Di Napoli MACD MT5

4.33

Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for trend analysis. The indicator gives trend signals when the fast line penetrates the slow line. These signals remain intact until another penetration occurs. The signal is confirmed at the close of the period. It is applicable for all timeframes.

 

Parameters

  • Fast EMA: period of the fast moving average.
  • Slow EMA: period of the slow moving average.
  • Signal EMA: period of the signal line.

 

                         ********************************************************************************

If you want to know MACD trend change a head of time with Dinapoli's most popular MACD predictor indicator;

Please visit ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52623

You no longer need to monitor standart MACD indicator anymore !!!                                         

                         *********************************************************************************

For Dinapoli MACD Dashboard Scanner;

Please visit ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52813

                        *********************************************************************************

For My Other Products;

Please visit ►https://www.mql5.com/en/users/samil34


Reviews 12
David K
109
David K 2023.05.01 05:33 
 

Legit Dinapoli MACD. Comparable with other popular Dinapoli MACD I've seen on TradingView

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2022.10.16 17:41 
 

Sehr gute Arbeit. Danke!

Kvazir
24
Kvazir 2022.09.19 09:37 
 

Very Good, thank you

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FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Di Napoli Thrust Scanner Dashboard MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for thrust pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that
PRO Macd Predictor MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Very special indicator of Joe Dinapoli which is a derivative from traditional MACD indicator. It shows the precise price, at which MACD will show line crossing and trend shifting. Also, this level is known one period ahead of time.You can constantly reassess your current position by looking at this studying a variety of timeframes. When you are in a trade, you have a feel for how much time you have for the trade to go your way by looking at the distance between the MACD Predictor line and the
Di Napoli Preferred Stochastic MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for trend analysis. The indicator gives trend signals when the fast line penetrates the slow line. These signals remain intact until another penetration occurs. The signal is confirmed at the close of the period. It is applicable for all timeframes.   Inputs lnpPeriod: Period of moving average. lnpSmoothK: %K period. lnpSmoothD: %D period.                                    ********************************************************************************
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Pivot Pro MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (3)
Indicators
Draws Daily, Weekly and Monthly pivots and the respective supports and resistances levels (S1, S2, S3, R1, R2, R3). Ideal for placing stop losses and/or using as a break-out strategy. Features Unlike other pivot indicators in market you get very clean charts. Pivot levels are plotted irrespective of timeframe, on which you trade, i.e. M1, M5, M15, M30, H1,H4 or Daily timeframes. Pivot levels do not change when you change timeframe. Fully customizable options.    If you are looking at Fibonacci
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Di Napoli Detrended Oscillator MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for overbought/oversold evaluation.   Uses of Detrended Oscillator indicator Profit taking. Filter for market entry technics. Stop placement. Part of volatility breakout pattern. Determining major trend changes. Part of Dinapoli Stretch pattern.   Inputs lnpPeriod: Perid of moving average Method: Calculation method                           ********************************************************************************* If you want to know market Overb
FREE
Di Napoli MACD MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for trend analysis. The indicator gives trend signals when the fast line penetrates the slow line. These signals remain intact until another penetration occurs. The signal is confirmed at the close of the period. It is applicable for all timeframes.   Parameters Fast EMA: period of the fast moving average. Slow EMA: period of the slow moving average. Signal EMA: period of the signal line.                              ************************************
FREE
Di Napoli Detrended Oscillator MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for overbought/oversold evaluation.   Uses of Detrended Oscillator indicator Profit taking. Filter for market entry technics. Stop placement. Part of volatility breakout pattern. Determining major trend changes. Part of Dinapoli Stretch pattern.   Inputs lnpPeriod: Perid of moving average Method: Calculation method                           ********************************************************************************* If you want to know market Overb
FREE
Di Napoli Preferred Stochastic MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for trend analysis. The indicator gives trend signals when the fast line penetrates the slow line. These signals remain intact until another penetration occurs. The signal is confirmed at the close of the period. It is applicable for all timeframes.   Inputs lnpPeriod: Period of moving average. lnpSmoothK: %K period. lnpSmoothD: %D period.                                       *****************************************************************************
FREE
Oscillator Predictor MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Very special indicator of Joe Dinapoli which is a derivative  of a Detrended Oscillator. Through a set of parametric equations, a predicting oscillator is created that forecasts, one period ahead of time, overbought and oversold conditions. The resulting predictor values are expressed as bands on the bar chart, both above and below the market. It may be mistaken as a Bollinger Band but has no resemblance to it whatsoever. The Predictor bands may be used in a variety of ways to aid in entering an
Dinapoli Package MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
All in One package includes the  Oscillator Predictor ,  MACD Predictor ,  Thrust Scanner  and  Advanced Fibonacci  indicators which are mandatory for applying  Dinapoli  trade plans.  Please visit below links for detailed explanations of indicators. Advanced Fibonacci Indicator =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52834 Thrust Scanner Indicator => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52830 Overbought /Oversold Predictor indicator => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52621 Macd P
Stop Grabber Pattern MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Parame
Stop Grabber Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for stop grabber (special pattern of Joe Dinapoli which gives very high probability buy / sell signals and does not repaint ) signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for stop grabber pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number
Di Napoli Squat MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The Squat is a function of the range of a given price bar and the volume, or TIC volume, that occurs while that range is being created. The basic idea is that high volume and little price movement indicate substantial support or resistance. The idea behind the approach to this indicator is to first look for likely Fibonacci support and resistance and then see if Squat manifests when that point is reached. The indicator determines one of the high probability patterns of DiNapoli. It does not re
MACD Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator monitors the MACD trend in multiple timeframes for a specific market. No more shifting in between charts to check the trend direction while trading. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from M1 to MN Able to move display label on chart by single click Indicator Usage The dashboard appears to the left and upper part of the chart when attached. The shell encapsulating a timeframe goes red on a down trend, green on an up trend. If the default
MACD Dashboard Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator monitors the Dinapoli MACD trend in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be available in dashboard. Ti
Di Napoli Thrust Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for a specific market. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets It can scan for thrust pattern on W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 timeframes Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust Able to move display label on chart by single click Parameters Minimum Bars: Least amount of bars to account for Thrust DMA Period: Moving average period DMA Shift: Number or bars re
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
TD Combo Metatrader 4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
TD Combo is better when you have sharp directional moves, because it requires only thirteen price bars from start to finish compared to TD Sequential which needs at least 22 bars. The criteria for a Setup within TD Combo are the same with those required for a Setup within TD Sequential. The difference is that the count starts at bar 1 of the setup and not from bar 9 and TD Combo requires four conditions to be satisfied simultaneously. Requirements for a TD Combo Buy Countdown - Close lower or
TD Combo Scanner Metatrader 4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for TD Combo signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be availa
TD Sequential Metatrader 4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
T D Sequential indicator consist of two components. TD Setup is the first one and it is a prerequisite for the TD Countdown – the second component.   TD Setup TD Setup compares the current close with the corresponding close four bars earlier. There must be nine consecutive closes higher/lower than the close four bars earlier. 1- TD Buy Setup                       - Prerequisite is a bearish price flip, which indicates a switch from positive to negative momentum.                        – After a
TD Sequential Scanner Metatrader 4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for TD Sequential signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be a
PRO Macd Predictor MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Very special indicator of Joe Dinapoli which is a derivative from traditional MACD indicator. It shows the precise price, at which MACD will show line crossing and trend shifting. Also, this level is known one period ahead of time.You can constantly reassess your current position by looking at this studying a variety of timeframes. When you are in a trade, you have a feel for how much time you have for the trade to go your way by looking at the distance between the MACD Predictor line and the l
Oscillator Predictor MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Very special indicator of Joe Dinapoli which is a derivative  of a Detrended Oscillator. Through a set of parametric equations, a predicting oscillator is created that forecasts, one period ahead of time, overbought and oversold conditions. The resulting predictor values are expressed as bands on the bar chart, both above and below the market. It may be mistaken as a Bollinger Band but has no resemblance to it whatsoever. The Predictor bands may be used in a variety of ways to aid in entering an
Dinapoli Package MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (2)
Indicators
All in One package includes the  Oscillator Predictor ,  MACD Predictor ,  Thrust Scanner  and  Advanced Fibonacci  indicators which are mandatory for applying  Dinapoli  trade plans.  Please visit below links for detailed explanations of indicators. Advanced Fibonacci Indicator =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107933 Thrust Scanner Indicator =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52829 Overbought /Oversold Predictor indicator => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52628 Macd
Stop Grabber Pattern MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Param
Di Napoli Squat MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The Squat is a function of the range of a given price bar and the volume, or TIC volume, that occurs while that range is being created. The basic idea is that high volume and little price movement indicate substantial support or resistance. The idea behind the approach to this indicator is to first look for likely Fibonacci support and resistance and then see if Squat manifests when that point is reached. The indicator determines one of the high probability patterns of DiNapoli. It does not re
MACD Dashboard Scanner MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator monitors the Dinapoli MACD trend in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be available in dashboard. Ti
Di Napoli Thrust Scanner MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for a specific market. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets It can scan for thrust pattern on W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 timeframes Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust Able to move display label on chart by single click Parameters Minimum Bars: Least amount of bars to account for Thrust DMA Period: Moving average period DMA Shift: Number or bars re
Di Napoli Thrust Scanner Dashboard MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for thrust pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
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merky16
345
merky16 2025.03.26 19:17 
 

Gracias por su trabajo

David K
109
David K 2023.05.01 05:33 
 

Legit Dinapoli MACD. Comparable with other popular Dinapoli MACD I've seen on TradingView

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2022.10.16 17:41 
 

Sehr gute Arbeit. Danke!

Kvazir
24
Kvazir 2022.09.19 09:37 
 

Very Good, thank you

kisbandi
14
kisbandi 2022.02.05 20:38 
 

thx,looks good

Meor Osman Bin Mohd Yusoff
293
Meor Osman Bin Mohd Yusoff 2021.04.16 06:12 
 

.

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.23 18:36 
 

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Bambina
324
Bambina 2020.09.20 10:38 
 

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Xmichelx
324
Xmichelx 2020.09.20 08:02 
 

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Goprox
344
Goprox 2020.09.19 19:55 
 

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TrevorZLM01
344
TrevorZLM01 2020.09.19 18:57 
 

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fxtrader102
334
fxtrader102 2020.09.19 14:52 
 

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