Gold Pulse Pro Alerts Sessions and Levels

  • Indicators
  • Yuki Nakayama
    Yuki Nakayama

    Yuki Nakayama

    5 (1)
    MT5 tools that survived the testing — not the marketing.
    I'm an independent developer based in Japan, building indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I approach the market as a systematic researcher, not a marketer.
    11 products
  • Version: 2.21
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
NEW in v2.0 - Gold Pulse now also answers WHY gold is moving: MACRO verdict - USD, yields and risk in one read: HEADWIND or TAILWIND for gold.; NEXT high-impact event with a live countdown (economic calendar).; Hover any element to reveal the exact numbers behind it - visual at a glance, data on demand.

Know exactly where gold is in the day, get ALERTED the instant something matters, and never miss the moments that move XAUUSD. Live session clock, ADR consumption, ATR/spread, multi-timeframe bias, and auto-drawn key levels — now with alerts on session opens, ADR exhaustion and key-level touches, plus weekly open and the Asian session range box.

Built only for XAUUSD. Information dashboard — no signals, no martingale, no profit promises.

WHY PRO (vs free Gold Pulse)
Free Gold Pulse shows you everything you need at a glance. PRO makes sure you do not miss it when it happens.

Alerts (popup + push to your phone):
- Session OPEN — Tokyo / London / New York
- ADR exhausted — fires the first time today's range crosses your % threshold (default 100%)
- Key-level touch — fires when price comes within your tolerance of any level (round number, prev-day high/low, daily open, weekly open, Asian range)

Each alert has built-in hysteresis: it fires once when triggered, and re-arms only after price moves clearly away. No spam.

Plus extra levels:
- Weekly open — the level that anchors the whole week
- Asian range box (high / low) — the breakout reference for London / NY traders

ALL FREE FEATURES INCLUDED
Panel (draggable, S/M/L/XL, EN/JP):
- Session clock — Tokyo / London / New York, with countdown to the next session
- Today's range vs ADR(20) — the single % that tells you if gold has room left
- ATR(14) and live spread, colour-coded
- Multi-timeframe trend bias — M15 / H1 / H4 arrows

On the chart:
- Round numbers, previous day H/L, daily open
- Right-edge price tags with the level name and distance from price
- Gold session band across the top
- Tag and line weight selectable from a panel button (small / medium / large)

NO REPAINT
Signals and alerts use closed bars only. Bias arrows are calculated from shift=1. What you see is what was true at the close.

WORKS ON ANY BROKER
Auto-resolves XAUUSD aliases (XAUUSD / GOLD / GOLD# / XAUUSDm / XAUUSD.pro etc.) with broker-suffix detection. No manual symbol setup.

WHAT THIS IS NOT
- Not a signal generator. It will not tell you when to buy or sell.
- Not an EA. It does not place orders.
- Not a profit promise. Use it as context alongside your own method.

COMPATIBILITY
- MT5 / any broker / any account type (live, demo, prop, hedging or netting)
- Built on standard MT5 functions (iATR, iMA), no DLLs, no external dependencies
- Inputs include EN/JP language toggle, panel corner, size, refresh seconds, ADR period, ATR period, EMA periods, level toggles, alert thresholds, tag-collision gap

HONEST DISCLAIMER
This indicator helps you read context. It does not guarantee any outcome. Trading involves risk. Use small size while you learn how it fits your workflow.

If you find it useful please leave a review — it helps me keep building tools like this.

Built on the free version
Gold Pulse PRO is built on the same panel as the free Gold Pulse dashboard, already downloaded by 66+ traders on MQL5. PRO keeps everything in that free panel and adds the alerts and extra levels described above on top of it.

Launch pricing
Gold Pulse Pro is at its introductory launch price. The next price is 49 USD. Every purchase includes all future updates, so early buyers lock in the lowest price.

Buy once and every future version is yours for free. This tool is actively maintained, and its roadmap is shaped directly by user feedback, so the features keep growing after you buy. Tell me in the comments what you would add or change and it goes on the list.
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