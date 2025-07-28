Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Trade Copier

3

Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID 7.0 – MT5 Trade Copier (Local + Online)

OVERVIEW
Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID 7.0 is a professional MT5 trade copier designed for prop accounts, money managers, and signal providers who need both ultra-fast local copying and flexible online distribution.

It supports 2 engines in one EA:

  1. Local File Engine – copies trades between MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS using the MT5 Common folder (no DLLs, no external web APIs).

  2. Online Telegram Engine – sends master trades to a Telegram bot + private channel and lets any remote MT5 slave account copy them, even on another VPS or another broker. Cloudflare proxy support is built in for countries where Telegram is blocked.

MT4 Version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157016


Complete User Setup Guide (blog): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222


The same EA can act as MASTER or SLAVE and can work in Local or Online mode depending on your inputs.

KEY FEATURES (SHORT LIST)

  • Dual engines: Local file copier + Online Telegram copier in one EA

  • Master / Slave modes with clear dashboard on chart

  • Copies market orders, pending orders, SL / TP edits, order deletes and close-all events

  • Volume modes: Fixed Lot, Equity Ratio, or Multiplier

  • Symbol mapping with automatic suffix detection and optional manual mapping

  • Risk controls on slaves: max drawdown %, min equity, max risk per trade (optional)

  • Anti-loop and anti-duplicate protections

  • Automatic cleanup of stale signals for long running VPS sessions

  • Cloudflare Worker support for countries where Telegram is blocked

WHY HYBRID

Local Engine

  • Lowest possible latency on a single VPS or PC

  • No dependency on Telegram or any external API

  • Ideal when all your accounts are on one machine (prop accounts, personal accounts, MAM style setups)

Online Engine

  • Master sends a compressed snapshot of all trades to a private Telegram channel via your bot

  • Slaves read the pinned message and recreate or update trades with their own money management

  • Works across different VPS, brokers and locations

  • Optional custom API URL lets you pass traffic through your own Cloudflare Worker if Telegram is blocked in your country

You can run only Local mode, only Online mode, or maintain two separate channels if you want to split internal accounts and client accounts.

MASTER / SLAVE LOGIC

MASTER mode:

  • Scans all open positions and pending orders

  • Packs symbol, type, volume, price, SL, TP and an internal unique ID

  • In Local mode: writes to a binary file in the MT5 Common folder

  • In Online mode: sends a single encoded message to Telegram and pins it in the channel

SLAVE mode:

  • Reads the latest master state (binary file or Telegram pinned message)

  • Closes or deletes any "orphan" trades that no longer exist on the master (if using force sync)

  • Opens new trades and updates existing ones according to your Copy Type and volume settings

  • Shows connection and risk status on its dashboard

VOLUME MODES (SLAVE SIDE)

You choose one mode for each slave. The EA calculates the lot for every copied trade using that mode.

  1. Fixed Lot

  • Every copied trade opens with the same lot, e.g. 0.10

  • Ignores master equity and master lot size

  • Best for static sizing and evaluation accounts with strict lot caps

  1. Equity Ratio

  • SlaveLot = (SlaveEquity / MasterEquity) * MasterLot * Multiplier

  • Keeps risk proportional across accounts of different sizes

  • Good for running many accounts with different balances

  1. Multiplier

  • SlaveLot = MasterLot * Multiplier

  • Simple scaling when slave account is larger or smaller than master

The copier automatically respects broker min lot, max lot and lot step.

RISK CONTROLS (OPTIONAL, SLAVE SIDE)

These filters are designed to help protect funded rules and personal drawdown limits. When a limit is hit the copier pauses new trade openings and prints the reason on the dashboard.

  • Max Drawdown % (equity)
    Stop opening new trades if current equity drawdown exceeds your threshold.

  • Min Equity
    Block new trades if equity falls below a hard floor.

  • Max Risk Per Trade %
    Upper cap for per-trade risk when using calculated volume.

  • Default SL (pips)
    Fallback SL distance for lot calculation when the incoming master trade has no SL. Pending orders without SL use this at the moment of execution.

When conditions normalize (drawdown falls back, equity recovers), the copier can automatically resume if you enable auto-resume.

SYMBOL MAPPING AND SUFFIX HANDLING

  • Automatic detection of common broker suffixes (e.g. XAUUSD -> XAUUSD.r)

  • Manual mapping list for special cases (e.g. GER40=DE40, US30=DJ30)

  • Only mapped symbols are copied; unmapped or unavailable symbols are skipped to avoid endless errors

DASHBOARD

On each chart the EA shows:

  • Mode: MASTER or SLAVE, Local or Online

  • Number of open master / slave trades handled by the copier

  • Connection status: Connected, Waiting, Error

  • Drawdown %, risk guard status and any active blocks

  • File or WebRequest warnings if access fails

This makes it easy to see at a glance if everything is working or if a limit has been triggered.

TYPICAL USE CASES

  • Mirror one master strategy to multiple MT5 slave accounts on the same VPS (local copier)

  • Run prop firm accounts with strict risk limits while keeping one central master

  • Distribute signals to remote clients through a Telegram channel (online copier)

  • Keep a private "research" account as master and share only filtered trades to clients

QUICK START (LOCAL MODE)

  1. Install the EA to all MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS.

  2. On the master terminal:

    • Set Operation Mode = MASTER

    • Set Connection Type = LOCAL FILE

    • Choose a Channel Name (must be identical on all slaves)

  3. On each slave terminal:

    • Set Operation Mode = SLAVE

    • Set Connection Type = LOCAL FILE

    • Use the same Channel Name as master

    • Choose a Volume Mode and risk limits

  4. Make sure all terminals share the same MT5 Common folder (standard when running on one machine).

  5. Enable algo trading and monitor the dashboards.

QUICK START (ONLINE TELEGRAM MODE)

  1. Create a Telegram bot via @BotFather and a private channel.

  2. Add the bot as administrator to the channel and obtain the channel ID.

  3. In MT5, enable WebRequest for the Telegram API (or your Cloudflare Worker URL if using proxy).

  4. On the master:

    • Operation Mode = MASTER

    • Connection Type = TELEGRAM

    • Set Bot Token, Channel ID and Channel Name

  5. On each slave:

    • Operation Mode = SLAVE

    • Connection Type = TELEGRAM

    • Use the same Bot Token, Channel ID and Channel Name

    • Configure volume and risk options

  6. Run master and slaves; slaves will synchronise to the master state displayed in the pinned message.

Note: Online mode relies on WebRequest and the Telegram (or proxy) API, so it cannot be tested inside the MT5 Strategy Tester. Test it on demo accounts in live terminals.

COMPATIBILITY

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging accounts supported)

  • Environment: Local PC or VPS

    • Local mode: terminals must share the same MT5 Common folder

    • Online mode: requires internet access and WebRequest permission for Telegram API or your proxy URL

  • No DLLs, no external installers

KEYWORDS

MT5 trade copier, local trade copier, online trade copier, Telegram copier, copy trading EA, prop firm copier, FTMO copier tool, multi account copier, MT5 signal replicator, file based copier, copy pending orders, fixed lot copier, equity ratio copier, lot multiplier copier, symbol mapping MT5, broker suffix copier, fast MT5 copier, master slave copier, VPS trade copier.

RISK NOTICE

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the copier on demo accounts first, use appropriate risk controls and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Recommended products
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
Market book player
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
Playback of previously saved data from the order book. Key features: Historical data navigation Adjusting the playback speed with the "---" and "+++" buttons, as well as with the mouse, you can by scrolling the wheel over the area of ​​these buttons and between them Turning Price Centering On and Off Time display accurate to thousandths of a second Attention: This product also needs a utility to save data: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71642
FREE
Tdo
Ivan Simonika
Utilities
TDO is a free utility for optimizing the Trading Direction indicator. In addition to signals for trading, the indicator also has an information vector that fully provides all the statistical information on the operation of the indicator; this effect can be used to ensure that the indicator is automatically optimized. You just need to select the instrument and timeframe and specify the hourly interval in the utility settings and drop it on the chart chart. That's all, now we are waiting for the
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
MultiTradeNews
Leeank Andres Fernandez Molano
Utilities
This script is designed for traders who need to quickly place trades across multiple currency pairs during critical news releases, where every second counts. With this tool, you can pre-select your desired currency pairs and assign independent volumes for each one. When a major news event hits, such as Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) or PMI data releases, the script allows you to execute all your trades instantly without the need to open each pair manually. Key Features: Customizable Pairs : Choose from
FREE
Exodus Account Protector
Jonel Agustin Mawirat
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Description: Protect your live or evaluation accounts by not letting it hit the maximum daily draw down! This utility is best for prop firms such as FTMO and MFF(MyForexFunds) and etc. Guide:   Apply to EURUSD 1m Chart. Default Settings: Maximum Draw Down Balance: 4% Account Balance. Maximum Draw Down Equity: 4% Account Balance Target Profit Balance: 1% Account Balance. Target Profit Equity: 1% Account Balance. Time To Reset: 16:57 to 16:58 GMT Behavior: Setting starting_balance to 0 will auto
FREE
Export Deals To CSV
Roberto Spadim
Utilities
Export Deals to CSV - Excell File location: HistoryDeals/<SERVER>/<LOGIN>.<DATETIME>.csv Works as an Script, reading all DEALS in history and exporting it as a plain text CSV file There's no option to change. There's no WebRequest. There's no DLL use. I need to write 300 characters to allow this product being exposed at MQL5 market place. It's simple to use, plug it in graph and wait completion.
FREE
Candle Timer R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (3)
Utilities
Timer remaining to finish the candle. A simple informative indicator of how much time is left until the current candle ends. In a simple, easy and objective way. In the input parameters, enter the desired color of the clock, the font size and the displacement to the right of the candle. I hope I helped with this useful and free tool. Make good use and good business. The other EA, Trade Panel R3, has also been a great help to many users.
FREE
VoiceEscort
Nikolai Karetnikov
Utilities
Features: The Expert Advisor pronounces current prices at a set interval.  It speaks Russian and English.  The file voice_dict.csv contains the rules of pronunciation (language, other rules). See an example below  The Google cloud server is used for pronunciation, so the expert should be allowed to go to "https://texttospeech.googleapis.com" (see Tools\Options\Expert Advisors Allow WebRequest for...) Restrictions: Only 2 symbols Example of a pronunciation rule (voice_dict.csv file in the Files
FREE
Copy MT5 MT5 demo
Andriy Motuzka
Utilities
Demo copier of deals from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 ( MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Works only in the mode of hedging. Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an increased lot). Configure order copy
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Growth Guard Indicator MT5
Jaron Clegg
Utilities
Growth Guard Indicator – The Backbone of Precision Monitoring Stay in control of your trading portfolio with dynamic insights into your external EAs’ performance. The Growth Guard Indicator is an essential tool designed to work seamlessly with the Growth Guard EA , providing real-time data on your external Expert Advisors’ (EAs) performance. With its unique rolling profit factor feature, the Growth Guard Indicator helps you monitor profitability over a customizable time frame, ensuring your port
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT5: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 5. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on u
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Know the Candle Close Time
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Utilities
This indicator allows to know the remaining time before the closing of the candle. It works on every timeframe. It is very usefull when your trading strategy depend of the close or the open of a specific candle. So use it like you want. Don't forget to leave a comment or a request for a EA or an indicator. Also spread it to your friends and don't hesitate to visit my profile to see others tools.
FREE
Backtesting Panel Pro
Igor Widiger
Utilities
Immerse yourself in the exciting world of manual trading and discover the unlimited possibilities that are available to you. With your expertise and your feel for the market, you can achieve impressive success and let your portfolio grow steadily. Manual trading allows you to take your strategies and decisions into your own hands and have a direct influence on your trading activities. With your in-depth knowledge of the markets and your understanding of the various trading instruments, you have
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
PZ Trade Pad MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.41 (22)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
Server Clock
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (5)
Utilities
Many friends asked me for a simple, non-obtrusive, resource-friendly clock to track the time during their trades. It seems pretty obvious, but it is a must-have for those trading the market manually, waiting for the Market News, or just to visually know what time it is... Trading is an absorbing endeavor! So, here it is... Totally configurable, including Font Type, Font Size and Chart Location: Upper Left/Center/Right OR Lower Left/Center/Right, with a little twist of adjusting the Offset, just
FREE
CloseAllPosition
Konstantin Chernov
4 (2)
Utilities
A script for closing positions If you need to quickly close several positions, this script will make all the routine for you! The script does not have any input parameters. Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. If you need to specify the maximal deviation and the number of attempts to close positions, use the script with input parameters https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/625 You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
FREE
Trade Manager Interface MT5
Peter Mueller
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Trade Manager Interface is a free utility designed to simplify manual trading in MetaTrader. MT4 Version Available Please leave a review, if you like the trade manager. It allows traders to visualize trades directly on the chart, calculate position size automatically, and manage orders with advanced features such as partial take profits, automatic breakeven, and trailing stops. For more advanced features check out: ManHedger This tool focuses on risk control and execution precision, making
FREE
Partial Close Trading Bot
Kithsiri Dhammika Rajapakshage Lasitha Nimesh Rajapaksha
Utilities
This trading bot is designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to manage open positions effectively by automating partial closures based on a predefined risk-reward ratio. It includes Telegram integration to send notifications directly to your group or channel about trading activities, including entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels. Key Features : Partial Close Management : Automatically closes a percentage of the trade volume when the target level is reached. Risk-Reward Calculation : Sets profit leve
FREE
Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (3)
Utilities
The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
FREE
TradeHistoryParsing
MetaQuotes Ltd.
2 (1)
Utilities
The TradeHistoryParsing is a utility for working with the trade history obtained from the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The product is based on the " RegularExpressions in MQL5 " library. It allows to quickly get the required data on your trading history. The filtering results are displayed as a table, a summary of mathematical statistics is provided below the table. Working with the tool Export the trade report as an html file and place it into the "sandbox". After that, when launching the EA, specif
FREE
Copyist MS MT5 netting
Aleksei Moshkin
Utilities
Copier MS MT5 Netting Copyist MS is a fast and easy-to-use copier of trade orders; it works as an advisor in the form of a single file with switching between the Master and Slave operating modes. The current version of the adviser works only on netting accounts. Settings Type of work - selection of the operating mode: Master or Slave; Master account number - number of the trading account of the master terminal; Selective copying currency pairs - individual selection of currency pairs for copyin
FREE
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
Utilities
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
Trade Receiver Free MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.08 (13)
Utilities
Trade Receiver Free is a free tool to copy trades/signals from multiple MT4/MT5 accounts. The provider account must use copier EA to send the signal. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Trade Receiver Free . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free . - For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5 . - For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader . - If you only need copy from MT4 account to u
FREE
Global Market Sessions Visual Analyzer
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
5 (1)
Utilities
Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading. See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence. Overview Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart
FREE
Margin Required and Max Lot Size Can Open
Muhammad Usman Siddique
3 (1)
Libraries
The UZFX - Margin Required and Max Lot Size script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is designed to help traders quickly determine the margin required to open a 1-lot position and calculate the maximum lot size they can trade based on their current account equity. This tool is essential for risk management and position sizing, allowing traders to plan their trades efficiently. Features: Calculates the margin required for opening a 1-lot trade on the selected symbol. Determines the maximum lot size a trade
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel . Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here . To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects. Input parameters: exception -
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameter
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Utilities
The UTM Trade Manager is a powerful, yet intuitive trading tool offering fast, efficient trade execution and advanced features such as the "Ignore Spread" mode and a built-in local trade copier, and others. Designed to simplify your trading operations, it provides a user-friendly graphical interface and on-chart controls for seamless management. Important Notice: This manager may experience performance issues on systems with less than 8GB of RAM or when running on Mac ARM (M1) systems using emul
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
More from author
Crystal Heikin Ashi
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.71 (14)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi – Advanced Visual Heikin Ashi with Smart Volume Support Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi is a professional-grade Heikin Ashi indicator for MetaTrader 5. It provides enhanced visualization of price trends and momentum, with advanced customization options, theme integration, and seamless compatibility with volume-based tools. Designed for manual traders, scalpers, and algorithmic analysts, this indicator offers superior clarity for trend detection, momentum strength, and reversal
FREE
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.5 (10)
Indicators
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — Smart Volume Visualization for Precise Trading Decisions For MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145517 Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides traders with accurate visualization of market volume activity. It highlights the Point of Control (POC) automatically and helps detect hidden support and resistance levels created by high-volume trading areas. This tool is designed for traders who want t
FREE
Crystal Supply Demand Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Indicators
Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) Don’t trade in every candle – wait for institutional zones. Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) is a professional Supply & Demand zone indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who want clean, institutional-quality zones on their charts instead of cluttered boxes or outdated concepts. With higher-timeframe optimization, dynamic updates, and professional visuals, SD Pro ensures your charts display only the levels that truly matter . Key Features Institu
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate - Professional Trading Automation System Revolutionary Dual-Mode Trading Strategy with Advanced Risk Management Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining the proven effectiveness of Heikin Ashi candle analysis with cutting-edge algorithmic trade management. This sophisticated Expert Advisor is designed for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and professional-grade automation in their trading
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC (MT4) – Volume Profile with Automatic POC Detection Overview Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC is a lightweight and performance-optimized indicator for MetaTrader 4. It provides traders with precise volume distribution visualization, highlighting key price levels where market activity is concentrated. By automatically detecting the Point of Control (POC), the indicator helps identify hidden support/resistance zones, institutional trading footprints, and critical ar
FREE
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity – Professional Liquidity Sweep Indicator for MT5 Overview Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to detect high-probability buy and sell opportunities using liquidity sweep patterns. The indicator analyzes intraday market structure, identifies institutional liquidity hunting activities, and provides clear visual signals when retail liquidity is swept and price shows reversal confirmation. This approach helps traders
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Volume Indicator – Smart Volume Analysis Tool for MT5 Overview MT4 Version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152098 Crystal Volume Indicator is an advanced yet user-friendly volume analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders understand the hidden market dynamics behind price movement by combining price action with volume behavior. The indicator highlights critical events such as Buying Climax, Selling Climax, and Weak Candles, allowing traders to identify potential reversa
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (1)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi – Advanced Visual Heikin Ashi -MT4 Version Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi for MetaTrader 4 is a clean, professional-grade Heikin Ashi indicator that enhances chart visualization and provides clarity for price action traders, scalpers, and analysts. This MT4 version focuses on pure Heikin Ashi candles with smart styling , while keeping the system lightweight and optimized for fast performance. Note: Trend-based coloring and advanced momentum detection are available in the MT5 ve
FREE
Crystal Smart Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
Crystal Smart Pro—Adaptive Dual-Mode Trading System Overview Crystal Smart Pro is an intelligent and self-adjusting Expert Advisor developed by Crystal AI Systems . It combines precision entries with advanced recovery management and offers two fully independent operating modes: Sharp Mode and Smart Mode . The system dynamically adapts to market volatility, account equity, and trend conditions to maintain consistent performance. Core Trading Modes Sharp Mode – Precision and Speed • Executes sing
FREE
Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Indicators
Crystal FVG Touch Detector – Advanced Smart Money Concept Tool The Crystal FVG Touch Detector is a professional-grade indicator designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology. It automatically detects Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on any symbol or timeframe and visually marks them on your chart with precise color coding and touch detection. Built with non-repainting logic and optimized performance, it helps traders identify institutional imbalance zones in real time. Key
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (3)
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager FREE (MT5) What this tool is Crystal Trade Manager FREE is a chart-side trade utility for MT5 that helps discretionary traders manage risk, position size, and exits with one-click controls and on-chart automation. The FREE version is fully functional on demo accounts for testing; on real accounts it enables essential manual tools while advanced automation remains locked. Demo accounts: All features enabled for testing and evaluation. Real accounts: Core manual tools enabled
FREE
The Real RSI Divergence Hunter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Indicators
The Real RSI – Professional Divergence Hunter Overview The Real RSI is a professional divergence detection indicator designed for traders who want institutional-grade accuracy in identifying RSI-based reversal and continuation signals. It automatically detects both Regular and Hidden Divergence s between price and RSI, confirming each setup through smart pivot logic and real-time structure validation. This indicator is built for precision, performance, and practical use in real-market trading —
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Smart Volume MT5 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136808 Overview Crystal Smart Volume for MT4 is an advanced volume and delta analysis indicator developed to uncover institutional market activity hidden behind ordinary price movements. It merges Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume Spread Analysis (VSA), and Delta logic to analyze both price and volume behavior. The indicator identifies events such as Buying Climax, Selling Climax, Weak Candles, and High-Volume Reversals,
FREE
Auto Candle Sequence Counter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Candle Sequence Counter – MT5 Indicator Overview Auto Candle Sequence Counter is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects and highlights consecutive bullish and bearish candle sequences. Instead of manually counting candles, the tool provides real-time visualization, alerts, and statistics to support price action trading strategies. It is designed for professional traders who want a clean and efficient way to confirm momentum, identify exhaustion points, and integra
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Crystal MTF Candle Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Utilities
Crystal MTF Candle Pro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Overview Crystal MTF Candle Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide direct visualization of higher timeframe candles on the current chart. The tool overlays selected higher timeframe candles with precise countdown timers, allowing traders to monitor live candle development without switching charts. This indicator is optimized for multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis, offering professional styling, custo
FREE
Crystal Volatility Monitor Spike Detection
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Indicators
Volatility Monitor – Real-Time Spike Detection Indicator Overview The Volatility Monitor is a lightweight and professional MT5 indicator designed to track sudden price movements and alert traders in real time. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, JPY pairs, or Crypto, this tool provides clear signals of market volatility using a combination of ATR-based auto detection or manual pip thresholds . By marking candles directly on the chart and sending progressive alerts, the indicator helps traders react q
FREE
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL ALGO PRO — MT5 Expert Advisor Overview Crystal Algo Pro is an institution-grade , AI-assisted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD , major Forex pairs, and selected crypto instruments (broker permitting). It integrates advanced algorithmic recovery —far beyond traditional martingale—deploying dynamic layering, volatility-based filters, and logic-based exit management. The system only triggers recovery when market conditions are favorable , automatically ceasing all positions in controlled profit
Crystal Trade Manager Advanced MT4 Risk Control
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT4 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 4 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and fast execution control . It helps traders protect equity, manage daily drawdowns, control lot sizes, and automate key trade management functions (Auto SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop). This tool is highly useful for manual traders, prop-firm challenges, and professional money managers who need precisio
FREE
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
LIVE PRICE AND TOTAL PROFIT DISPLAY INDICATOR PERFECT FOR LIVE TRADING & SCREEN SHARING Designed specifically for day traders, scalpers, and live stream trading sessions This professional indicator provides real-time price display and comprehensive profit tracking directly on your chart - essential for high-frequency trading and live trading broadcasts. KEY FEATURES REAL-TIME PRICE DISPLAY Live bid price updates every second Professional formatting for all symbol types Special Gold/XAU formatti
FREE
Export History Data to CSV
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal AI Data Exporter – Professional MT5 Historical Data Extraction System This Expert Advisor is designed for traders, data analysts, quant developers, and AI model builders who require accurate, raw, and fully synchronized historical data directly from MetaTrader 5. It delivers clean OHLCV market data in CSV format with precise date-range control, volume options, tick-volume extraction, and auto-managed history synchronization. Crystal AI Data Exporter removes the need for manual F2 downloa
FREE
Live Price With PNL MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
LIVE PRICE AND TOTAL PROFIT DISPLAY INDICATOR The ultimate real-time trading companion for professional traders, day traders, and live streamers Transform your trading experience with this powerful indicator that displays live bid prices and comprehensive profit tracking directly on your chart. Designed specifically for high-frequency trading environments and live trading broadcasts. CORE FEATURES REAL-TIME PRICE DISPLAY Live bid price updates every second with professional formatting Special f
FREE
Crystal Dashboard
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Profit Dashboard – Real-Time MT5 Account Performance Utility Overview Crystal Profit Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that provides real-time profit and loss monitoring directly on the chart. It offers a clean, modern dashboard interface that updates account performance without clutter, allowing traders to focus on execution while keeping essential metrics visible. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders, this tool provides accurate floating profit/los
FREE
Trade With Magic
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
TRADE WITH MAGIC – Professional One-Click Trading Panel | Crystal AI Systems Trade With Magic is a fast, lightweight, and highly efficient one-click trading panel designed for traders who require precise manual execution and full control over magic numbers, comments, and risk parameters. It is suitable for both manual trading and advanced EA testing environments where ac
FREE
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture: MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professional traders, portfolio managers, prop-firm operators, and signal distributors. Unlik
FREE
Crystal Algo Pro MT4 EA
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL ALGO PRO — MT4 Expert Advisor Overview MT5 Version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136197 Crystal Algo Pro is an institution-grade, AI-assisted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD, major Forex pairs, and selected crypto instruments (broker permitting). It integrates advanced algorithmic recovery—beyond traditional martingale—using dynamic layering, volatility-based filters, and logic-driven exit management. Recovery only engages under favorable conditions and the system closes the entir
Crystal SD Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
Crystal SD Pro – Institutional Supply & Demand Expert Advisor Overview Crystal SD Pro is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades exclusively with institutional-grade Supply & Demand zones. Instead of opening trades on every candle, the EA filters price action through multi-timeframe liquidity zones and advanced confirmation logic, allowing only high-probability entries. It is equipped with a professional-grade recovery system, adaptive trade management, and a real-time dashbo
Crystal Gold Scalper Neural Recovery System
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL GOLD SCALPER — MT5 Expert Advisor Overview Crystal Gold Scalper is an automated system for XAUUSD (Gold) designed to operate with two execution styles— Recovery Mode and Single Trade Mode —and a live on-chart dashboard for transparent control. The engine can incorporate AI-based forecasting (LSTM, transformer-style attention, and sentiment inputs) with confidence filtering to decide when to participate and how to manage risk. No profit is guaranteed; see Risk Notice. Trading Modes Recov
The Real RSI
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
The Real RSI  is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to trade RSI-based divergences with institutional precision. It automatically detects regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences using smart pivot logic, RSI structure validation, and multi-timeframe confirmation filters. Built with a “set-and-forget” workflow, the system manages entries, stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing logic while maintaining a transparent on-chart dashboard and trade control layer. Cor
Filter:
AndreaKGB
24
AndreaKGB 2025.12.07 03:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Richard Roberts
289
Richard Roberts 2025.10.27 15:18 
 

Rubbish, slow and buggy opened. Randomly opened and 50'odd trades in the receiver account could have been bad if it wasn't set to lowest lot settings.

Muhammad Jawad Shabir
51257
Reply from developer Muhammad Jawad Shabir 2025.11.30 10:34
Dear Just Used Updated Version
TI-trader
143
TI-trader 2025.10.25 11:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review