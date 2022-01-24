Ultimate Candle Patterns

This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symbols and time frames (up to 10) which can be set arbitrary across available periods

Key features:

  • Sort the table by the most recent bullish, bearish, or neutral candle pattern signals.
  • Set your favorite candlestick formations for alerts and notifications.
  • Display labels with candle pattern names directly on the price chart, with a controllable look-back period (up to 300 bars).
  • Pattern detection based on a Moving Average trend (can be turned off)
  • You can freeze current table view by clicking "FR" button (top-right corner) when many signals appears simultaneously
  • Alert and notification function

Note:

  • Program should return alert and close when any symbol in indicator parameter input box doesn't exists in your symbol list.
  • If you want to change price chart just double click on a table row.
  • I advice You to use selected pattern formations with enabled MA trend for a help in a trade decision.  
  • If you type MA period higher than difference between max bars (300) and look back period, program automatically change MA period to 2
Trade Planner MT5
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Utilities
Never wonder how trades impact your account — visualize trade outcomes in real time for any market scenario. Trade Planner MT5 is an advanced money management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to plan, control, and analyze multiple potential account scenarios. It helps traders assess how equity, free margin, and margin level may change at any time and price — before opening or modifying real trades. Additionally, the program allows you to anticipate worst-case scenarios. Without proper planning,
Heikin Ashi Moving Average
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
5 (3)
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. You get a professional moving average indicator with multiple calculation methods available, including exponential, linear, smoothed and linear weighted approaches. The indicator is designed to work on smoothed Heikin Ashi candles, which are included in the 'Examples' folder of Meta Trader 5. By applying this tool, traders can significantly reduce unwanted market noise.
FREE
Heikin Ashi MACD
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator based on Heikin Ashi calculations. Here you find multi-colored histogram which corresponds to bull (green) / bear(red) trend. Dark and light colors describes weakness/strenght of price trend in time. Also you can switch calculations between normal and Heikin Ashi price type. Note: Buffers numbers for iCustom: 0-MACD,
FREE
Heikin Ashi Awesome Oscillator
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
5 (5)
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is the Bill Williams Awesome Oscillator indicator calculated from Heikin Ashi candles. Here you find multi-colored histogram which is helpful when identify weakness or strength of trend in the market. To use it, just simply drop it on the chart and you don't need to change parameters except one: switch between Heikin Ashi or normal candles (see attached picture).
FREE
Custom 3 Moving Averages
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a customizable three-moving-averages indicator designed for crossover trading strategies. You can configure each moving average individually, including calculation method (e.g., exponential, simple), period, and price type, all from a single input dialog. Parameters: Period <1,2,3> - Period of a moving average Shift <1,2,3> - Shift of a moving average Method <1,2,3> - Method
FREE
Filter:
Evgen0926
44
Evgen0926 2022.01.31 09:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jiggytrade
98
jiggytrade 2022.01.28 19:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Quantum Trader
2939
Quantum Trader 2022.01.26 18:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2022.01.25 11:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review