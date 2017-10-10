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Camarilla Pivots Historical plots the historical data of the camarilla pivot point levels on the chart. The Camarilla Pivot levels was originated in 1989 by Nick Scott. The levels are used as primary support and resistance levels by Intraday traders. The levels are calculated with the following formula:

R4 = C + RANGE * 1.1/2

R3 = C + RANGE * 1.1/4

R2 = C + RANGE * 1.1/6

R1 = C + RANGE * 1.1/12

PP = (HIGH + LOW + CLOSE) / 3

S1 = C - RANGE * 1.1/12

S2 = C - RANGE * 1.1/6

S3 = C - RANGE * 1.1/4

S4 = C - RANGE * 1.1/2

Other than for primary support and resistance, popular usage of the levels include risk management and Intraday trading.

Risk Management

When price approaches the S3 and R3 levels, it is usually possible that a reversal is imminent thus traders usually look to exit their trade positions at these levels.





Trading Cam Reversals

Since traders look forward to a potential reversal at the S3 and R3 levels, they may also take trades in the reversal direction at these levels when they are hit. Thus at an S3 level a day trader looks forward to taking a buy trade and a sell trade at an R3 level.





Trading Cam Breakouts

If price breaks the fourth levels (R4 & S4), price may be heading in a new direction thus trades look to these levels for possible breakout signals. Thus you can take buy trade at an R4 breakout and sell trade at an S4 breakout.





Input

GMT TimeOffset: Use this option to sync your platform time for Pivot Line Calculation

Levels To Display: You can display either the first three Pivot Levels (R1,R2,R3,S1,S2,S3) or the last three Pivot Levels (R3,R4,R5,S3,S4,S5)

Display Level Texts ?: Enable/Disable Pivot labels

Resistance Text color: Resistance Label Color

Support Text Color: Support Label Color

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