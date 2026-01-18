AKIRA - Intelligent Automated Trading System



AKIRA is a comprehensive automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to execute a scalping strategy on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair, primarily operating on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. The EA integrates a sophisticated Breakout logic with multi-layered risk management and intelligent market filters. It is engineered for traders seeking to automate a disciplined, short-term trading approach and is particularly useful for participants in Prop Firm challenges.

Live Signal:

Live Signal Default Setting: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349927 After purchase, please send me a private message to receive a user manual explaining each input value.



Key Features:

Automated Breakout Strategy: Automatically identifies and trades at key breakout points based on price structure, with calculated entry, take profit, and stop loss levels.

Safe and Transparent Logic: This system does not use dangerous money management methods like grid or martingale. Each position is protected by a fixed Stop Loss (SL) from the moment the order is opened.

Smart Risk & Money Management: Offers multiple flexible lot calculation methods (Fixed Lot, Balance-based, Risk-based percentage). Features built-in Break-even and Trailing Stop mechanisms to protect profits and limit losses.

Integrated Prop Firm Rules: Automatically supports common rules from FTMO, The5ers, and OANDA, including Daily Drawdown and Profit Target monitoring, helping you comply with requirements effortlessly.

News & Time Filters: Automatically pauses trading before major news events (High Impact) and operates only within your set trading sessions, helping to avoid abnormal volatility.

Visual Info Panel: Displays comprehensive performance metrics, account status, upcoming news, and a profit history chart directly on the chart, with multiple theme options.

Optimization Parameters:

The EA is built with over 50 customizable input parameters, allowing you to fine-tune the strategy to match your trading style and risk appetite. Key parameter groups include:

Risk and lot size management.

Break-even and Trailing Stop settings.

Entry logic (Lookback Period, Entry Distance).

Trading session filters by day and time.

News filter settings (currency, impact level, keywords).

Prop Firm rules and safety checks.

Who Is It For?

Traders wanting to automate a disciplined breakout strategy.

Participants in Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, The5ers, etc.) who need automated rule compliance.

Risk-averse traders seeking to avoid high-volatility news events and dangerous money management schemes.

Users who prefer a visual dashboard to monitor EA performance.

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: $100 (Recommended: $200+ for optimal risk scaling).

Account: Standard Account or Raw Spread

Broker: IC Markets

VPS: Highly recommended

For Prop Firms, use your own magic numbers and comments.



Support:

All product discussions and support are conducted through the comments section on the MQL5 product page or via private messages on MQL5.com. This ensures safety and transparency for both buyers and sellers.