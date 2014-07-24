Smart Ruler MT5

5
This tool is designed to measure the distance between two points on a chart and much more.

List of measured values:
  •  Distance in points
  •  Profit (with and without spread)
  •  Time difference
  •  Percentage price change
  •  Slope angle
  •  Number of bars (various variations)
  •  Ratio of distance in points to the reference value
Features:
  •  Snap to OHLC prices
  •  Automatic color profile setting based on chart background color
  •  Various types of pointers to choose from
  •  Display of values ​​of selected points on the chart
  •  Various types of display of the measurement area
  •  Double-click and keyboard control
  •  Flexible font and color settings
  •  Invisible mode (when idle, the indicator does not display anything on the screen)
How to use:
  •  Switch the indicator to measurement mode. This can be done in three ways: press the button, double-click the left mouse button on the chart, or press the corresponding key.
  •  Set the first point by clicking the left mouse button in the desired location on the chart.
  •  Set the second point. The meter window will display the values ​​selected in the input parameters. You can display the measurement results in the "Experts" tab by pressing the corresponding key.
Watch the tutorial video to get started quickly.


Reviews 2
Joshua Malik
76
Joshua Malik 2020.12.21 08:56 
 

Have been using "Smart ruler" for a couple of years. Am honestly surprised there are so few activations on what i have found to be a crucial trading instrument, for both manual and algo trading. Simple, but does what is supposed to.

Filter:
Иван Чемадура
865
Иван Чемадура 2015.05.09 19:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

