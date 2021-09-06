Bifurcated Averages Analyzer

a novel indicator by the maker of velvet.                                                                     

                                                                                                                                 

  

                                                                                                                                 

  

                                                                                                                                 

This indicator analyzes the differences between moving averages with averaging periods that increase exponentially to detect the direction of a trend and the volatility within that trend.  The histogram displays the standard deviation and the position of the line versus time indicates the mean value of the differences between each subsequent averaging period.  So the line indicates the degree of expectation for an equilibrium process to occur, so this is an indicator of bearishness, where negative values for the mean value of the differences indicate bullish expectations.  The histogram, then is a measure of volatility within a trend.

The indicator will also reveal the parameters used to generate the graph via the indicator's short name using the Velvet compatibility protocol.

Acknowledgements:

Desmos Graphing Calculator (used to make the logo)

Combinatorics and Probability Theory for Trading (Part I): The Basics. (The explanations of some very advanced maths are clear and down to Earth here, even translated from Russian.)

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Velvet RVI
Kevin Peter Abate
Indicators
Velvet RVI is intended for use with the Velvet advanced ordering layer.  It is based on the algorithm for the Relative Vigor Index, provided by Investopedia here . All of the data it displays is accurate and verified against the internal API function iRVI, when it is detected by the ordering layer.  In order to place orders with the Velvet RVI indicator, the ordering layer must be installed and running.  Ordering from the Velvet RVI indicator requires that "Velvet Ordering Layer" ( found here ),
FREE
Velvet RSI
Kevin Peter Abate
Indicators
Velvet RSI is intended for use with the Velvet advanced ordering layer.  It is a modified version of the RSI indicator provided by Metaquotes and all of the data it displays is accurate and verified, when it is detected by the ordering layer.  In order to place orders with the Velvet RSI indicator, the ordering layer must be installed and running.  Ordering from the Velvet RSI indicator requires that "Velvet Ordering Layer" ( found here ), version 1.0 or higher, be installed and running. When de
FREE
Velvet MACD
Kevin Peter Abate
Indicators
Velvet MACD is intended for use with the Velvet advanced ordering layer.  It is a modified version of the MACD indicator provided by Metaquotes and all of the data it displays is accurate and verified, when it is detected by the ordering layer.  In order to place orders with the Velvet MACD indicator, the ordering layer must be installed and running.  Ordering from the Velvet MACD indicator requires that "Velvet Ordering Layer" ( found here ), version 2.0 or higher, be installed and running. Whe
FREE
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilities
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Virtual Exchange Reserve Trendline Ordering Layer
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilities
Virtual Exchange Reserve In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of   equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a universal stop tha
Velvet Ordering Layer
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilities
velvet is an advanced ordering layer designed with MQL4 for use on a virtual private server to allow users to place orders with graphical objects placed onto compatible indicator charts displayed in the user session.  The current version of  velvet  supports ordering from trendlines placed on price charts and ordering from trendlines on the compatible version of the RSI indicator found here .  For compatible indicators to function they must be installed to the "velvet" (case-sensitive) directory
Simple Expert Advisor
Kevin Peter Abate
Experts
VELVET SEA: a usable, free simple expert advisor by the maker of velvet. CONCEPT This expert advisor is designed for use with a VPS that has continuous connectivity and trades based on whether or not it detects decisive momentum in a market, and can be configured to trade all open charts in a session or for it to only be attached to one chart with a given set of parameters.  That makes it possible for Velvet Sea to trade different symbols with different parameters to suite the needs of the user
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ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.12.27 17:13 
 

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Kevin Peter Abate
2152
Reply from developer Kevin Peter Abate 2021.12.31 01:41
any reccomend for new version, then?
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