VoiceEscort

Features:

The Expert Advisor pronounces current prices at a set interval. 

It speaks Russian and English. 

The file voice_dict.csv contains the rules of pronunciation (language, other rules). See an example below 

The Google cloud server is used for pronunciation, so the expert should be allowed to go to "https://texttospeech.googleapis.com" (see Tools\Options\Expert Advisors Allow WebRequest for...)

Restrictions:

Only 2 symbols



Example of a pronunciation rule (voice_dict.csv file in the Files directory)


AUDUSD; Australian; 5; 6; ru

The voice will say "Aussie is ninety-six," in RUSSIAN if the 4th and 5th characters of the price is 96.

EURDUSD;Euro;5;6;en

The voice will say "Euro is eighty seven" in ENGLISH if 4th and 5th characters of the price is 87

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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Old Partridge
Nikolai Karetnikov
Utilities
Old Partridge knew markets which are almost as old as the Earth itself are never wrong.  The legend says he knew how to beat a legion of others. This system he will to me. This system I will give to you. Example [1] = 100 pips, profit boundary [2] = 2.0, take profit [3] = 400, stop loss [4] = 200 You buy EURUSD as 1.1440. SL will be set to 1.1420, TP will be set to 1.1480, when EURUSD = 1.1460 SL will be moved to 1.1450 EA works with the pair it is run on, [5] option allows to escort positions
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