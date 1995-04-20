Exponential Trend Histogram mr

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Exponential Trend Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint.





- Exponential Trend Histogram indicator is very efficient for trend detection purpose.

- The best way to use it - is to combine with Support/Resistance Levels and Retest technique (see pictures):

- Once indicator detects new trend - find local SR level and arrange corresponding pending order there expecting Retest of that zone.

- If new trend is bullish - arrange Buy Limit pending order; if new trend is bearish- arrange Sell Limit pending order.

- Indicator has 2 colors: Red for bearish downtrend and Blue for bullish uptrend (colors can be changed in settings).

- With Mobile and PC alerts.





