Take a Break FREE
- Utilities
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Eric EmmrichLooking for help with Take a Break? Check out the 24/7 Support Assistant at https://trading.custom-solutions.it/support
- Version: 26.81
- Updated: 10 August 2026
Take a Break is a comprehensive account protection and risk management tool for MetaTrader. It acts as a kill switch that automatically pauses your EAs when drawdown limits are hit, keeping your account safe during high volatility and news events.
v26 (August 2026): the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the free Take a Break Indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Full story: Take a Break v26 — every chart gets its own rules
Key features:
- Equity protection and balance protection with customizable thresholds
- Daily loss limit and daily profit target to stay within your risk rules
- Daily high watermark — locks in your highest equity/balance each day and enforces maximum drawdown from that level
- News filter — pause trading before and after scheduled releases
- News alerts — get notified via alert, push, or email when pause windows start, with grouped events, configurable quiet hours, and automatic time conversion
- Full bot control and trade management — one EA to manage and protect all your other EAs
Professional account protection for any MetaTrader account running multiple EAs — and the perfect companion for prop firm and funding challenge traders on FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext and similar.
AI Trade Assessment: every new trade entry on your chart is evaluated in real time — your second pair of eyes, with optional auto-close on poor entries. Assess buttons on the chart deliver a verdict before you enter.
This is the free demo of Take a Break — and it protects out of the box: a fixed -5% daily loss brake is always active (reset at 00:00 server time) and pauses one chart when it triggers. The demo covers one instrument, one multi-symbol alert per day and 5 free AI assessments. Your own limit values, profit targets, equity thresholds — and pausing your entire account — are full-version features.
Protect your entire account → Get the full version
Questions about the setup? → Ask the Support Assistant
Very good free product! As a recommendation, I suggest you create a blog where you explain all the parameters instead of having to look them up in the product updates