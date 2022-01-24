Ultimate Candle Patterns
- Indicators
- Wojciech Daniel Knoff
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 23 May 2022
This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symbols and time frames (up to 10) which can be set arbitrary across available periods
Key features:
- Sort the table by the most recent bullish, bearish, or neutral candle pattern signals.
- Set your favorite candlestick formations for alerts and notifications.
- Display labels with candle pattern names directly on the price chart, with a controllable look-back period (up to 300 bars).
- Pattern detection based on a Moving Average trend (can be turned off)
- You can freeze current table view by clicking "FR" button (top-right corner) when many signals appears simultaneously
- Alert and notification function
Note:
- Program should return alert and close when any symbol in indicator parameter input box doesn't exists in your symbol list.
- If you want to change price chart just double click on a table row.
- I advice You to use selected pattern formations with enabled MA trend for a help in a trade decision.
- If you type MA period higher than difference between max bars (300) and look back period, program automatically change MA period to 2
