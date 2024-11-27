Hello traders, i hope you all perfect. this is my new expert advisor - algobox gold scalper m5. this ea works only on instrument gold (xauusd). it shows stable trading during the last 15 years.

each entry is perfect takeprofit and stoploss with hidden features.the expert advisor is very simple to use. you don't need optimization for it, it has been already done for you. you just set ea on the chart and all. ea works 24/5.

settings of ea are very simple. even newbe can understand it.

always adviceable to start trading with any ea for the first 1-2 weeks on demo account. Account type: low spread account preferred

Recommendation

use of 3 digit broker is good.works best with no-commission account is preferable.

Brokers: Recommended brokers with low spreads such as exness (3 digits), axi (2 digits), icmarket(2 digits),

Timeframe : ANY

Working symbol GOLD (XAUUSD)

Start With Minimal Deposit - $500 to $100000 (start with $1000 is Preferable )

use 0.01 lots for $1000 account works flawless.

An autolot system is excluded.

Min leverage to max leverage 1:100 to 1:500





Benefits



Highly and Self-Optimized expert advisor, so no set file needed , just adjust the trading lots as per your appetite .









Warning

I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.

If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.







Features:

No martingal

make grid's

nice averaging

No dangerous methods of money management are used

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position hidden

Not sensitive to broker conditions

Easy to install

Compatible with NFA, FIFO and MT4 Build 600+

Low drawdown levels - below 10%.



