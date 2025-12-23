ATR Orders Manager EA

Tired of manually calculating risk for orders or dealing with clunky interfaces that disrupt your chart workflow? ATR Orders Manager is your ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for placing smart, risk-controlled market orders or pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) with dynamic stop losses based on Average True Range (ATR). Designed for both scalpers and swing traders, this EA automates the heavy lifting so you can focus on market analysis—while keeping everything under your control via an intuitive, draggable GUI.





Key Features:





- ATR-Driven Stop Losses: Automatically calculates SL using ATR (customizable period and multiplier) for adaptive risk based on market volatility—no more guesswork!

Smart Position Sizing: Risk-based lot calculation tied to your account balance and desired risk percentage (default 1%). Ensures every trade aligns with your money management rules.

- Seamless GUI Interface: Movable, minimizable panel with real-time updates. Toggle between market/pending orders type, LONG/SHORT setups, edit entries, risk %, ATR parameters, and more—all without cluttering your chart.

- One-Click Order Placement: Validate and execute market or pending orders instantly. Supports both netting and hedging accounts with built-in checks for symbol permissions and trading conditions.

- Real-Time Monitoring: Live account balance display, status updates, and error handling for smooth execution. No take profit by default—add your own strategy on top!

The EA is perfect for trend followers and it works well with my indicator "Turtles indicator" which helps with entry decisions based on breakouts and later to manage your trades by using the trail stops.

I recommend using the same percentage risk for all trades between 0.5-2%. Trading is science not gambling.

Full MT5 Compatibility: Works on any symbol/timeframe. Lightweight, efficient, and fully customizable via inputs.





How It Works:





Attach the EA to your chart and launch the GUI (toggle via inputs if needed).

Set your trade type (LONG/SHORT), entry price, risk %, and ATR settings.

Watch as SL and lot size auto-calculate in real-time.

Hit "PLACE ORDER" for instant submission.





FAQ: Why does this EA uses only ATR based stop loss?



This EA uses the Average True Range (ATR) for stop loss placement because it is a dynamic, data driven method proven to be superior to static approaches like fixed percentages.



The core problem with a fixed stop (e.g. always 50 pips or 2%) is that it ignores current market volatility. This one size fits all approach often results in being "stopped out" by normal price fluctuations, turning potential winners into losers.



The ATR solves this by measuring recent market volatility and setting the stop distance accordingly. It automatically widens stops in turbulent markets to avoid premature exits and tightens them in calm conditions for better risk control. This logic, advocated by position sizing expert Van Tharp in his book Trade Your Way to Financial Freedom, ensures your stop loss "breathes" with the market's natural rhythm.



The evidence in Kestner (2003) confirms that ATR-based stops significantly outperform fixed percentage approaches, offering a 28% improvement in Sharpe ratio and a 19% reduction in maximum drawdown in a specific 20 year backtest across futures markets. By integrating this principle, the EA provides intelligent, context aware risk management for every trade.