Recovery Zone EA5

Hello all

Recommended Broker

For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a Zero Spread account is recommended.

Open an Exness Zero Account:

https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7


Smart Hedging Armor is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor developed for traders who seek a professional hedging strategy combined with intelligent trend analysis and advanced recovery management.

Instead of relying on traditional Grid systems that can expose trading accounts to excessive risk during periods of high volatility, Smart Hedging Armor utilizes an intelligent hedging algorithm that dynamically manages Buy and Sell positions. The EA continuously evaluates all open trades and intelligently closes the most profitable positions together with the worst losing positions whenever the overall basket reaches the desired profit target.

The result is a sophisticated recovery system designed to reduce floating drawdown while maintaining stable long-term trading performance.

🔥 Main Features

✅ Fully automated trading.

✅ Advanced Trend Detection System.

✅ Intelligent Hedging & Recovery Algorithm.

✅ Smart Basket Profit Closing.

✅ Dynamic Money Management.

✅ Automatic Lot Size Calculation (Optional).

✅ Built-in Daily and Weekly Profit Targets.

✅ Advanced On-Chart Information Dashboard.

✅ Optimized for Hedging Accounts.

✅ Fast execution with advanced order management.

🛡️ Smart Basket Recovery

The EA continuously monitors all open Buy and Sell trades.

When the combined floating profit reaches your predefined target, the algorithm automatically closes the optimal combination of winning and losing trades, allowing the account to recover more efficiently while locking in net profits.

📈 Money Management

Smart Hedging Armor includes flexible money management options:

  • Automatic Lot Size based on Account Equity.

  • Manual Fixed Lot trading.

  • Adjustable Risk Percentage.

  • Profit and Loss protection.

  • Daily and Weekly Profit Targets.

  • Trading Time Filter.

📊 On-Chart Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays important account statistics in real time, including:

  • Balance

  • Equity

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Drawdown

  • Spread

  • Daily Profit

  • Weekly Profit

  • Monthly Profit

📌 Recommended Trading Conditions

Timeframe

M5 (5 Minutes)

Recommended Minimum Capital

  • Minimum balance: $5,000 USD

  • OR use a Cent Account, which is strongly recommended for traders with smaller capital.

Using a balance lower than the recommended amount may significantly increase account risk due to the nature of hedging and recovery strategies.

Recommended Currency Pairs

Smart Hedging Armor performs best on high-volatility Forex pairs, such as:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • GBPJPY

  • EURJPY

  • USDJPY

  • AUDUSD

  • USDCAD

  • Other actively traded Forex pairs with good market movement.

⚠️ Gold (XAUUSD) Warning

Although the Expert Advisor is technically capable of trading Gold (XAUUSD), it is not recommended for most users.

Gold is an extremely volatile instrument and can generate large price movements within a short period of time, which may significantly increase account drawdown and trading risk.

If you choose to trade Gold, please watch the setup video included in the product description and use the recommended Gold settings exactly as demonstrated.

Best Account Type

  • Hedging Account

  • Low Spread or ECN Broker

  • Fast Execution Server

Core Inputs

  • Auto Lots

  • Fixed Lot

  • Risk Percentage

  • Basket Profit Target

  • Basket Loss Protection

  • Daily Profit Target

  • Weekly Profit Target

  • Trading Start Time

  • Trading End Time

  • Recovery Multiplier

  • Spread Filter

Important Risk Notice

Smart Hedging Armor is an advanced mathematical recovery system designed to improve trade management and capital efficiency. However, no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account, and ensure your account balance is sufficient for your selected trading settings.

Why Choose Smart Hedging Armor?

✔ Intelligent Trend Trading

✔ Advanced Hedging Technology

✔ Smart Recovery System

✔ Flexible Money Management

✔ Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

✔ Professional Risk Control

✔ Designed for Serious Forex Traders

Protect your capital, manage risk intelligently, and let Smart Hedging Armor work for you with a professional hedging strategy built for today's dynamic Forex market.


Expert works in Recovery Zone
With the opening of a buy or sell deal at the expense of the general trend with the suspension of a pending deal in multiples
With the control of the complications from the multiples box from LO1 to LO20
Control it according to the way you work
With closing all together on the target with the arithmetic mean method
Working on currency pairs, it is preferable to have a small spread
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here
Deposit: 5000 USD
lot :0.01

It is possible to work with it on the standard cent account
Deposit: 500 USD
from this link
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 10 or 20 Digits brokers.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Step: Control the distance of opening trades.
LOT1  to  LOT20 :  Lot size control
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number

Currency:

EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use

it on the following currencies: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency whose spread is less than 8pips


Time Frame:

 M15 H1 Time frame

Minimum recommended amount and leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 5000 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01
Recommended products
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
ZobGoldV7PRO
King Pang Yung
Experts
ZobGoldV7-PRO – The Institutional SMC Gold Engine "Stop Thinking Like a Retailer. Start Trading Like the Bank." Gold (XAUUSD) is the most volatile asset in the world. To conquer it, you need more than indicators; you need a strategy that understands liquidity. ZobGoldV7-PRO utilizes a proprietary Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework, specifically tuned for the H4 "Gold Standard" timeframe. 6 Years of Stability: Extensively backtested from 2020 to 2025. It survived black swan events with an avera
Blue Onyx Pi MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
Fully-adjustable multi-layer Fibonacci strategies to suit any risk-appetite and trading styles| Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue Onyx Pi MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal   -->  (Coming soon) Intro BlueOnyx Pi EA   ('Onyx') is a next-gen   multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on multi-layer / cross-timeframe Fibonacci indicator. There are options for both grid & no-grid trading to suit
Magic Card MT4
Fu Tak Tin
Experts
Magic Card: Why Learn Magic When You Already Own a Magic Card? Abracadabra~ Shazam~ Make it happen! Hey there, heard of Magic Card? This isn't a magician's trick—it's a genuine   market Magic Card ! Still trading manually? It's 2026, time to let magic work for you! While others are still studying the "Trading Bible," all you need is a click— Magic Card   starts weaving its magic! This Isn't a Magician, It's Your "Pocket-Sized Magic Card" Traditional Trading : Learn 100 indicators + lose
Station100
貴 広 井 上
Experts
EURGBPを使用した両建てスキャルピングを行います。 相場の波にしっかり合わせて、ナンピンを行いコツコツ、たまにドカンと利益を重ねていきます。 M1、M5で使える完全放置型EAです。 LongOnlyやSellOnlyに設定していただくことも可能ですのでスキャルピングなのに、融通の利くEAと言えます。 また、比較的ボラティリティの高いユーロポンドのこれまでの相場で幾度もシミュレーションを重ねてますので適確な注文タイミングになっておりますのでボラティリティで攻めたい方にもぴったりです 途中でナンピンを止めたいと思ったときは自動売買をオフにしていただき、 相場がもどったときにオンしていただければいいところで決済もしてくれます。 【パラメータ】 ロット数：1ポジション目のロット数です。ナンピンするほどに自動で増加していきます。 (0.01⇒0.01⇒0.02⇒0.03・・・) ロスカット：損切りの有効無効を切り替えます ロスカットpips：各ポジションの損切りpipsを指定します。ロスカットがオンの場合に有効です。
Winfinity Robot
Alexandru Mihai Lauric
Experts
Winfinity Robot is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.  It is designed for EURUSD on H1 Timeframe and it uses different strategies to minimize the drawdown.  It uses a great volatility algorithm in order to avoid to trade during high volatility.  Using this algorithm, the expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades. !!! The robot has a smart algorithm to open and close the orders, our recommendation is to not intervene with other scripts or manual over the orders. The Expert was
EAs Holder
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA's HOLDER - Manage multiple trading robots under full control EA's HOLDER is an advanced system for traders that helps to effectively manage multiple trading robots (EA). With the program, you can distribute your robots across separate virtual accounts and customize each one with individual risks and trading parameters. The price is temporarily reduced. This is an expensive technical assistant that has gone through many versions, ideas, time and money. In my personal use as a moderator of lim
XAU Smart Trend EA X1
Samir Arman
Experts
XAU Smart Trend EA Professional Gold Trading with Smart Trend Detection & Intelligent Recovery Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 XAU Smart Trend EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MT4 platform. The EA combines ZigZag swing detection , Price Action analysis , and an Intelligent G
Architect
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. ProfitFactor is over 7. Perfect EA The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Your money will increase so fast,I promise you. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMethod There are two
Adaptive Lock
Vadim Zotov
4.86 (7)
Experts
Adaptive Lock is an interactive assistant for manual trading, which minimizes the losses at any movement of the price against the trader and allows the profit to grow when the price moves in the right direction. Strategy Any manual trading strategy can be used. The adaptive position locking algorithm implemented by Adaptive Lock can be used instead of stop loss for any order, including manually opened ones. Place the initial lock line instead of the conventional stop loss. The robot monitors th
Blue GAIA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Seamless portfolio of trading systems in your palm - Powered by ONNX Neural network | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue GAIA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  --> Cosmic 2 | GAIA Intro Blue GAIA EA   (' GAIA ') - is the latest edition of BlueAlgos family, uniting all the best algos and features under one-roof. Its is the true 4xMulti Systems: +------------------------------------------------
Forex Fraus MAD DOG
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus is designed for scalping the EURUSD (for five-digit quotes) and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle When a signal is received, the orders are opened by accumulation using tick data; The robot does not apply indicators and other analytical systems. The signals are calculated using H1 and M1 chart processing results; The EA has three operation modes; Normal : uses the filter for trend trading; Turbo : uses the filter th
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
UniTradeXpert
Tsz Fung Wong
Experts
Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Cyber Traces
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Cyber Trace is a high-tech algorithmic trading system based on the principles of dynamic polynomial regression and adaptive series management. Unlike standard grid bots, Cyber Trace applies a mathematical model to detect the market’s center of gravity and builds trading sequences only when price deviates significantly from its projected trajectory. At the core of the Expert Advisor lies the Regress Intelligence Engine , which analyzes market cycles across two time horizons simultaneously. This a
EuroNest Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Experts
EuroNest Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading EURUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into EuroNest Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the
EA Can MT4
Yat Wa Hung
Experts
EA CAN This EA is used to trade Forex and Gold with Martingale Strategy. Please send message to me after you purchase this EA. I will send the presets to you, including: CAD, AUD, NZD, EUR, XAU etc. Points to note during the setting: Use M15 Chart Min. USD3000 per each currency If you want to lower the risk and trade automatically, please use reserve USD10,000 per each currency.  Signal for your reference: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1756938
Position Trader EA
Lee Samson
4.64 (11)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
Eclipse Trading
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Welcome! I'm pleased to introduce my latest automated trading robot, Eclipse Trading EA, designed specifically for trading forex and gold currency pairs. Eclipse Trading uses a scalping strategy based on Price Action to generate signals that typically have a high probability of success. Additionally, the EA incorporates sophisticated strategies for closing floating positions to safeguard your trading account. You can use the EA Specter Scalper with Gold and 28 currency pairs. Currency pairs shou
Safety Monitor
Jakub Kucharczyk
Experts
For all of us, the security of our money at Forex is the most important thing. This EA will monitor your MT4 account 24/7 for your safety. It lets you setup warning levels. When reached it will notify you by pushing up notification on your mobile phone and also by emailing about the margin level of your account. Monitoring is not all it can do. It has built in negative balance protection system. For those who are using brokers without negative balance protection it can close all your trades when
Richestcousin EA
Vicent Osman Kiboye
Experts
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
Experts Advisors Yudistira
David Antonius
Experts
Yudistira – Intelligent Trend-Following Trading Robot Yudistira is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on strong market trends using a disciplined and strategic approach. Named after the wise and noble warrior from the Mahabharata, Yudistira embodies patience, precision, and strength in trading decisions. Built for MetaTrader 4, this EA utilizes a powerful combination of technical indicators including the 50 EMA , 200 EMA , MACD , and ATR to identify high-probability trend-fol
FU Pulsar
Alla Bosa
Experts
Advisor FU PULSAR  - is a scalper with high accuracy of market entries. The EA is able to work with medium spreads (for testing we used a spread of 20 points on GBPUSD), it is not critical to slippage, and it is also not demanding on trading conditions. It uses Stop Loss as protection for orders, and uses virtual trailing stop as a percentage of the balance as order support. It does not open orders often but as accurately as possible. FU PULSAR does not use indicators. The algorithm contains a
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
Goldv3
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
Gold V3 – Robot giao dịch vàng thực thụ tín hiệu  online https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2364942?source=Site +Profile Bạn đang tìm kiếm một robot giao dịch vàng mạnh mẽ, an toàn và ổn định?   Hãy thử Gold V3 – hoàn toàn khác biệt so với những rủi ro liên quan đến các mạng lưới robot/martingale đang xuất hiện trên thị trường. Sự khác biệt của Vàng V3 Chiến lược thực tế: Dựa trên việc phá vỡ các mức hỗ trợ độc đáo hàng ngày, ưu tiên độ biến động cao đối với Vàng. Thông tin quản lý rủi ro: Mỗi
Intuition AlgsBot
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Product Description: Intuition Bot – Your Reliable Partner in the World of Forex Trading Intuition Bot is an advanced expert system designed to optimize the trading process in the Forex market. This bot allows traders of all experience levels to efficiently manage their trading strategies without excessive focus on profit prediction. With its enhanced internal architecture, Intuition Bot can operate with a wide range of currency pairs, ensuring flexibility and adaptability in various market cond
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
GODExpert
Mr Weeraphat Jungsomjatepaisal
Experts
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   60 % discount ( 150 USD >>> 89 USD) , special for10 buyers ( 2 left)    <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< EA GOD is an expert advisor specializing on EUR/USD to maximize profit by 10-20% per month. Martingale is a strategy of EA GOD which NEVER Margin Call for 5 years backtest 99.9% accuracy with tick data suite.   Minimum Deposit: $180 Profit: 10-20% per month Strategy: Martingale Time frame : M1 Backtest: 99.9% accuracy with tick data suite    Setting Start Lots: Start lot Step: Dist
Angry predator
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Experts
Opening price: $49 (6 of 10 copies left) Get your copy before price goes up! Next price: $99 Angry Predator  is a proffessional made EA with a lot of money management options, such as martingale and autolots . Its a trend based expert with standard indicators that are put together. Monitoring:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/829058   (just started) All settings are pre-defined for indicators, See screenshots for money management settings. Be careful with martingale setting if you do not
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  1   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF  649   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  920   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
TW Sniper EA MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trend Trading TW Sniper EA MT4 is an advanced Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading, built with precise trend-based logic to deliver stable performance even in highly volatile market conditions. This powerful gold scalping robot focuses on XAUUSD trading during key sessions, ensuring consistent growth while maintaining strict risk control and professional money management. With its smart automated strategy, traders can experience reliable r
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
TPS Gold Scalper Ea
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market. Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is p
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
More from author
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Egypt Station EA1
Samir Arman
Experts
There is the first expert enters a sale deal The second expert enters the purchase Each expert works on pending deals multiples With each expert closing his trades at a 10 point profit Better to watch the video before working the experiment. Parameters: OP_symbol_1 : Open positions BUY  or open positions SELL. Lot1: Manual Lot Size. Auto_Lot: Set to true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, set to false if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as p
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance Hedging Forex EA1 version   "8.00" I work at a demo account https://t.me/hfmq4/109 --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a begin
Hedging Forex EA4
Samir Arman
5 (1)
Experts
The expert will initially open a buy order and a sell order. When a 20 point profit is achieved, a buy order and a sell order are opened. When a buy-back deal is cooling the deal by multiplying the combination *3 All this was explained in the video please watch Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://tinyurl.com/y7xkqz89 The ATR indicator has been added When Open_ATR=true It works in Take Profit mode programmatically With the control of the value of the pointer from the period and th
Egyptian Fighter Arman EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
How it works, how to set the settings and the timing used. Watch the video from the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrathrWJwFg The expert works like the first expert method Egyptian Fighter Arman EA2 is primarily a Scalping EA that combines data from multiple indicators such as (Stochastic, MACD, RSI and MAs) on 1 Min time frame to make a trading decision when there is decent trading opportunity. the expert itself tries to minimize your Risk exposure by using Risk Management system inheri
Macd Arman EA1 AR1
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all How the expert works on the MACD indicator In a way breakthrough level was put in the expert Login to buy or sell With multiplier deals being opened after a number of points All trades are closed together on a 20 pip gain. Parameters: MACD indicator . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the gre
Dow Up Zigzag EA
Samir Arman
Experts
How to work on the ZigZag index The same default settings When the top and bottom of the index form with the top and bottom of another form The trade is entered when the Moving index is broken From the bottom up or vice versa. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if a
Renko Arman EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the Renko chart Watching the  video explains how Renko works With expert work. Work like expert image settings as shown in the image First, the Renko chart generation expert only works with the market Wait for the market to work and try like explaining the video Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of
Amar Ya Alexandria EA2
Samir Arman
1 (1)
Experts
Hello all The expert is working on the zig zag indicator With Fibonacci levels Moving average indicator The method of opening deals depends on the numerical method of all indicators together Entering into a position buy or sell  With the cooling of the multipliers, the closing of the winning buy deals and the closing of the winning selling deals You can try with the same settings One of the best frames M5 With the experience, the best Fremat appears. arameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot:
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
The king Hedging Forex
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The king Hedging Forex I work at a demo account https://t.me/hfmq4/105 Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. M
Hedging Gold EA1
Samir Arman
Experts
very important But gold moved more than 1800 points in a week Please be careful, do not work on gold with this expert advisor Work is on weak currency pairs with strong trend and high volatility The latest version is available at this link https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2016 Hello all The expert advisor is on my channel for those who want to buy or rent https://t.me/Arman_MT4  A hedging expert works on gold From the expert settings, zero is added to the Take Profit If the gold chart is, there are two
My Friend EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all There have been updates and changes in the way open deals work It is different from the first expert, My Friend EA In opening deals only, and the rest of the conditions are as they were in the past: This expert is a type of oscillator It works on a set of indicators with the profit tracking method With the work of cooling deals with the closure of all together It is preferred to work on the M5 timing Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://tinyurl.com/y7xkqz89 arameters: Lot1
Fibonacci Arman EA4
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
MoSalah EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Follow signals here The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert wor
Happy New Year EA
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Forex Safety
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the gold chart First, work on the five-minute timer The step size is 10 pips when working on currency pairs When working on gold, the step size = 100 if there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the price of gold. How the expert works When opening the first deal The trolling stop works in pursuit of profit If the price goes down, it opens a deal every move distance Until he reaches 8 deals, he opens a deal opposite the open one, and the lot size is equal Her
Forex Safety EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works in a digital way to determine the liquidity in the market with making deals BUYSTOP AND SELLSTOP From the current price with the distance control from the step from the expert settings Only the first deal works with him, the method of chasing the profit, the trolling stop The expert works to close the last profitable deal with the first SELL and BUY trade With the method of closing deals from Win Equity The expert works on currency pairs and works on gold The expert w
Silver Eagle EA1
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Renko Again EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the intersection of moving averages with a digital method of opening deals With closing deals on a profit of a number of points programmatically With opening deals with the trend and closing some deals together for a profit until all are closed together for a profit The expert works on regular candles. It is possible to experiment on the timing of five minutes, quarter-hour, half-hour or hour parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically ca
Recovery Zone EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Expert works in Recovery Zone With the opening of a buy or sell deal at the expense of the general trend with the suspension of a pending deal in multiples With the control of the complications from the multiples box from LO1 to LO20 Control it according to the way you work With closing all together on the target with the arithmetic mean method Working on currency pairs, it is preferable to have a small spread Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here Deposit: 5000 USD lot :0.01 https://
Sama Hedging Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
An idea of testing hedge EA in the strategy tester will be given in this article. As you know, the strategy tester has its own limit unabling to open any order for another symbol. Every user that would like to test his/her own hedge Expert Advisors needs to test it/them live only. But does this limit our capabilities? I am sure that every hedge trader needs to test his own EA before trading live. So, I am giving the idea of generating a virtual strategy testing behavior (tester-like) to you all
Ichimoku ZigZag EA
Samir Arman
Experts
As indicated by the name of the expert, he works on the Ichimoku indicator and the ZigZag indicator The first indicator works to determine the direction if the price is above the cloud, the trend here is buy If the price is below the cloud, the trend here is sell The second indicator works to enter the trade after closing a candle above the top or the bottom of the bottom Here he enters the trade when the trend corresponds to the second indicator The goal is 10 fixed points within the expert co
Golden Net EA
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Bollinger and RSI and Moving
Samir Arman
Experts
Bollinger and RSI and Moving Hello all As the name is the expert works with these indicators In determining the trend and not working in saturation and entering the opposite direction The conditions of the three indicators were linked together to enter the trades If he enters a buy transaction and reverses the trend, he enters a sale, and it is in the way of hedging Buying or selling opens at an entry signal from the indicators, with all deals closed together When experimenting, a back test on
Gulls EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Trend expert with a large number of indicators and the digital method in determining the opening of deals with the opening of multipliers deals when the trend reverses Work on the five-minute timer Work as the settings or control it if you like Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://one.exness-track.com/a/lmeqq9b7 Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use
Moving Arman EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
The moving average expert works by intersectional method in opening deals using the moving average and other indicators in a digital way in opening deals With opening deals of the size of a lot twice the last lot with closing all together or closing the last two profitable deals with the biggest losing deal Work on the five minutes or quarter of an hour Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://icmarkets.com/global/en/?camp=55169 https://one.exness-track.com/
Fibonacci Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
RSI Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the RSI levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review