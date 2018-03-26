Take a Break FREE

Take a Break is a comprehensive account protection and risk management tool for MetaTrader. It acts as a kill switch that automatically pauses your EAs when drawdown limits are hit, keeping your account safe during high volatility and news events.

v26 (August 2026): the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the free Take a Break Indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Full story: Take a Break v26 — every chart gets its own rules

Key features:

Equity protection and balance protection with customizable thresholds

and with customizable thresholds Daily loss limit and daily profit target to stay within your risk rules

and to stay within your risk rules Daily high watermark — locks in your highest equity/balance each day and enforces maximum drawdown from that level

— locks in your highest equity/balance each day and enforces maximum drawdown from that level News filter — pause trading before and after scheduled releases

— pause trading before and after scheduled releases News alerts — get notified via alert, push, or email when pause windows start, with grouped events, configurable quiet hours, and automatic time conversion

— get notified via alert, push, or email when pause windows start, with grouped events, configurable quiet hours, and automatic time conversion Full bot control and trade management — one EA to manage and protect all your other EAs

Professional account protection for any MetaTrader account running multiple EAs — and the perfect companion for prop firm and funding challenge traders on FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext and similar.

AI Trade Assessment: every new trade entry on your chart is evaluated in real time — your second pair of eyes, with optional auto-close on poor entries. Assess buttons on the chart deliver a verdict before you enter.

This is the free demo of Take a Break — and it protects out of the box: a fixed -5% daily loss brake is always active (reset at 00:00 server time) and pauses one chart when it triggers. The demo covers one instrument, one multi-symbol alert per day and 5 free AI assessments. Your own limit values, profit targets, equity thresholds — and pausing your entire account — are full-version features.

Protect your entire account → Get the full version

Questions about the setup? → Ask the Support Assistant