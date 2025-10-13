Unified Panel

Unified Panel v5: Your Personal Command Center in MetaTrader 5

Tired of Missing Opportunities? Take Full Control of the Market!

Every trader knows the pain:

  • Fatigue from Waiting: You spend hours staring at the monitor, switching between dozens of charts and timeframes in search of the perfect setup. You get distracted for a moment—and the best opportunity is gone.

  • Fear of a Margin Call: You have several positions open, possibly on different instruments or in a "lock". How do you know where the critical point is, beyond which severe losses will follow? Calculating the overall break-even level manually is time-consuming and inefficient.

  • Information Chaos: You want to quickly share a chart with a colleague or your Telegram subscribers, but it takes too much time: take a screenshot, crop it, add a description, send it... By then, the price has already moved.

Stop wasting time on routine and nerves on uncertainty. Let technology do what it does best—automate, track, and inform.

Introducing Unified Panel v5 — The "Swiss Army Knife" for the Modern Trader

Unified Panel v5 is not just another indicator or expert advisor. It is a comprehensive, multi-tasking utility that transforms your MetaTrader 5 terminal into a full-fledged command center. One tool to replace a dozen utilities and become your indispensable trading assistant.

It does not trade for you and does not promise a "holy grail." Its mission is to give you complete control, save your time, and protect you from risks.

Key Modules and Their Benefits

The "All-Seeing" Pattern Scanner

  • What it is: A powerful scanner that simultaneously monitors all specified instruments and timeframes for popular candlestick patterns ( Doji , Pin Bar , Engulfing , Three Soldiers/Crows , etc.). A special feature is the "Emergency Signal": the panel continuously tracks abnormally large candles (a sign of news releases or panic) and reports them with the highest priority.

  • The Benefit: You no longer need to keep 20 charts open. The utility will do it for you. As soon as a potential setup appears, you will be notified instantly. You save hours of screen time and never miss a trading opportunity.

The "Deposit Guardian" (Margin Control Module)

  • What it is: A unique calculator that analyzes all your open positions in real-time and draws the most important price levels directly on your chart: the overall Break-Even for all trades, Margin Call, and Stop Out levels.

  • The Benefit: Unified Panel turns the abstract threat of a "blown account" into a concrete, visible price on the chart. This module is especially useful for traders who use position locking (hedging), as it clearly shows the exact price where the "lock" can be closed at a total break-even.

The "Lightning-Fast" Informer (Telegram)

  • What it is: A system for instant alerts to your Telegram, with the ability to attach chart screenshots.

  • The Benefit: You are always connected to the market, no matter where you are. The built-in priority system ensures that an alert about a critical margin level arrives before a notification about a regular pattern. You get the most important information first.

The "Command Center" (Hotkeys)

  • What it is: The ability to instantly send a screenshot of the current chart or a pre-configured emergency message to Telegram with a single keypress.

  • The Benefit: This feature turns your terminal into a signal creation studio. Imagine: as an analyst, you see a promising setup, draw Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the chart, press a single hotkey ('P')—and a polished, annotated signal is instantly sent to your Telegram channel. Fast, clear, and professional.

Who Is This Tool For?

  • For Manual Traders: To automate the routine search for setups and stay informed.

  • For Grid, Martingale, and Hedging Traders: To visually control aggregate risk and know the precise overall break-even level.

  • For Channel Authors and Signal Providers: To share high-quality signals with their audience in seconds.

  • For Algorithmic Traders: As a powerful monitoring system for other EAs, with alerts for drawdown and critical margin levels.

Try Before You Buy: Full Functionality in the Strategy Tester!

Don't just take our word for it—test it yourself! The demo version of Unified Panel v5 is fully functional in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. You will be able to:

  • See with your own eyes how the EA finds all patterns on historical data.

  • Stress-test the margin module: open a grid of orders and watch how all critical levels are calculated and move dynamically.

  • Tune the parameters and ensure the EA finds exactly what you need.

Download the free demo, run it in visual mode, and see everything for yourself before making a decision.

Support and Development: A Product That Grows With You

Unified Panel is a living, evolving project. We are constantly working on improvements and new features, largely based on feedback and suggestions from our users. By purchasing v5, you're not just getting a powerful tool today; you're gaining the ability to directly influence the future of the product.

A Look to the Future: Unified Panel v6

We know about the main compromise of the current version—the service chart for automatic screenshots. That's why we are already actively working on the v6 architecture, with the primary goal of completely eliminating any "extra" windows. This will unlock new possibilities, from lightweight display indicators that will draw signals directly on your working charts, to a separate processing module that will allow creating screenshots on a fully customized "personal" template.

By purchasing v5, you are supporting this development and get a voice in defining the functionality of future versions.

Important Usage Rules & Known Limitations

  • The "Monitor" is the "Brain" of the system. It does all the scanning. There should only be ONE Monitor instance running across all your terminals ( Monitoring = true ).

  • The "Screenshoter" is the "Hands" of the system. It's a lightweight tool for manual actions. You can have as many Screenshoter instances as you like ( Monitoring = false ).

  • IMPORTANT NOTE ON THE BACKGROUND CHART: To create automatic screenshots, the "Monitor" mode uses a service floating chart. We have tried every possible method to make it 100% invisible, but due to technical limitations of the MQL5 platform, on some systems, it may be visible as a small graphical artifact in the corner of the screen. This does not affect its functionality. This issue will be completely resolved in v6 with the release of the companion display indicator.

Quick Guide: How to Set Up Telegram Alerts in 5 Minutes

Part A: Create a Bot and Get the Token

  1. In Telegram, find the official @BotFather bot (it has a blue checkmark).

  2. Send it the command /newbot .

  3. Choose a name for your bot (e.g., My Forex Signal ).

  4. Choose a unique username that must end in _bot (e.g., MyFXSignal_bot ).

  5. BotFather will send you an API Token. Copy it.

Part B: Find Your Chat ID

  • For private messages:

    1. Find your new bot in Telegram and press "Start".

    2. Find the helper bot @userinfobot , send it /start , and it will reply with your User ID. This is your Chat ID .

  • For a group or channel:

    1. Add your new bot to the group/channel as an administrator.

    2. Send any message to that group/channel.

    3. Forward that message to @userinfobot . It will reply with the Chat ID (it starts with a - ).

Part C: Finalize Setup

Paste the Token and Chat ID you obtained into the corresponding fields in the Unified Panel input settings. You're all set!


Unified Panel v5 Parameter Guide

This reference will help you configure every aspect of the expert advisor's operation in detail.

Group 1: General & Telegram Settings

Core settings for connecting to Telegram.

  • Inp_Token

    • Description: Your unique API token received from @BotFather when you created your bot.

    • Tip: Paste it carefully, without any extra spaces.

  • Inp_ChatID

    • Description: The unique identifier of your private chat, group, or channel where alerts will be sent.

    • Tip: Remember that for groups and channels, the ID usually starts with a - sign.

  • Inp_EnableAlerts

    • Description: A global master switch. If set to false , the EA will stop sending any messages to Telegram but will continue to run (scanning, drawing lines). Useful for temporarily disabling notifications without removing the EA from the chart.

Group 2: Operating Mode

Selects the main operating mode for the utility.

  • Inp_EnablePatternMonitoring

    • Description: The main mode switch.

      • true ("Monitor" mode): Activates the pattern scanner, margin module, and all automatic alerts. This is the "brain" of the system. There should only be one instance running across all your terminals!

      • false ("Screenshoter" mode): Disables all automation. The EA operates in a passive mode, allowing you to send screenshots and messages manually via hotkeys.

Group 3: Hotkey Settings

Hotkey configurations. These work in both "Monitor" and "Screenshoter" modes.

  • Inp_AccountStatusKey : Key to request a full account status report in Telegram. (Default: 'H')

  • Inp_ScreenshotKey : Key to instantly send a screenshot of the current chart. (Default: 'P')

  • Inp_CustomMessageKey : Key to send a pre-written text from the Inp_CustomMessage field. (Default: 'S')

  • Inp_TextInputKey : Key to activate manual text input mode directly on the chart. (Default: 'I')

  • Inp_EmergencyKey1..4 : Keys to send 4 different pre-written emergency messages. (Defaults: '1', '2', '3', '4')

  • Inp_MarginAlertAckKey : Key to acknowledge and temporarily mute repeating low-margin alerts. (Default: 'A')

Group 4: Messages & Scheduled Sending

Configure texts for hotkeys and automatic sending for the "Screenshoter" mode.

  • Inp_CustomMessage , Inp_EmergencyMessage1..4 : Text fields for the messages that will be sent when the corresponding hotkeys from Group 3 are pressed.

  • Inp_EnableAutoSend : Enables automatic scheduled sending. Works only in "Screenshoter" mode.

  • Inp_AutoSendIntervalMinutes , Inp_AutoSendTime : Schedule configuration. If the interval is > 0, sending occurs by interval. If = 0, it sends at the specified exact time.

Group 5: Message Content Settings

Customize what additional information is attached to messages.

  • Inp_IncludeTimeInMessage : Appends the server time.

  • Inp_IncludeAccountBroker : Appends the account number and broker name. Critically important if you run multiple accounts.

  • Inp_IncludeBalanceInfo : Appends balance, equity, and margin level information.

  • Inp_IncludeDrawdownInfo : Appends the calculation of floating drawdown or profit in %.

Group 6 & 6.1: Margin Control Module Settings

Settings for the "Deposit Guardian."

  • Inp_EnableMarginControl : Enables or disables the entire margin calculation and display module.

  • Inp_Margin_FullSymbols :

    • Description: A key parameter that determines which trades are included in the calculation. true considers all open positions on the account. false considers only positions on the current chart's symbol.

    • Tuning Tip: Always keep this true if you use hedging/locking or have losing positions on other instruments. This will show you the real overall break-even level. You can open a trade on a EURUSD chart and see in real-time how its potential profit is pulling losing GBPJPY trades out of a drawdown, and where the point is to close all trades at zero or in profit.

  • Inp_Margin_MagicNumber1,2,3 : Filters positions by magic number. -1 disables the filter. Useful if other robots are trading on the account and you wish to exclude their trades.

  • Inp_Show...Line : Toggles for displaying each specific line (Break-Even, Stop Out, etc.).

  • Inp_ProfitInPips & Inp_ProfitValue : Configures the target profit line. true sets the target in pips from the break-even line. false sets the target in the deposit currency.

Group 7: Margin Alerts Settings

Notification settings for the margin control module.

  • Inp_CriticalMarginLevelPercent : The margin level threshold in %. An emergency alert will be sent if the level drops below this value.

  • Inp_MarginAlertEscalationMinutes : Configures repeat reminders for low margin. "5,15,30" means: a reminder after 5 min, then another after 15 min, then another after 30 min.

  • Inp_EnableLineTouchAlerts , Inp_AlertProximityPips : Enables pre-emptive alerts when the price approaches any of the lines within N pips.

Group 8: Pattern Scanner & Pattern Settings

This is where you "train" the EA on what, where, and how to search.

  • Inp_Symbols_... , Inp_Timeframes_... : Fields to enter instruments and timeframes, separated by commas.

    • Tuning Tip: Start with a small list (5-10 instruments on 2-3 TFs) and monitor your terminal's performance. Do not set too many small timeframes (M1, M5) for a large number of pairs, as this can slow down operation.

  • ...Ratio parameters (e.g., Inp_DojiMaxBodyRatio ):

    • Description: These are coefficients from 0.0 to 1.0 that define the "quality" of a pattern. 0.1 = 10%, 0.5 = 50%.

    • Tuning Tip: The best way to configure these is to run the EA in the visual strategy tester. Change a parameter and immediately see on the history which candles it starts or stops considering as a pattern.

  • Inp_Soldiers_Strictness :

    • MODE_STRICT : Searches only for ideal, "textbook" Three Soldiers/Crows patterns. Fewer signals, but higher quality.

    • MODE_RELAXED : Allows for formations with small gaps, which are common in the real market. More signals.

Group 11: Screenshot Settings

Visual settings for the screenshots.

  • Inp_ScreenshotVisibleBars : The main zoom parameter. Specifies how many candles will be forcibly displayed on every automatic screenshot.

    • Tuning Tip: A recommended value is between 80 and 150 to get a good overview of the chart with sufficient context.

Group 12: Tester & Logging Settings

Settings for testing and debugging.

  • Inp_DisableTelegramInTester : Always true when backtesting. Disables actual attempts to send to Telegram, speeding up the test hundreds of times.

  • Inp_EnableDetailedLogging : Set to true only for troubleshooting. In normal mode, false saves resources.

  • Stress-Test Settings ( Inp_StressTest_... ):

    • Description: This is activated only in the Strategy Tester. It allows you to automatically open a grid of orders to create a load on the deposit and see dynamically how the margin lines behave. A powerful tool for visual risk analysis.


