDICATOR can be utilized to manage trades and identify potential areas of support and resistance for both buying and selling. It is designed to identify zones for Sell/Buy trades and can be effectively used in conjunction with other indicators, such as order block indicators, and more. Currently designed for MT4, it will later be adapted to function on MT5. We also offer the opportunity to customize the robot according to your trading strategy.
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This indicator integrates the Bollinger Band strategy in calculation with a volume-over-MA calculation to further narrow down "Areas of Interest" levels for a potential re-test zone to the right of the chart. We added a Moving Average calculation for a multi-level cloud and further broke down more conditions to highlight both volume flow crossover on the High and Extreme High MA's and also high and extreme high volume spikes on set period average without bull\bear conditions. Original Bull/Bear
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