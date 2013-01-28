Actual Depth of Market Chart

1

The professional tool of stock traders in now available on MetaTrader 5. The Actual depth of market chart indicator visualizes the depth of market in the form of a histogram displayed on a chart, which refreshes in the real-time mode.

Meet new updates according to user requests!
Now Actual Depth of Market indicator displays the current ratio of volume of buy and sell requests (B/S ratio). It shows the share of volume of each type of requests in the entire flow of requests as well as the absolute values of the volume.
What's the use of it? There is a common point of view among HFT traders, that when there is a significant domination of request of one type, the price tends where the requests are executed, i.e. where the volume is bigger. Watch it and use for trading with our indicator Actual Depth of Market!

With the Actual depth of market chart indicator you will be able to estimate requests on the market right and see big market makers right on the chart. This will allow precise scalping and setting stop orders for positions 100% correctly.

The indicator displays the buy and sell requests in the form of horizontal histogram bars of two corresponding colors (buy-sell). Bars are displayed on the price chart and their length corresponds to the volume of requests for the given level. Additionally, it indicates the volume of biggest buy and sell requests.

The indicator displays the total number of buy and sell requests as a stacked area chart. This allows estimating the total volume of requests that will be executed when passing to the next price level. The total volume of buy and sell requests is also displayed on the chart.

On default, the indicator is displayed on the chart background and it does not interfere with any other indicators. When using this indicator for trading, it is recommended to go by real volumes.

This indicator will only work with symbols that have the depth of market available. First of all, it will be interesting for trades on the FORTS market and other stock markets accessible through MetaTrader 5.

The indicator parameters allow adjusting it to the maximum convenience of use:

  1. Maximal volume of request (0 - autosize) - maximal volume of a request that corresponds to the bar size. If '0' is specified, the size will be set automatically according to the maximal volume of a request in the depth of market. This parameter allows fixing the histogram scale (default value is 200).
  2. Size of histogram bar - size of a bar of the histogram (%). Percentage of the window width that will be occupied by a request of the volume equal to the one set in the first parameter (default value is 20).
  3. Display the indicator on background - display the indicator on the chart background. Allows drawing the indicator underneath the price chart and other indicators (default value is true).
  4. Show B/S ratio bar - display B/S rates on the chart.
  5. Bar height(% of window height) - height of B/S diagram (as percentage of the window height).
Recommended products
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
Volume Candle Indicator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Volume Color Histogram for MetaTrader 5. This indicator displays volume as a histogram in a separate window. The bars are colored based on the direction of the price candle: green for bullish (close > open) and red for bearish (close < open). Key Features Volume source: Tick volume or real volume (user-selectable). Optional moving average line over the volume histogram, which can be enabled via input. Supported average types: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. Average period is configurable. Compatible with
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Indicators
This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Donchian Time Sync Analyzer MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The Donchian Time Sync Analyzer brings powerful multi-timeframe dimension to classic Donchian channel analysis, allowing traders to simultaneously monitor trend strength and potential reversal signals across five different chart periods. This advanced indicator calculates the highest highs and lowest lows across your selected timeframes, generating clear visual signals that help identify convergence of trend direction across multiple time horizons. By providing coordinated analysis from minute t
Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles — Your Automatic Market Range Analyst Introducing Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles — a powerful tool that takes market analysis to the next level. This indicator automatically identifies key price ranges built on significant pivot points and overlays a detailed Volume Profile along with Fibonacci levels on each one. This allows traders to instantly see where liquidity is concentrated and where true support and resistance levels are located. Other products -> HERE .
Delta volume ft Ema
Nhat Vy Vu
5 (3)
Indicators
The Volume Delta Indicator is a technical analysis tool that combines volume analysis with price action to identify potential trading opportunities. This indicator analyzes the difference between buying and selling pressure through candle structure analysis. Key Features Volume Delta Calculation : Measures buy/sell volume difference using candle structure analysis EMA Smoothing : Applies exponential moving average to smooth volume data Breakout Detection : Identifies price breakouts with volume
FREE
Smart SD Rectangle Tool
Liam Alex Thomas Webb
Indicators
The Smart Supply and Demand Rectangle Tool Indicator is your ultimate MT5 companion for instantly visualizing key supply and demand data—right where you need it: on your zones, in real time. This tool automatically overlays rich, actionable data ontop of your zones, such as zone classification, pip distance, strength, and zone size—cleanly positioned inside each zone. No more clutter, no more guessing—just clear, dynamic insights to support your decisions. Built for Traders. Powered by Precis
VolumeDeltaPercentRange
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides an original mix of WPR, VSA, and volume delta. It shows ratio of buy/sell volumes scaled on 100% range based on total volume change for a selected period. The convetional VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) studies interconnections of price action and volume change in absolute values, whereas WPR (Williams Percent Range) offers a convenient approach of price moves normalization into the fixed percentage metric: 0 - 100%. Hence overbough and oversold states are easily spotted. N
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Total Volume Profile
Shahabeddin Baset
Indicators
Includes almost all the concepts related to Volume Profile: POC , Value Area , Developing POC , Anchored VWAP , Volume Delta ; since the “Total” in its name. It is fast in its calculations and simple to work with. Features: 1.    Selectable calculation timeframe to find most traded levels. 2.    Capable of calculating Volume Profile based on tick data 3.    Adjustable histogram bars by their count. 4.    Adjustable histogram bars by their height (price range). 5.    Showing Value Area (VA
Supply and Demand MTF MT5
Roman Zhitnik
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi timeframe version of the  Supply and Demand indicator . It allows you to analyze a chart using the law of supply and demand on three different timeframes at a time. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality. Supply and demand zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of
FREE
Signal Strike
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicators
Signal Strike is a professional trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that delivers clear, high‑confidence entry signals directly on your chart. Built with advanced logic that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and volume confirmation, this tool helps traders identify precise BUY and SELL opportunities with confidence. Unlike generic indicators, Signal Strike is engineered to filter out indecision candles and weak setups. When conditions align, the indicator plots entry, stop loss, an
Supply and Demand Zones MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Supply and Demand Zones indicator   is one of the best tools we have ever made. This great tool automatically draws supply and demand zones, the best places for opening and closing positions. It has many advanced features such as multi timeframe zones support, displaying the width of zones, alert notifications for retouched zones, and much more. Because of market fractality, this indicator can be used for any kind of trading. Whether you are a positional, swing, or intraday trader does no
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 is part of the ( Wyckoff Academy Wave Market ) and (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset. The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 was created to make it easy to visualize the volume movement on the chart in an intuitive way. With it you can observe the moments of peak volume and moments when the market has no professional interest Identify moments when the market is moving by inertia and not by movement of "smart money". It consists of 4 color
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Demand And Supply Diagram MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The balance of supply and demand is a simple and effective market analysis method. The supply and demand diagram can show you in advance, even before the trend reversal, where the supply ends and the demand is already emerging, where the demand ends and the supply is emerging, while substantially increasing the probability of making a deal in the right direction and with a high profit factor. Indicator signals The indicator uses the price/volume values to generate signals: ED – excess demand. E
VolumeProfile MT5
Robert Hess
4.14 (7)
Indicators
Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
MACD Advanced
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides you with MACD formula applied to volume-aware Accumulation/Distribution and OnBalance Volumes indicators. In addition to tick volumes it supports special pseudo-real volumes, synthesized for Forex symbols where real volumes are unknown. More details on the volume surrogates may be found in description of another indicators - TrueVolumeSurrogate and OnBalanceVolumeSurrogate (algorithm of the latter is used internally in MACDAD for AD and OBV calculation before they procee
Volume Delta Candle
Muhammad Muzaffar Hussan
Indicators
Volume Delta Candles: A Comprehensive Tool for In-Depth Trading Analysis Unlock a seamless way to interpret trading experience within each candle. With Volume Delta Candles, there's no need for additional volume indicators—everything you need is built in. This advanced tool utilizes lower timeframes or live market data to present the percentage of buying versus selling volume within each candle as an intuitive color-coded bar. Before diving in, ensure you’re familiar with Volume and Volume Delta
Volumes Direction MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
VOLUMES DIRECTION MT5 Normally the volume indicator has a default color change when the current volume is higher than the previous one, it is important but not very useful. For this reason, this indicator was created that in addition to the normal volume, when the candle is bullish or bearish, it paints them a different color, by default is blue for bullish and red for bearish, but these colors can be customized to the Trader's taste . Don't forget to check out my other indicators that wil
FourAverageMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
FourAverage is a new word in trend detection. With the development of information technology and a large number of participants, financial markets are becoming less amenable to analysis by outdated indicators. Conventional technical analysis tools, such as a Moving Average or Stochastic, in their pure form are not able to determine the direction of a trend or its reversal. Can one indicator indicate the correct direction of the future price, without changing its parameters, based on the history
AW Candle Patterns
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Koryu Delta Indicator
David Kitonga Mutua
Indicators
Koryu Delta Koryu Delta is a MetaTrader 5 indicator. It identifies trend reversal points using pivot point analysis and delta volume data. It detects Market Shift patterns and shows signals based on market dynamics. This tool can be used by traders who scalp, swing trade, or invest long-term. It analyzes up to 500 historical bars to find past patterns. It uses closed-bar logic for signals. Features of Koryu Delta Pattern Detection : It identifies bullish and bearish Market Shift patterns using
Shogun Trade Pro
Yuki Miyake
Indicators
SHOGUN TRADE PRO [MT5] - Professional Market Structure & Dow Theory Suite Limited Release: Early Access Pricing This professional suite is currently available at an introductory price to celebrate its launch on the MT5 platform. Please note that the price will be adjusted incrementally as updates are released and the user base grows. Secure your "Commander’s Seat" at the most favorable rate today. The Developer’s Journey: From Noise to Clarity I will be honest: I was once a "knowledge colle
Strivex Algo Supply Demand Indikator
Waldemar Beck
Indicators
Strivex Supply/Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Strivex Supply/Demand Indicator automatically detects key supply and demand zones, marks market structure breaks (BOS), and alerts the trader in real time. A special feature: The zones remain visible even if you change the chart timeframe. For example, you can display H1 zones on an M15 chart without them being redrawn or lost. Key Features Automatic zone detection based on swing highs and lows Clear chart display – only the most recent
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
More from author
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Indicators
This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
2.33 (3)
Indicators
This new unique indicator Actual tick footprint (volume chart) is developed for using on Futures markets, and it allows seeing the volume of real deals right when they are performed. The indicator Actual tick footprint (volume chart) represents a greatly enhanced tick chart that includes additional information about the volume of deal performed at a specific price. In addition, this unique indicator for MetaTrader 5 allows to clearly detecting a deal type – buy or sell. Alike the standard tick c
Filter:
Evgenii Akselrod
1071
Evgenii Akselrod 2024.04.15 13:34 
 

абсолютно бесполезный индикатор, стандартный стакан показывает больше и точнее. Автор на вопросы не отвечает

daytrader80
19
daytrader80 2021.11.30 06:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Andreev
7178
Reply from developer Sergey Andreev 2021.12.05 21:12
Hey! Has this problem been resolved? I wrote you a private message, but you didn’t reply. Can I help you with something? Please get in touch so I can help you.
Have a nice day!
Matheus Mirim
43
Matheus Mirim 2021.08.13 13:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Cwik
346
Daniel Cwik 2021.04.12 16:49 
 

It doesn't place a histogram as stated in the picture. It placed one long bar for the buying side and one long bar for the selling side. @Sergey, how can this be fixed?

autovolk
847
autovolk 2021.01.21 10:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tiago Menezes
208
Tiago Menezes 2020.09.30 19:16 
 

Infelizmente não funciona de acordo como está publicado no vídeo..... Por isso estou solicitando junto ao MQL o estorno do dinheiro. Unfortunately it does not work according to how it is published in the video ..... So I am asking MQL for a refund of the money.

Anton Kolesnikov
738
Anton Kolesnikov 2020.06.03 21:05 
 

Не работает, не качайте. Разработчик игнорирует

Sergey Andreev
7178
Reply from developer Sergey Andreev 2021.03.02 13:40
Добрый день! Очень жаль видеть Ваше разочарование. Поверьте, я являюсь честным разрабочиком продуктов, таким, как многие программисты, выставляющие свои продукты здесь. Ошибки бывают в любых программах, это случается, как по вине программиста, так и по другим причинам.
К настоящему момент все проблемы устранены и Вы можете пользоваться продуктом.
К сожалению, Вы не ответили мне в личных сообщениях, поэтому не могу быть уверен что теперь у Вас тоже все в порядке и решил написать Вам ответ тут. В любом случае, fell free для связи со мной по любым возникающим вопросам Хорошего дня!
Саша Синков
1081
Саша Синков 2020.02.04 13:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pouya Ghiaci
585
Pouya Ghiaci 2014.08.18 09:38 
 

There is problem for showing the data on the chart!!!!!

How can I contact you to fix te problem !!!!

Hanchek
331
Hanchek 2013.12.23 20:30 
 

Хороший индикатор!Еще бы работал как на видео и было бы что то вроде таблицы для определения объема в процентном соотношении,а то данные быстро меняются сложновато прослеживать!В остальном все ОК!Спасибо

Valeri Chikalovets
486
Valeri Chikalovets 2013.12.04 09:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review