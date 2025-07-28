Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Trade Copier

Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID 7.0 – MT5 Trade Copier (Local + Online)

OVERVIEW

Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID 7.0 is a professional MT5 trade copier designed for prop accounts, money managers, and signal providers who need both ultra-fast local copying and flexible online distribution.

It supports 2 engines in one EA:

Local File Engine – copies trades between MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS using the MT5 Common folder (no DLLs, no external web APIs). Online Telegram Engine – sends master trades to a Telegram bot + private channel and lets any remote MT5 slave account copy them, even on another VPS or another broker. Cloudflare proxy support is built in for countries where Telegram is blocked.





Complete User Setup Guide (blog): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222





The same EA can act as MASTER or SLAVE and can work in Local or Online mode depending on your inputs.

KEY FEATURES (SHORT LIST)

Dual engines: Local file copier + Online Telegram copier in one EA

Master / Slave modes with clear dashboard on chart

Copies market orders, pending orders, SL / TP edits, order deletes and close-all events

Volume modes: Fixed Lot, Equity Ratio, or Multiplier

Symbol mapping with automatic suffix detection and optional manual mapping

Risk controls on slaves: max drawdown %, min equity, max risk per trade (optional)

Anti-loop and anti-duplicate protections

Automatic cleanup of stale signals for long running VPS sessions

Cloudflare Worker support for countries where Telegram is blocked

WHY HYBRID

Local Engine

Lowest possible latency on a single VPS or PC

No dependency on Telegram or any external API

Ideal when all your accounts are on one machine (prop accounts, personal accounts, MAM style setups)

Online Engine

Master sends a compressed snapshot of all trades to a private Telegram channel via your bot

Slaves read the pinned message and recreate or update trades with their own money management

Works across different VPS, brokers and locations

Optional custom API URL lets you pass traffic through your own Cloudflare Worker if Telegram is blocked in your country

You can run only Local mode, only Online mode, or maintain two separate channels if you want to split internal accounts and client accounts.

MASTER / SLAVE LOGIC

MASTER mode:

Scans all open positions and pending orders

Packs symbol, type, volume, price, SL, TP and an internal unique ID

In Local mode: writes to a binary file in the MT5 Common folder

In Online mode: sends a single encoded message to Telegram and pins it in the channel

SLAVE mode:

Reads the latest master state (binary file or Telegram pinned message)

Closes or deletes any "orphan" trades that no longer exist on the master (if using force sync)

Opens new trades and updates existing ones according to your Copy Type and volume settings

Shows connection and risk status on its dashboard

VOLUME MODES (SLAVE SIDE)

You choose one mode for each slave. The EA calculates the lot for every copied trade using that mode.

Fixed Lot

Every copied trade opens with the same lot, e.g. 0.10

Ignores master equity and master lot size

Best for static sizing and evaluation accounts with strict lot caps

Equity Ratio

SlaveLot = (SlaveEquity / MasterEquity) * MasterLot * Multiplier

Keeps risk proportional across accounts of different sizes

Good for running many accounts with different balances

Multiplier

SlaveLot = MasterLot * Multiplier

Simple scaling when slave account is larger or smaller than master

The copier automatically respects broker min lot, max lot and lot step.

RISK CONTROLS (OPTIONAL, SLAVE SIDE)

These filters are designed to help protect funded rules and personal drawdown limits. When a limit is hit the copier pauses new trade openings and prints the reason on the dashboard.

Max Drawdown % (equity)

Stop opening new trades if current equity drawdown exceeds your threshold.

Min Equity

Block new trades if equity falls below a hard floor.

Max Risk Per Trade %

Upper cap for per-trade risk when using calculated volume.

Default SL (pips)

Fallback SL distance for lot calculation when the incoming master trade has no SL. Pending orders without SL use this at the moment of execution.

When conditions normalize (drawdown falls back, equity recovers), the copier can automatically resume if you enable auto-resume.

SYMBOL MAPPING AND SUFFIX HANDLING

Automatic detection of common broker suffixes (e.g. XAUUSD -> XAUUSD.r)

Manual mapping list for special cases (e.g. GER40=DE40, US30=DJ30)

Only mapped symbols are copied; unmapped or unavailable symbols are skipped to avoid endless errors

DASHBOARD

On each chart the EA shows:

Mode: MASTER or SLAVE, Local or Online

Number of open master / slave trades handled by the copier

Connection status: Connected, Waiting, Error

Drawdown %, risk guard status and any active blocks

File or WebRequest warnings if access fails

This makes it easy to see at a glance if everything is working or if a limit has been triggered.

TYPICAL USE CASES

Mirror one master strategy to multiple MT5 slave accounts on the same VPS (local copier)

Run prop firm accounts with strict risk limits while keeping one central master

Distribute signals to remote clients through a Telegram channel (online copier)

Keep a private "research" account as master and share only filtered trades to clients

QUICK START (LOCAL MODE)

Install the EA to all MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS. On the master terminal: Set Operation Mode = MASTER

Set Connection Type = LOCAL FILE

Choose a Channel Name (must be identical on all slaves) On each slave terminal: Set Operation Mode = SLAVE

Set Connection Type = LOCAL FILE

Use the same Channel Name as master

Choose a Volume Mode and risk limits Make sure all terminals share the same MT5 Common folder (standard when running on one machine). Enable algo trading and monitor the dashboards.

QUICK START (ONLINE TELEGRAM MODE)

Create a Telegram bot via @BotFather and a private channel. Add the bot as administrator to the channel and obtain the channel ID. In MT5, enable WebRequest for the Telegram API (or your Cloudflare Worker URL if using proxy). On the master: Operation Mode = MASTER

Connection Type = TELEGRAM

Set Bot Token, Channel ID and Channel Name On each slave: Operation Mode = SLAVE

Connection Type = TELEGRAM

Use the same Bot Token, Channel ID and Channel Name

Configure volume and risk options Run master and slaves; slaves will synchronise to the master state displayed in the pinned message.

Note: Online mode relies on WebRequest and the Telegram (or proxy) API, so it cannot be tested inside the MT5 Strategy Tester. Test it on demo accounts in live terminals.

COMPATIBILITY

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging accounts supported)

Environment: Local PC or VPS Local mode: terminals must share the same MT5 Common folder Online mode: requires internet access and WebRequest permission for Telegram API or your proxy URL

No DLLs, no external installers

KEYWORDS

MT5 trade copier, local trade copier, online trade copier, Telegram copier, copy trading EA, prop firm copier, FTMO copier tool, multi account copier, MT5 signal replicator, file based copier, copy pending orders, fixed lot copier, equity ratio copier, lot multiplier copier, symbol mapping MT5, broker suffix copier, fast MT5 copier, master slave copier, VPS trade copier.

RISK NOTICE

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the copier on demo accounts first, use appropriate risk controls and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.