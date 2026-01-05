Limited-time conditions: The current access price is 65. Once 10 copies are reached, the price will be adjusted to 99. Copies sold so far: 1.





Before you decide: Contact me to receive a free demo (trial) version so you can test it on a demo account.

After purchase, message me and you will receive another Expert Advisor for free as a bonus.





True Nomad was designed with a single idea in mind: operate only when market conditions are clear and controlled. Instead of forcing trades, the system waits for alignment between price behaviour and internal confirmation layers, allowing it to act selectively rather than constantly.





The EA uses a structured decision model that evaluates recent market pressure, intraday rhythm, and short-term price balance. Trades are allowed only when internal filters confirm that the market is in a state suitable for execution. This approach keeps the system focused on quality setups instead of volume.





One-chart operation: Attach the EA to CADCHF using timeframe M15. From this single chart, the system manages its internal logic while targeting opportunities across CADCHF,CADJPY.





What the EA Focuses On

Selective execution based on structured market phases

Internal filtering to avoid unstable or low-quality conditions

Adaptation to changing volatility environments

Clean setup without multi-chart complexity





Trading Environment

Broker: Low-spread brokers are recommended for best execution quality

Low-spread brokers are recommended for best execution quality Minimum deposit: $500+ suggested for stable operation

suggested for stable operation Leverage: Above 1:33

Above Account types: Personal accounts, funded accounts, and prop accounts





Prop / Funded accounts note: If you plan to use this EA on funded or prop-style accounts, please contact me before running it. I will review the inputs with you to ensure they match your firm’s rules and limits.





Risk Handling Philosophy

The system includes a multi-layer risk management framework that reacts to market behaviour rather than relying on static assumptions. This allows the EA to remain consistent across different conditions while keeping exposure aligned with the account environment.





Backtest & setup guidance: For correct backtest results and optimal configuration, contact me and I will provide the exact settings file along with clear instructions. Step-by-step usage guide: A full walkthrough on how to run, manage, and update the EA is available in the blog:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766573





MQL5 channel for updates and announcements:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/kelvingrouptrading





For Telegram access and direct support, please contact me privately via MQL5 messages.





True Nomad is intended for traders who prefer controlled execution, disciplined automation, and systems that operate with intention rather than noise.