VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4

VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts

Bring Institutional‑Grade VWAP Precision to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4?
VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the benchmark used by banks, prop desks, and hedge funds to gauge fair value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers that same power to retail traders, optimised for MT4’s architecture while preserving every professional feature you expect.

This Indicator is currently offered under initial release conditions. Pricing may be revised in subsequent phases. All users who purchase under current terms will receive full support and lifetime updates 

Full User Guide – Need MT5? Click here

KEY ADVANTAGES:

  • Session VWAP: Track Asia, Europe, US sessions or customise your own hours.
  • Interactive Anchored VWAP: Click‑to‑anchor with live preview – perfect for news spikes or swing highs.
  • Flexible VWAP Source: Close, Open, High, Low, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4.
  • Adaptive Bands: σ1‑σ3 standard‑deviation or %-based dynamic bands.
  • Real‑Time Smart Alerts: Pop‑up & push notifications on VWAP/band crosses (instant or candle‑close).
  • Premium GUI Panel: Sleek drag‑and‑drop control panel with Light/Dark toggle.
WHAT MAKES THE MT4 EDITION SPECIAL?
  • Multi‑Timeframe VWAP: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly at a click.
  • Anchor View Modes: Off, Anchor‑Only, or Overlay for maximum flexibility.
  • Always‑Compatible Volume: Auto‑switches to tick volume – the only volume MT4 provides – for consistent calculations.
  • Pre‑Session Alerts: Customisable countdown so you are ready before each session starts.
  • Optimised Footprint: Lightweight code for the 32‑bit MT4 engine – ideal for scalpers & EA‑heavy workspaces.

⚠ CRITICAL NOTES FOR MT4 USERS

  • Email Alerts: MT4’s SendMail() uses outdated SSL; most modern SMTP servers block it. Use push or pop‑ups instead.
  • Volume Source: MT4 supplies tick volume only; expect minor variance versus MT5 real‑volume readings.
  • Panel Icons: Alert buttons show “+ / –” instead of arrow icons – functionality unchanged.
SUITABLE FOR:
– Day traders • Swing traders • Scalpers • Institutional‑style traders

EASY SETUP & FULL CUSTOMISATION:
Drag → drop onto any MT4 chart (M1–H4 recommended). Anchor with a click, adjust colours & alerts – no coding required.

SMART ALERTS & PUSH NOTIFICATIONS:
Never miss a crucial level break. Instant pop‑ups & mobile push alerts keep you informed.
Telegram Broadcast: Use the Alert Relay Helper for encrypted Telegram messages (setup guide).

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:
– MetaTrader 4 build 1350+ • Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto, Energies

PREMIUM SUPPORT:
Free lifetime updates and direct support via MQL5 messages.

DISCLAIMER:
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 is an analytical tool; profits are never guaranteed. Test on a demo account before live deployment.
Recommended products
Alphabet AI MT4
Sergei Pomytkin
Experts
Alphabet AI   is an advisor that works on the mean reversion strategy - this means that it uses the natural property of markets to return to their average values ​​after strong deviations. The algorithm constantly analyzes the current price of the asset, comparing it with the calculated average levels. When the price deviates significantly from its average value, the advisor interprets this as a signal for action: when the upper limit is exceeded, it opens short positions, expecting a price dec
Fiery
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The Fiery expert system works with ticks on all types of accounts. For an internal algorithm, the elementary unit of analysis is a tick. The expert system does not use the history stored in the database to work. For his own needs, he uploads historical data online, creating his own database. To achieve good results in real tick mode on the tester, it is necessary to carry out optimization. The internal optimizer, having carried out optimization according to the indicated principle, selects th
Infinite Forex EA
Roman Pozdnyakov
1 (1)
Experts
We are pleased to present to you, our new product, this is the next step in the development of automated trading in the Forex market. This is a revolutionary algorithm developed by our team of programmers. Here all the accumulated experience for 10 years of work in the Forex market is gathered. The adviser uses several strategies for different stages of the market (Trend, Flat, Volatile market or Very weak). The algorithm passed all testing with different brokers, at different quotes. Advisor is
Double Fractal Entry Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
Experts
Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143608 Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper a
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro2 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 15 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto currency pairs, Push No
YY Mono Waves
Yuryi Yatsenko
Indicators
The Mono Waves indicator is designed to display the wave behavior of the market on a chart. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.   This indicator uses the PPPC (Point-Percent Price Channel) indicator, which can be downloaded for free from the Market .             When the market moves up, the upper border of the price channel is built on High candlestick prices (for more details, see the description of the PPPC indicator at the link given above). The higher the High prices rise, t
FREE
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Order Block Type I
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
OBTE = Order Block Type I OBTI Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. Input parameters: 1. Multiple timeframes : M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 2. Default input: H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 3. Notifications / Send Emails / Notification
Asteroid
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
Forex Sniper Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Dear Trader It is my pleasure to introduce to you my tool called the " Forex Sniper Indicator" . The major aim of this tool is to help serious traders and investors in all type of Financial Markets to catch price next movement right at the moment the price direction is about to change. This tool can be used to snipe the price direction in both down trend, uptrend and ranging markets. This tool can be used as the stand alone tool though it may be combined with other tools as well. My goal is to h
Daily loss protector
Stephen Barasa
Utilities
DailyLossProtector EA — Smart Risk Control for Safer Trading. Protect your capital with precision. DailyLossProtector is a minimalist, high-utility Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize capital preservation and disciplined risk control . This EA monitors your open trades and will automatically close them when a predefined floating loss threshold is reached , helping you avoid emotional decisions and unexpected drawdowns. Key Features Daily Loss Guard: Automatically closes
Fibonacci Arman EA4
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
Lucifer HFT Prop
Hossein Davarynejad
5 (2)
Experts
//// Lucifer HFT Prob  //// One Shoot Trade  For  ( FTMO and Prob and any challenge ) We used   ChatGPT   to find the best market entry strategy, supplementing its approach with a filter based on Lucifer technical analysis. There are quite a few trades in the forex market made by programs, but there are also people who prefer to trade with their own hands, Lucifer Strategy Create by   ChatGPT .  Strategy    No Martingale   ,   No Grid   ,  No Dangerous Strategy  All Trade Have Stop Loss  10 pi
Magics Scanner addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA   scans trades by magic numbers from trading robots in mt4 terminals. Then it passes the data on trades to   EA`S HOLDER     which filters the entry and exit signals by applying its own filters for opening and closing orders. Thus   EA`S HOLDER    conducts its trading based on the signals of running robots. Opening your own orders. Your trading robots transmit signals to this scanner.   The scanner transmits signals to the senior EA and you have a lot of opportunities.   Such as: - Maintain
FREE
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro1 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M30 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M30 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto cur
AutoBBbot v1
Ulugbek Sadullaev
Experts
Здравствуйте уважаемые автотрейдеры. Представляю Вам полностью автоматизированного торгового советника    AutoBBbot v1. Данный торговый советник открывает ордер по сигналу Bolinger Bands. Рекомендую торговать советником на индексах # NASDAQ_m , # DJI 30_m  и  # SP 500_m у брокера Freshforex на счетах Market Pro . Если Вы купите прямо сейчас этот советник за эту сумму, то я Вам абсолютно бесплатно отдам нового советника " AutoBBbot v0.4". После покупки свяжитесь со мной через электронную почту: s
FxGold marathon breakout
Mr Anuchat Udomsin
Experts
FxGold Marathon BreakOut is a simple but effective trading system based on breaking out price parttern. EA is a long term stable growth  trading system with realistic result . EA designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) which  is a volatile and highly liquid commodity Features: Account protection by acceptable consecutive loss. Auto MM Don't need fast VPS just laptop or pc and stable internet connection, you can shut down at the weekend then start it up before market opening like i'm doing. All opened positi
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Experts
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
Telegram Trade Copier
PALLIYAGURUGE THARUSHA DULAN
1 (1)
Utilities
For more details, join with  www.telegramtradecopier.com TelegramTradeCopier is the world's first lifetime licensed telegram trade copier software for forex, crypto and commodity trading. Any signal format can be converted to a trading action by TTC. The system has two components      Desktop app EA file  You need to install and login to the desktop app with your telegram details. Then it will listen to channels configured by you and decode all messages into trading actions with proper validat
FREE
KT CCI Surfer MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT CCI Surfer uses a mean reversion trading strategy with a combination of extreme overbought/oversold zone detection using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). Developed by Donald Lambert in 1980, CCI is a leading indicator that helps to identify the overbought/oversold region in the market without any lag. Obviously, not every overbought/oversold signal turns out into a price reversal. However, when combined with a well-planned mean reversion strategy, it produces excellent results. Recommend
Sweet VWAP Aux
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.5 (6)
Indicators
Save time and make more informed decisions with Sweet VWAP Aux If you haven't already downloaded our free VWAP indicator for Metatrader 4 , do it now and experience its incredible capabilities for visualizing anchored vwap. Then come back here and get to know Sweet VWAP Aux - the perfect extension for your Sweet VWAP indicator. With just one click, Sweet VWAP allows you to anchor the VWAP indicator at the point of your choice, saving time and eliminating the need to set it up manually. In additi
Fibonacci Of Yesterday Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
As a forex trader, you understand the value of the Fibonacci trading strategy in technical analysis. However, manually drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels can be time consuming. That's where the Fibonacci Of Yesterday Ultimate indicator comes in. It is designed specifically for traders using the Fibonacci strategy based on the previous day's price action, saving you time and effort. This innovative indicator automatically identifies entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on Fibonacci
TradeSizeCalculator
Wartono
Indicators
It could help to calculate Risk-Reward easily before placing a BUY-SELL position. TradeSizeCalculator is a Multi-Tasking Calculator. It will calculate the others when we define the value in one of the columns. Stoploss, risk percentage, risk-money, lot size, take-profit , reward-money, and reward-ratio. Depending on which value is changed. All values in the columns are editable. Also, we can get those calculation results by drag-drop the stop-loss/take-profit line. Parameter: The inputs below ar
HF PerformanceReport Pro
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance. Key Features of the "Performance Report" Indicator Multi-language support: Choose between English and Chinese as the display language, catering to traders from different regions. Flexible report configuration: Customize the report title and group data based on trading symbols, time periods (daily , weekly , monthly ), meeting individual preferences. Date range selection: Specify the st
WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
KT Market Structure EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Market Structure EA is a fully automated expert advisor built on the foundation of our popular KT Market Structure indicator . It uses Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) signals directly from the indicator and offers a variety of options to automate trades.  By combining these signals with additional analysis, it provides a smart and efficient way to trade. No separate download is needed, as the EA comes with all its dependencies seamlessly embedded within the code. Fea
Clever RSI
Carlos Forero
Indicators
Description Better version of RSI indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of RSI indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
SPYDR Pro EA
Mhmwd Hsn Mhmwd Mhmd
Experts
Why Choose SPYDR Pro EA?   Optimized for Indices : Perfectly tailored for trading major indices like   US 500, US 30, US 100, and DAX .   Daily Timeframe Strategy : Works exclusively on the   Daily (D1) chart , ensuring low-frequency, high-probability trades.   Advanced Risk Management : Built-in stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels to protect your capital.   No Martingale or Grid Strategies : Safe and sustainable trading approach without risky money management techniques.   User
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original!
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicators
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend indicators are one of the areas of technical analysis for use in trading on financial markets. The Angular Trend Lines comprehensively determines the trend direction and generates entry signals. In addition to smoothing the average direction of candles, it also uses the slope of the trend lines. The principle of constructing Gann angles was taken as the basis for the slope angle. The technical analysis indicator combines candlestick smoothing and chart geometry. There are two types of tre
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (489)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a secret formula. With only ONE chart it gives Alerts for all 28 currency pairs. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity! Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to iden
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
More from author
Smart Trailing Stop Manager
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5 Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments? Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut l
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicators
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with the Ultimate Institutional‑Grade VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the gold standard used by institutions, hedge funds, and professional traders for identifying fair market value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this institutional power to retail traders with an all‑in‑one indicator, integrating advanced VWAP mo
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4 edition removes every non-anch
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicators
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 4 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT 4 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a trade management utility for MetaTrader that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Utilities
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 5 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a trade management utility that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicators
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe m
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Raw Tick Recorder MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA   is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification. Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers who need clean, timestamped tic
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it ensures your profits are secured efficiently. Trade s
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Phoenix Trend MT4
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Phoenix Trend MT4 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT4 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT4 does not promise co
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who work under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual tra
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
Indicators
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
MT4 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
MT4 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 4 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
Experts
GoldenTrend Master MT5: The Ultimate Trend-Following Expert Advisor for Forex Trading Overview: Introducing the GoldenTrend Master MT5, an indispensable trading tool for investors seeking precision and reliability in the dynamic forex market. With its robust trend-following algorithm, this Expert Advisor (EA) ensures you capture the best profit opportunities while minimizing risks. Key Features: Trend-Following Strategy: GoldenTrend Master MT5 is engineered with a solid trend-following algorith
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Automated AI Trading MT5: Your Intelligent Trading Partner for Forex Success Overview:   Welcome to the future of forex trading with Automated AI Trading MT5, your ultimate trading ally. This Expert Advisor (EA) is a masterpiece of artificial intelligence, designed to simplify your trading experience. By seamlessly integrating into your chart, it operates with remarkable simplicity and efficiency across XAU, EUR, and GBP pairs, compatible with any broker. Key Features: AI-Powered Strategy:   At
Green Wave
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Elevate your forex trading with the Green Wave EA , a reliable swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Powered by the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator , this EA captures market swings with precision, offering a balanced approach to risk and reward. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it provides flexible settings for other currency pairs, making it suitable for traders of all levels. Test thoroughly on a demo account to tailor settings to your trading style. Key Features Swing Tra
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Experts
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Bullish AI Trader EA – AI-Powered Trading for MetaTrader 5 Harness the power of artificial intelligence with the Bullish AI Trader EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed for automated trading, this EA specializes in buy-only trades on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe, leveraging AI-driven analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it offers robust risk management and seamless integration with MT5. Key Fe
Dynamic Volatility Breakout
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA – Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5 Unleash the power of breakout trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Shi Xiong, this fully automated EA captures high-probability breakout opportunities driven by market volatility, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal effort. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it offers robust risk management and seamles
Raw Tick Recorder
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5 . This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only listens and writes data. Ideal for
Break Even Helper
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Break Even Helper – Simple SL Manager for MT5 Break Even Helper is a lightweight and efficient MetaTrader 5 utility that helps traders manage risk by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to break-even when a trade reaches a certain profit level. Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Break Even Helper MT4 This tool is ideal for traders who want a simple break-even function without the complexity of full trailing stop systems . It supports all account ty
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way. You can use the panel for Forex, indices, c
Phoenix Trend MT5
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Phoenix Trend MT5 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT5 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT5 does not promise co
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review