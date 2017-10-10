Camarilla Pivots Historical

5

YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY !

>>>  GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Camarilla Pivots Historical plots the historical data of the camarilla pivot point levels on the chart. The Camarilla Pivot levels was originated in 1989 by Nick Scott. The levels are used as primary support and resistance levels by Intraday traders. The levels are calculated with the following formula:

  • R4 = C + RANGE * 1.1/2
  • R3 = C + RANGE * 1.1/4
  • R2 = C + RANGE * 1.1/6
  • R1 = C + RANGE * 1.1/12
  • PP = (HIGH + LOW + CLOSE) / 3
  • S1 = C - RANGE * 1.1/12
  • S2 = C - RANGE * 1.1/6
  • S3 = C - RANGE * 1.1/4
  • S4 = C - RANGE * 1.1/2

Other than for primary support and resistance, popular usage of the levels include risk management and Intraday trading.

Risk Management

When price approaches the S3 and R3 levels, it is usually possible that a reversal is imminent thus traders usually look to exit their trade positions at these levels.


Trading Cam Reversals

Since traders look forward to a potential reversal at the S3 and R3 levels, they may also take trades in the reversal direction at these levels when they are hit. Thus at an S3 level a day trader looks forward to taking a buy trade and a sell trade at an R3 level.


Trading Cam Breakouts

If price breaks the fourth levels (R4 & S4), price may be heading in a new direction thus trades look to these levels for possible breakout signals. Thus you can take buy trade at an R4 breakout and sell trade at an S4 breakout.


Input

  • GMT TimeOffset: Use this option to sync your platform time for Pivot Line Calculation
  • Levels To Display: You can display either the first three Pivot Levels (R1,R2,R3,S1,S2,S3) or the last three Pivot Levels (R3,R4,R5,S3,S4,S5)
  • Display Level Texts ?: Enable/Disable Pivot labels
  • Resistance Text color: Resistance Label Color
  • Support Text Color: Support Label Color

We Are Social

Join our Telegram Channel To get free daily signals and faster support on our products .

Also get daily trading tips , news and advice . Kindly Follow Us :  Click Here



Reviews 7
morteza ghasemi
49
morteza ghasemi 2023.04.26 13:02 
 

very good

Thomas Bradley Butler
32445
Thomas Bradley Butler 2020.05.25 00:05 
 

Good

michael Butcher
35
michael Butcher 2023.08.13 11:22 
 

good indicator

Recommended products
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
Automatic fibonacci with alerts
Tonny Obare
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.6 (62)
Indicators
This indicator identifies the most popular   Harmonic Patterns   which predict market reversal points.  These harmonic patterns are price formations that are constantly repeating in the forex market and suggest possible future price movements /    Free MT5 Version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard ) Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Fu
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
5 (1)
Indicators
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicators
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
One Minutes Scalper
David Jumbo
Indicators
Perfect for one minutes high trading and scalping. This indicator is very effective for trading on one minutes, in the hour. A combination of moving averages and STOCHASTICS calculation to produce a very convincing signal every hour. Blue colour signals a buy opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible buy points. The Blue average line serves as possible trend direction and support. Red colour signals a sell opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible sell points. The Red average line serves a
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Automatic Fibonacci Pivots
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Now free. The key Fibonacci pivot levels, drawn for you automatically every day, on any timeframe. Automatic Fibonacci Pivots calculates the daily support and resistance from the Fibonacci sequence and plots them clean on your chart: the daily pivot, S1/S2/S3 below and R1/R2/R3 above. These are the price zones where the market tends to react, bounce or break, and now you see them without drawing a single line. What it does: - Daily Fibonacci pivot levels (pivot, S1/S2/S3, R1/R2/R3), updated
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA ->  MT4  /   MT5 Our offer also includes a version for MetaTrader 5 ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171227?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT app
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.75 (4)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT4 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan
FREE
Vanexio
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
VANEXIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acco
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Indicators
Harmonic Patterns are utilized for predicting market turning points with precision. These patterns offer a high win rate and numerous trade opportunities within a single trading day. Our indicator identifies the most prominent Harmonic Patterns based on principles outlined in Harmonic Trading literature. **IMPORTANT NOTES:** - The indicator does not repaint, lag, or redraw. It accurately identifies patterns at the D point, ensuring reliability in pattern detection.    **HOW TO USE:** 1. Drag
FREE
Candle Countdown MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT4 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Overview of the Aroon Classic Indicator The Aroon Classic indicator is a technical tool that quantitatively identifies the emergence and persistence of trends on a chart. It uses two lines—“Aroon Up” and “Aroon Down”—to display trend strength and turning points within a range of 0–100. A higher Aroon Up value indicates a stronger uptrend, while a higher Aroon Down value indicates a stronger downtrend. Key Features Visually distinguishes trend initiation and reversal Customizable calculation peri
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
4 (6)
Indicators
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Welcome to our   Price Wave Pattern   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version : Price
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
More from author
Swing Continuation
Noiros Tech
2.6 (5)
Indicators
The swing continuation pattern happens in a trend direction after a short reversal / pull back . As the name suggests , these patterns occurs along the swing high and swing lows of a trend , this makes the patterns very low risk patterns with potential high rewards . The swing continuation indicator also combines Currency Meter as a filter for its execution. The idea is to go with both the price trend flow and currency trend flow. Which means the price action must be supported by the currency st
Heiken Ashi Rsi Oscillator MT5
Noiros Tech
4.71 (7)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
FREE
Fair Value Gaps Trader
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Fair Value Gaps (FVG)  are areas of supply/demand imbalance around a price area due to rapid price movement caused by bullish or bearish pressure outweighing the market reaction. The areas are identified by a space or gap in-between 3 consecutive candles. These areas can serve as a good support / resistance zone for trend re-entry especially when combined with market structure, liquidity analysis and trend direction. The fair value gap trader is a tool that helps traders catch trade entry signa
FREE
M W Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
4.14 (7)
Indicators
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Advanced Currency Meter MT5
Noiros Tech
4.5 (8)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD More About Advanced Currency Meter Every good forex system has the following basic components: Ability to recognize the trend direction. Ability to identify the strength of the trend and answer the basic question Is the market trending or is it in a range? Ability to identify safe entry points that will give a perfect risk to reward (RR) ratio on every position.
FREE
Heiken Ashi RSI Oscillator
Noiros Tech
4.94 (18)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
FREE
FRM Half Trend
Noiros Tech
3.5 (2)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD   The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget   . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers. This system is a  popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel . System BackGround ATR The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asse
FREE
One to Three Trendline Breakout
Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicators
Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
Volatility Ratio Mt5
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD The   Volatility Ratio   was developed by Jack D. Schwager to identify trading range and signal potential breakouts. The volatility ratio is defined as the current day's true range divided by the true range over a certain number of days N (i.e. N periods).  How to Use Volatility Ratio The use of a volatility ratio helps to identify situations where the price of
FREE
Volatility Ratio
Noiros Tech
4.27 (15)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD The Volatility Ratio was developed by Jack D. Schwager to identify trading range and signal potential breakouts. The volatility ratio is defined as the current day's true range divided by the true range over a certain number of days N (i.e. N periods).  How to Use Volatility Ratio The use of a volatility ratio helps to identify situations where the price of a s
FREE
Channel Vertex Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (1)
Indicators
Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
Flag Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (4)
Indicators
Flag Pattern pro is a   Price Action (PA)   analytical tool that scans the   continuation patterns   known as   "Flag and Pennant Patterns"   . Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the   flag pole   and the   retracement   is called the flag.   Indicator Funda
Daily Correlated Pairs
Noiros Tech
4.8 (5)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD The popular saying in forex  "The Trend is your friend"   has always stood the test of time because it is valid statement for every generation of traders and in every market. Most successful traders do not fight against the trend but lend to flow with it.  Sometimes finding the best pair to trade can be a daunting task even when you have a good strategy . Some
FREE
High Volume Turns
Noiros Tech
4.38 (8)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>  GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD Most of the time, market reversals / pull backs usually follow volume and price spikes thus  these spikes could be the first indication of an exhaustion and possible reversal/pullback. High volume Turns is an indicator that scans the market for price and volume spikes around over-bought/over-sold market conditions. These spikes when spotted serves as the first indi
FREE
V1 Scalper
Noiros Tech
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD V1 Scalper is an easy to use tool designed for trend scalping. It tries to spot good entry points in a major trend by using swing high and lows formed along the trend . This tool can be used on Fx Pairs , Indices , Commodities and stocks. Not often  but in some signals , the arrow might repaint on the current candle so extra confirmation tools are advised for tr
FREE
Mommentum Channel
Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD Momentum channel is a simple momentum based system yet with a great degree of accuracy in detecting turning points. The market momentum are defined by Average True Range Channels . When price breaks these channels most times , it is an indication of a shift in market momentum and thus a possible new trend formation. The system can be traded on any time frame and
FREE
Advanced Trade Manager Pro
Noiros Tech
Experts
Ask any successful forex traders the secret of their success and they will tell you that the first key to a successful forex trading is proper trade management. Trade management is what differentiates the rookie from the pro in Forex. While the rookie trades based on emotions and greed, the pro trades based on certain logic and rules . These logic and rules are all embodied in a successful Trade Management System. Advanced Trade Manager is a combination of different trade management systems desi
Advanced Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Good News ! Advanced Currency Meter is more awesome now ! If you have been a fan of the free version of Advanced Currency Meter then I will implore you not to be discourage because you will soon find that the new paid version is worth every dime. Unlike the free version the new paid version of Advanced Currency Meter now has a newly added panel called the “% Daily Range” . Why A Paid Version Now? We believe you like good things and many who has used Advanced Currency Meter over the years will te
Multi TimeFrame Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
3.4 (5)
Indicators
This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versi
Pivots Dashboard
Noiros Tech
5 (1)
Indicators
Pivots Dashboard is the single most complete instruments set for Pivot Points trading currently available in the market. We have done a comprehensive research prior to the product design to make sure that this product meets every need of Pivot Point trading. Pivots Points are significant levels technical analysts can use to determine directional movement and potential support/resistance levels. Pivot Points are thus predictive or leading indicators. While the points were originally used by floor
Volume Strength 28
Noiros Tech
3.75 (8)
Indicators
Version 1.6 ! Volume Strength 28 is better , easier to use and more awesome ! Based on complaint we got from the reviews, we understood many don't know how to really use the time frame setting on the input menu thus they have complaints of volatility, thus we have designed an Automatic Time Frame selection system that is suitable for novice traders.! The design of the indicator has been changed along with some calculation metrics. Based on complaints of high volatility we have been getting ,we
Wolfe Scanner Pro
Noiros Tech
3 (1)
Indicators
WOLFE WAVE PATTERNs First discovered by Bille Wolfe . The wolfe wave  is a 5 wave price action pattern that is formed by supply and demand in a market and the fight to reach equilibrium in the market . The entry spot of the pattern is defined by the breakout of the trend created by wave 1 and wave 3 . This pattern forms in any market where there is supply and demand thus it can also be used to trade commodities and stocks. Wolfe Waves are reversal patterns that usually carry a low risk margin. P
Congestion Breakout Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Market Session Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicators
The market session currency meter is an advanced currency meter designed majorly for intra-day trading. The meter tracks price movements and volatilities across the different market sessions daily. With this market meter you will be able to see how price moved within the four (4) major market sessions ( SYDNEY , TOKYO , LONDON and NEW YORK ). The indicator comes with an inbuilt daily savers time adjuster that automatically adjusts the hours for each session when ever the daily savers time (DST)
Complete Smart Market Concepts
Noiros Tech
Indicators
The  Complete Smart Market Concepts  indicator is your all-in-one institutional-grade tool designed to decode  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and reveal how the "big players" — banks, hedge funds, and institutions — truly move the forex markets. Built specifically for traders who want to trade like the smart money, this  indicator automatically identifies and plots the most essential SMC elements directly on your charts, giving you crystal-clear insights without manual drawing or guesswork.  
MultiTimeFrame Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versio
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Flag Pattern Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Flag Pattern pro is a   Price Action (PA)   analytical tool that scans the   continuation patterns   known as   "Flag and Pennant Patterns"   . Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the   flag pole   and the   retracement   is called the flag. Indicator Fundam
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Channel Vertex Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
Filter:
michael Butcher
35
michael Butcher 2023.08.13 11:22 
 

good indicator

morteza ghasemi
49
morteza ghasemi 2023.04.26 13:02 
 

very good

Thomas Bradley Butler
32445
Thomas Bradley Butler 2020.05.25 00:05 
 

Good

dust1n
17
dust1n 2018.12.18 01:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Harry Gunadi Permana
1931
Harry Gunadi Permana 2018.04.27 15:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.18 03:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review