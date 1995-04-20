Exponential Trend Histogram mr
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.57
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Exponential Trend Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint.
- Exponential Trend Histogram indicator is very efficient for trend detection purpose.
- The best way to use it - is to combine with Support/Resistance Levels and Retest technique (see pictures):
- Once indicator detects new trend - find local SR level and arrange corresponding pending order there expecting Retest of that zone.
- If new trend is bullish - arrange Buy Limit pending order; if new trend is bearish- arrange Sell Limit pending order.
- Indicator has 2 colors: Red for bearish downtrend and Blue for bullish uptrend (colors can be changed in settings).
- With Mobile and PC alerts.
// Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.