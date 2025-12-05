Exo Scalper EA

[Exo Scalper] Professional, reliable & safe XAUUSD trading robot.

Introducing a simple and reliable automated trading tool, Exo Scalper is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for the XAUUSD currency pair.

Exo Scalper is an Expert Advisor designed with a price strength comparison model summarized in a box zone indicator. Each box zone identifies a trend level within a specified candlestick period. The integration between the boxes has been thoroughly customized and is designed for scalping, providing more precise entry signals. The testing model not only uses the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode but is also adjusted by adding Commission and Swap to ensure test results are close to or identical to actual ticks in the real market.

Exo Scalper is designed for scalping in the GOLD market, where this EA only uses a single entry and must always use a StopLoss on each position.

Price: $347, (Prices will be updated over time).


If you have purchased, you can read the documentation regarding the user guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765748

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M1.
  • Pair: XAUUSD.
  • Minimum initial deposit:  $50 or the more the better.
  • Leverage: 1:500.
  • Broker: Any low/raw spread broker (Recommended for TickMill).
  • Account type: Any.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Features:

  • Auto Lot: For dimamis lot use.
  • Risk RatioSettings to determine the risk level of dynamic lots.
  • Custom Risk Ratio: Customizable auto lot adjustment.
  • Drowdown Manager: Option to increase protection on trades.
  • Trailing Point/Stop: Customizable order closing handling features.
  • Maximum Spread LimitationAdjustable spread width limitation, to avoid spread widening when ordering.
  • Display Panel: Modern and Optimal Visual Panel.
  • Push Notif MQIDA powerful notification feature sent to your phone, so you can know when there are new orders, and when the Maximum Drawdown is reached.
More from author
Power Volume Candle
Imam Nasrudin
4.5 (2)
Indicators
[Power Volume Candle] - Indicator to see the comparison of bullish and bearish volume Volume comparison indicator on candlestick, by calculating the volume value of the specified candle history to determine the percentage of volume strength. calculates the percentage comparison of each time frame displayed on 1 screen. Subscribe the  MQL5 channel   for other interesting information :  (Automatic) Forex Tools Join new Public Group to Expressing Opinions and Sharing:  Auto Fx Investment See other
FREE
Femto Ground
Imam Nasrudin
Experts
[Femto Ground] Professional, reliable & safe GBPUSD trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the GBPUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M12, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle s
Nano Plasma
Imam Nasrudin
5 (1)
Experts
[Nano Plasma] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Nano Plasma is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for the XAUUSD pair using special Fibonacci levels as the basis for its technical analysis. This EA uses Instant Order, and there are settings for both Static Grid and Dynamic Grid grid models. It has reliable risk settings and Drowdown control, and there is a notification feature that can be sent to your mobile phone. Price $ 597 ,  (Final price $1297) (P rices   will be   upd
Femto Core
Imam Nasrudin
5 (1)
Experts
[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
