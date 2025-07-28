Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Trade Copier
- Utilities
- Muhammad Jawad Shabir
- Version: 7.0
- Updated: 5 December 2025
Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID 7.0 – MT5 Trade Copier (Local + Online)
OVERVIEW
Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID 7.0 is a professional MT5 trade copier designed for prop accounts, money managers, and signal providers who need both ultra-fast local copying and flexible online distribution.
It supports 2 engines in one EA:
-
Local File Engine – copies trades between MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS using the MT5 Common folder (no DLLs, no external web APIs).
-
Online Telegram Engine – sends master trades to a Telegram bot + private channel and lets any remote MT5 slave account copy them, even on another VPS or another broker. Cloudflare proxy support is built in for countries where Telegram is blocked.
MT4 Version:
Complete User Setup Guide (blog): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222
The same EA can act as MASTER or SLAVE and can work in Local or Online mode depending on your inputs.
KEY FEATURES (SHORT LIST)
-
Dual engines: Local file copier + Online Telegram copier in one EA
-
Master / Slave modes with clear dashboard on chart
-
Copies market orders, pending orders, SL / TP edits, order deletes and close-all events
-
Volume modes: Fixed Lot, Equity Ratio, or Multiplier
-
Symbol mapping with automatic suffix detection and optional manual mapping
-
Risk controls on slaves: max drawdown %, min equity, max risk per trade (optional)
-
Anti-loop and anti-duplicate protections
-
Automatic cleanup of stale signals for long running VPS sessions
-
Cloudflare Worker support for countries where Telegram is blocked
WHY HYBRID
Local Engine
-
Lowest possible latency on a single VPS or PC
-
No dependency on Telegram or any external API
-
Ideal when all your accounts are on one machine (prop accounts, personal accounts, MAM style setups)
Online Engine
-
Master sends a compressed snapshot of all trades to a private Telegram channel via your bot
-
Slaves read the pinned message and recreate or update trades with their own money management
-
Works across different VPS, brokers and locations
-
Optional custom API URL lets you pass traffic through your own Cloudflare Worker if Telegram is blocked in your country
You can run only Local mode, only Online mode, or maintain two separate channels if you want to split internal accounts and client accounts.
MASTER / SLAVE LOGIC
MASTER mode:
-
Scans all open positions and pending orders
-
Packs symbol, type, volume, price, SL, TP and an internal unique ID
-
In Local mode: writes to a binary file in the MT5 Common folder
-
In Online mode: sends a single encoded message to Telegram and pins it in the channel
SLAVE mode:
-
Reads the latest master state (binary file or Telegram pinned message)
-
Closes or deletes any "orphan" trades that no longer exist on the master (if using force sync)
-
Opens new trades and updates existing ones according to your Copy Type and volume settings
-
Shows connection and risk status on its dashboard
VOLUME MODES (SLAVE SIDE)
You choose one mode for each slave. The EA calculates the lot for every copied trade using that mode.
-
Fixed Lot
-
Every copied trade opens with the same lot, e.g. 0.10
-
Ignores master equity and master lot size
-
Best for static sizing and evaluation accounts with strict lot caps
-
Equity Ratio
-
SlaveLot = (SlaveEquity / MasterEquity) * MasterLot * Multiplier
-
Keeps risk proportional across accounts of different sizes
-
Good for running many accounts with different balances
-
Multiplier
-
SlaveLot = MasterLot * Multiplier
-
Simple scaling when slave account is larger or smaller than master
The copier automatically respects broker min lot, max lot and lot step.
RISK CONTROLS (OPTIONAL, SLAVE SIDE)
These filters are designed to help protect funded rules and personal drawdown limits. When a limit is hit the copier pauses new trade openings and prints the reason on the dashboard.
-
Max Drawdown % (equity)
Stop opening new trades if current equity drawdown exceeds your threshold.
-
Min Equity
Block new trades if equity falls below a hard floor.
-
Max Risk Per Trade %
Upper cap for per-trade risk when using calculated volume.
-
Default SL (pips)
Fallback SL distance for lot calculation when the incoming master trade has no SL. Pending orders without SL use this at the moment of execution.
When conditions normalize (drawdown falls back, equity recovers), the copier can automatically resume if you enable auto-resume.
SYMBOL MAPPING AND SUFFIX HANDLING
-
Automatic detection of common broker suffixes (e.g. XAUUSD -> XAUUSD.r)
-
Manual mapping list for special cases (e.g. GER40=DE40, US30=DJ30)
-
Only mapped symbols are copied; unmapped or unavailable symbols are skipped to avoid endless errors
DASHBOARD
On each chart the EA shows:
-
Mode: MASTER or SLAVE, Local or Online
-
Number of open master / slave trades handled by the copier
-
Connection status: Connected, Waiting, Error
-
Drawdown %, risk guard status and any active blocks
-
File or WebRequest warnings if access fails
This makes it easy to see at a glance if everything is working or if a limit has been triggered.
TYPICAL USE CASES
-
Mirror one master strategy to multiple MT5 slave accounts on the same VPS (local copier)
-
Run prop firm accounts with strict risk limits while keeping one central master
-
Distribute signals to remote clients through a Telegram channel (online copier)
-
Keep a private "research" account as master and share only filtered trades to clients
QUICK START (LOCAL MODE)
-
Install the EA to all MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS.
-
On the master terminal:
-
Set Operation Mode = MASTER
-
Set Connection Type = LOCAL FILE
-
Choose a Channel Name (must be identical on all slaves)
-
-
On each slave terminal:
-
Set Operation Mode = SLAVE
-
Set Connection Type = LOCAL FILE
-
Use the same Channel Name as master
-
Choose a Volume Mode and risk limits
-
-
Make sure all terminals share the same MT5 Common folder (standard when running on one machine).
-
Enable algo trading and monitor the dashboards.
QUICK START (ONLINE TELEGRAM MODE)
-
Create a Telegram bot via @BotFather and a private channel.
-
Add the bot as administrator to the channel and obtain the channel ID.
-
In MT5, enable WebRequest for the Telegram API (or your Cloudflare Worker URL if using proxy).
-
On the master:
-
Operation Mode = MASTER
-
Connection Type = TELEGRAM
-
Set Bot Token, Channel ID and Channel Name
-
-
On each slave:
-
Operation Mode = SLAVE
-
Connection Type = TELEGRAM
-
Use the same Bot Token, Channel ID and Channel Name
-
Configure volume and risk options
-
-
Run master and slaves; slaves will synchronise to the master state displayed in the pinned message.
Note: Online mode relies on WebRequest and the Telegram (or proxy) API, so it cannot be tested inside the MT5 Strategy Tester. Test it on demo accounts in live terminals.
COMPATIBILITY
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging accounts supported)
-
Environment: Local PC or VPS
-
Local mode: terminals must share the same MT5 Common folder
-
Online mode: requires internet access and WebRequest permission for Telegram API or your proxy URL
-
-
No DLLs, no external installers
KEYWORDS
MT5 trade copier, local trade copier, online trade copier, Telegram copier, copy trading EA, prop firm copier, FTMO copier tool, multi account copier, MT5 signal replicator, file based copier, copy pending orders, fixed lot copier, equity ratio copier, lot multiplier copier, symbol mapping MT5, broker suffix copier, fast MT5 copier, master slave copier, VPS trade copier.
RISK NOTICE
Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the copier on demo accounts first, use appropriate risk controls and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating