VoiceEscort

Features:

The Expert Advisor pronounces current prices at a set interval.

It speaks Russian and English.

The file voice_dict.csv contains the rules of pronunciation (language, other rules). See an example below

The Google cloud server is used for pronunciation, so the expert should be allowed to go to "https://texttospeech.googleapis.com" (see Tools\Options\Expert Advisors Allow WebRequest for...)

Restrictions:

Only 2 symbols









Example of a pronunciation rule (voice_dict.csv file in the Files directory)





AUDUSD; Australian; 5; 6; ru

The voice will say "Aussie is ninety-six," in RUSSIAN if the 4th and 5th characters of the price is 96.

EURDUSD;Euro;5;6;en

The voice will say "Euro is eighty seven" in ENGLISH if 4th and 5th characters of the price is 87