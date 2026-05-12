SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader

4.63
  • Experts
  • Van Minh Nguyen
    Van Minh Nguyen

    Van Minh Nguyen

    4.7 (89)
    Hello! I'm an independent EA developer with a passion for algorithmic trading and automated systems. I specialize in building Expert Advisors and indicators for the MetaTrader platform, with a focus on reliability, performance, and user-friendly design. I’m here to share quality trading tools and
    19 products 1 signal 2 topics 5 comments
  • Version: 5.8
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader is an Expert Advisor that automates trade execution using either its internal trading strategy (Mode 1) or signals from the SuperScalp Pro indicator (Mode 2).

User Guide
View the setup guide, recommended set files, and detailed usage examples here: [User Guide]

IMPORTANT! After purchase, users can contact me for additional guidance on how to use the EA together with the SuperScalp Pro indicator.

Trading Modes

The EA includes two operating modes:

• Mode 1 - Internal Logic Mode
This mode uses standalone built-in trading logic, including Supertrend, EMA filters, RSI filters, and ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit management. It does not require the SuperScalp Pro indicator.

Recommended configuration for Mode 1:

• Symbol: XAUUSD
• Timeframe: M30
• Minimum recommended balance: 500 USD

• Mode 2 - SuperScalp Pro Sync Mode
This mode is designed to work together with the SuperScalp Pro indicator attached to the same chart. The EA reads trading signals and levels directly from the indicator buffers, including Buy/Sell signals, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Fibonacci Take Profit levels, and opposite-signal close logic.

Mode 2 is recommended for users who are already familiar with the SuperScalp Pro indicator settings and workflow. The EA executes trades based entirely on signals generated by the SuperScalp Pro indicator and does not generate any signals itself; it functions solely as an automated trade execution tool.

Recommended settings (Mode 2):

• Trading symbols: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), and selected indices (e.g., NAS100, US30)
• Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 
• Minimum capital: USD 200. A balance above USD 500 is recommended to provide a stronger risk buffer when trading Gold.
• Account type: ECN, Raw, or Standard with low spreads
• Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 (depending on risk tolerance)
• Account mode: Hedge recommended
• VPS: recommended for stable 24/7 operation

Performance depends on broker conditions, market volatility, and the quality of indicator signals. The EA is designed to automate trade execution based on SuperScalp Pro indicator signals.

Main features:

• Automatic Buy and Sell trade execution
• Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit management
• Fibonacci Take Profit synchronization support
• Opposite signal close logic
• Daily loss limit protection
• Maximum order and total lot protection
• Fixed lot and dynamic lot sizing
• Optional Martingale and Anti-Martingale management
• Trading dashboard panel
• Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe support

Mode 2 Setup Guide

To use Mode 2, follow these steps:

  1. Attach the SuperScalp Pro indicator to your chart first.
  2. Attach the SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA to the same chart.
  3. In the EA input settings, set:
    signalmode = signal_mode_superscalp_pro_sync
  4. Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Make sure both the indicator and EA are running on the same chart for proper signal synchronization.

Default settings are configured with relatively conservative risk management. Users are encouraged to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

DISCLAIMER:

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions, broker execution, spreads, and volatility may affect performance. SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader has multiple modes and configurations, so results may vary between users and trading environments. Please use proper risk management and test on a demo account before trading on a live account.

SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader, in Mode 2, acts only as an execution tool that automatically places trades based on signals from the indicator. It does not guarantee any trading performance or results.

Reviews 9
Alekdavide
95
Alekdavide 2026.08.02 19:13 
 

volevo lasciare un commento sulla grande funzionalita di questo EA e veramente ottimo l autore e disponibile ogni volta che hai bisogno e semplicissimo da usare e da adesso in poi che ha aggiunto anche m1 in automatico e davvero diventato una bomba... continua cosi... vorrei dire o dare dei consigli solo se e possibile avere delle migliorie su m30 modalita per il resto ottimo...

Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2026.07.08 03:17 
 

Excellent EA and the developer VAN is very supportive and cooperative.

Mario Lanuza
70
Mario Lanuza 2026.06.25 03:20 
 

The indicator and partner EA is a hidden gem. It has improved a lot from the time I bought them. Mode 1 is killing it. Mode 2 default and the indicator’s pre-optimized config files are delivering as designed. Of course there’s no perfect system so it would be best to follow the author’s recommendations to minimize losses.

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Alekdavide
95
Alekdavide 2026.08.02 19:13 
 

volevo lasciare un commento sulla grande funzionalita di questo EA e veramente ottimo l autore e disponibile ogni volta che hai bisogno e semplicissimo da usare e da adesso in poi che ha aggiunto anche m1 in automatico e davvero diventato una bomba... continua cosi... vorrei dire o dare dei consigli solo se e possibile avere delle migliorie su m30 modalita per il resto ottimo...

Van Minh Nguyen
38092
Reply from developer Van Minh Nguyen 2026.08.03 05:52
Grazie mille per la tua splendida recensione e per il tuo supporto! Sono davvero felice che tu sia soddisfatto dell'EA. Grazie anche per il suggerimento sulla modalità M30: lo terrò sicuramente in considerazione per i prossimi aggiornamenti.
Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2026.07.08 03:17 
 

Excellent EA and the developer VAN is very supportive and cooperative.

Mario Lanuza
70
Mario Lanuza 2026.06.25 03:20 
 

The indicator and partner EA is a hidden gem. It has improved a lot from the time I bought them. Mode 1 is killing it. Mode 2 default and the indicator’s pre-optimized config files are delivering as designed. Of course there’s no perfect system so it would be best to follow the author’s recommendations to minimize losses.

Van Minh Nguyen
38092
Reply from developer Van Minh Nguyen 2026.06.25 04:06
Thank you for your detailed feedback. It’s great to hear the EA and indicator are performing as expected. We will keep working on further improvements.
provanet
213
provanet 2026.06.21 10:46 
 

For the moment, only one transaction on Friday with a sl taken, we see how it behaves in the medium term. Too bad I got it at 65 dollars, the product is now cheaper and I see it as disrespectful to those who bought it before. I will update the review in August with the results

Van Minh Nguyen
38092
Reply from developer Van Minh Nguyen 2026.06.21 11:22
Thank you for your feedback and for sharing your experience with the SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA.
We understand your concern regarding the price change. This adjustment reflects the continuous development and improvement of the EA over time, including enhancements in execution speed, stability, and its integration with the SuperScalp Pro system.
We truly appreciate early users like you who supported the product from the very beginning.
We also note that you are still in the process of testing the EA, and we look forward to your updated feedback after you have more long-term results.
cesiek
707
cesiek 2026.06.18 16:31 
 

Świetny EA i świetna komunikacja ze strony autora Produkt najwyższej klasy od bardzo wiarygodnego dewelopera. 5/5 gwiazdek!

Van Minh Nguyen
38092
Reply from developer Van Minh Nguyen 2026.06.19 08:19
Dziękuję za ocenę i zaufanie!
claudiocs95
78
claudiocs95 2026.06.11 06:31 
 

Since the superscalp indicator works so well this product is a great addition, well done!

Van Minh Nguyen
38092
Reply from developer Van Minh Nguyen 2026.06.11 10:54
Thank you! This was exactly the goal when I developed this product: to work together with SuperScalp and make trading more convenient and straightforward. Thank you for your support and for taking the time to share your feedback.
Adam Kostecki
350
Adam Kostecki 2026.05.29 19:39 
 

I use for 7 days on demo account. It's works very vell . Support is Very good and helpful.

Van Minh Nguyen
38092
Reply from developer Van Minh Nguyen 2026.05.30 03:06
Thank you for your feedback and support. I'm glad to hear you've had a positive experience so far.
If you need any further assistance, please feel free to send me a message anytime.
I also always encourage traders to test the EA on a demo account first and make sure it fits their trading style before using it on a live account.
xaxotf
399
xaxotf 2026.05.23 21:01 
 

The EA is quite configurable, and the designer is always supportive and working to improve this wonderful tool more and more each day! 10 stars!

Van Minh Nguyen
38092
Reply from developer Van Minh Nguyen 2026.05.24 08:23
It's great to know that you are enjoying the EA and its flexibility.
Feedback like yours motivates me to keep refining and improving the product over time.
Thank you for sharing your experience.
asad.74 alazemi
297
asad.74 alazemi 2026.05.12 22:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Van Minh Nguyen
38092
Reply from developer Van Minh Nguyen 2026.05.13 02:17
مرحبًا، شكرًا لك على دعمك. يرجى التحقق من رسائلك، لقد أرسلت لك إعدادات التداول الخاصة بالذهب. شكرًا لك
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