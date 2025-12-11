Crystal Gold Scalper Neural Recovery System

CRYSTAL GOLD SCALPER — MT5 Expert Advisor

Overview

Crystal Gold Scalper is an automated system for XAUUSD (Gold) designed to operate with two execution styles—Recovery Mode and Single Trade Mode—and a live on-chart dashboard for transparent control. The engine can incorporate AI-based forecasting (LSTM, transformer-style attention, and sentiment inputs) with confidence filtering to decide when to participate and how to manage risk. No profit is guaranteed; see Risk Notice.

Trading Modes

Recovery Mode (Scalping Engine)

Adaptive multi-trade workflow with equity-based targets, optional martingale-style volume scaling, neural confirmation, and optional trailing on the first position.

Single Trade Mode (Sniper Entry)

One-shot trades guided by the forecast + technical filters, with user-defined SL/TP, risk-reward targeting, optional time-based auto-close, and trailing that activates after minimum unrealized profit.

Key Capabilities

Forecasting options: LSTM/attention/sentiment fusion (optional), with confidence thresholds (typical range 40%–80%).

Equity-based lot sizing and drawdown protection .

Neural trailing stop (pip/ATR-aware variants).

Multi-broker gold symbols: XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, XAUUSD.c, etc.

Session/volatility awareness and basic spread/latency checks.

Automatic safeguards: weekend flat, symbol validation, tester-friendly dashboard behavior.

Strategy Basis

Optimized for M15 on Gold; works in other timeframes at user discretion.

Combines AI forecast with LTSM context.

Logic adapts to volatility, trend strength, and liquidity.

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Type: ECN/RAW spread recommended

Connection: 24/7 operation (VPS recommended)

Symbols: XAUUSD and broker variants

Quick Start

Enable Algo Trading. Attach EA to one chart per symbol. In Inputs, set any forecast features you plan to use and your confidence threshold. Choose Recovery or Single mode and configure SL/TP, trailing, and daily/weekly loss limits. Validate everything on a demo with your broker’s contract specs.

Inputs (grouped)

Risk & Volume

LotMode (fixed / risk-based), InitialLot , MaxVolumeMultiplier

DailyLossLimit , WeeklyLossLimit , EquityProtection

Mode & Behavior

TradingMode (Recovery / Single)

TradeDirection (Both / Long / Short)

MaxConcurrentTrades , SignalCooldown

Forecast & Filters

UseForecast (on/off), ConfidenceThreshold (e.g., 0.40–0.80)

UseSentiment , ForecastLookback

MaxSpreadPoints , UseSessionFilter

Stops & Exits

StopLossMode (fixed/ATR), TakeProfitMode (fixed/ATR), RR_Target

UseBreakEven (trigger/offset)

UseTrailing (pip/ATR; step/period/multiplier)

AutoCloseAfterMinutes (Single mode optional)

Dashboard & Safety

ShowDashboard (on/off)

SymbolSafetyCheck , WeekendClose , TesterOptimizations

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (or variants)

Account: RAW/ECN with consistently low spread

Typical Deposits: ~ $1,000+ for Recovery Mode; ~ $300+ for Single Mode (adjust per risk)

Timeframe: M15 for Gold

VPS: Near your broker server for lower latency

Tip: Start with conservative risk, forward-test on demo for several weeks, then scale gradually.

Operating Notes

Backtests cannot reproduce all live conditions (slippage, liquidity, swaps, symbol changes).

When using Recovery Mode, keep exposure caps and loss limits realistic for your equity and leverage.

Periodically review broker symbol specifications (contract size, digits, margin). Execution & Broker Advisory To achieve consistent live results, always run Crystal Gold Scalper on an A-Book ECN broker that provides fast execution and minimal slippage . 1- Slippage is the silent killer of profitability — even a few milliseconds of delay can turn a winning scalp into a breakeven or loss. Recommended Setup: Broker Type: A-Book / ECN (Raw spread preferred) Execution Quality: No-Dealing-Desk, low slippage VPS: Fast, stable connection close to your broker’s server (ping < 10 ms recommended) Internet Latency: Check your MT5 terminal ping; higher latency = delayed fills If your broker introduces high slippage or delayed order fills due to internal B-Book routing or network latency, the real-time live results may differ from the backtest or strategy tester simulation .

This difference is normal in real market conditions and does not indicate any EA malfunction — it simply reflects execution quality and liquidity depth. Trade smart: always test on demo first, evaluate your broker’s fill speed, and then move to live with realistic expectations.





Support & Questions

Please use the Comments tab on this product page or MQL5 private messages for pre-sale questions and technical support.

Risk Notice

Trading leveraged instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This EA does not guarantee profits. Past results, including backtests, do not guarantee future performance. Test thoroughly on a demo before going live.





