TrendingPro

TrendingPro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Indicator

TrendingPro is a professional trend analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders monitor market direction across multiple timeframes from a single dashboard.

It combines an ATR-based trend algorithm, multi-timeframe analysis, trend statistics, customizable filters, and intelligent alert notifications into one easy-to-use trading toolkit.

Whether you trade trend-following strategies, pullbacks, or intraday setups, TrendingPro helps you evaluate trend conditions more efficiently without cluttering your charts.

Main Features

• ATR-based trend calculation
• Multi-timeframe analysis (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)
• Trend agreement percentage
• Trend statistics dashboard
• Bullish/Bearish trend visualization
• Optional trend reversal arrows
• Moving Average, RSI, ADX and Tick Volume filters
• Popup, Push and Email alerts
• Dark and Light themes
• Customizable dashboard layout
• UTC session reference and bar countdown timer

Recommended Use

Markets

  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Indices
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Any MT5-supported symbol

Timeframes

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1

TrendingPro is designed for traders who want a cleaner view of market trends, multi-timeframe confirmation, and configurable alerts in a single professional dashboard.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5
All brokers supporting MT5
Manual trading and market analysis


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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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