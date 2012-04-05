Sierra Capital Multi Timeframe ATR

Volatility drives opportunity — and SierraCapital Multi‑ATR gives you the clarity to act on it.

This indicator displays multiple ATR readings in a clean two‑column panel, allowing you to instantly assess market conditions without switching timeframes or opening extra windows. Whether you scalp, swing trade, or automate your strategies, Multi‑ATR provides the volatility insight you need.

Highlights

  • Up to 10 ATR periods displayed at once
  • Clean, professional two‑column layout
  • Fully customizable positioning
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes
  • Ideal for stop‑loss logic, trend strength, and volatility filters

Designed for traders who value precision, simplicity, and speed.


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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Sierra Capital MultiTimeframe EMA Indicator
Marek Lekstedt
5 (1)
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Overview The Sierra Capital Multi‑Timeframe EMA Indicator is a free analytical tool designed for traders who rely on multi‑timeframe trend confirmation. It displays short‑, medium‑, and long‑term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) from higher timeframes directly on your current chart. This allows you to evaluate trend strength, momentum alignment, and market structure without switching charts or disrupting your workflow. Key Features Shows EMAs from up to three higher timeframes on a single char
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Sierra Capital EMA Pullback Forex Edition
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Sierra Capital EMA Pullback is a trend-continuation expert advisor for forex markets. It enters during pullbacks within established trends, using a momentum filter to block trades when market conditions are unfavourable. No martingale, no grid, no averaging, no counter-trend entries. Independently optimised and walk-forward validated on three currency pairs. In-sample optimisation covered January 2021 to June 2024. Out-of-sample verification ran July 2024 to June 2026 — a window never touched d
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