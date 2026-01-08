Stochastic MTF Dashboard

Stochastic MTF Dashboard

The Stochastic MTF Dashboard is a high-performance visual solution designed for efficiency. It allows you to monitor the status of the Stochastic Oscillator across up to 6 different timeframes simultaneously, all without ever leaving your current chart.

Its goal is to eliminate confusion and provide an instant reading of market strength:

  • Red: Overbought Zone – Possible price exhaustion (Potential Sell).

  • Green: Oversold Zone – Possible price recovery (Potential Buy).

  • Gray: Neutral Zone – Price is maintaining intermediate ranges.


 Why Choose This Dashboard?

  • Multi-Timeframe Clarity: Visualize timeframes from M5 to Daily in a single panel. Perfect for identifying major trends in seconds.

  • Ultra-Fast Reading: No need to interpret complex line crossings. Colors and numerical values show you the exact market zone instantly.

  • Entry Confirmation: Avoid trading against the trend. Ensure your lower timeframe entries are aligned with higher timeframe sentiment.

  • Clean & Professional Interface: The panel is optimized for aesthetics to keep your workspace clutter-free. Fully customize its position, colors, and size.

  • High Performance: Lightweight code designed to keep your MetaTrader 5 platform running smoothly, even with multiple assets open.


Configuration & Synchronization

The indicator comes pre-configured with default values of 5, 3, 3 (%K, %D, and Slowing), matching the standard settings of the native MetaTrader 5 Stochastic. Please note: If you customize these periods in the dashboard to fit your strategy, you must apply the same changes to the Stochastic indicator on your main chart. This ensures that the dashboard data and the on-screen lines match perfectly for an accurate, discrepancy-free analysis.


How to Use It Correctly

It is important to note that this is an Informational Dashboard. Its primary function is to centralize data from multiple timeframes in one place.

  • As a Complement: For a complete technical analysis, we recommend using the native MT5 Stochastic (or your favorite oscillator) on the main chart. This allows you to see detailed price action while the dashboard provides the global context.

  • Standalone Use: It is fully functional on its own. Many traders use it as a quick context filter to identify if the market is overextended or if there is exhaustion before executing an order.


Ideal For:

  • Day and Swing Traders: Who require multiple confirmations for their strategies.

  • Reversal Strategies: To detect extreme exhaustion levels across various timeframes.

  • Minimalists: Users who value a clean, organized, and professional-looking chart.


Empower your trading today with a clear view of the market in every dimension.



Reviews 1
Findolin
1920
Findolin 2026.01.08 13:19 
 

Eine sehr gute Idee! Vielen Dank!

Filter:
