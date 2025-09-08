CRYSTAL COPYCAT ULTIMATE HYBRID 7.0 – COMPLETE USER GUIDE

Local + Online Copy Trading (MT4 + MT5)

OVERVIEW

Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE Hybrid 7.0 is a dual-engine copy trading system:

Works on both MT4 and MT5.

Can copy trades locally on the same PC / VPS (fastest, no internet API needed).

Can copy trades online through Telegram using a bot and private channel.

Supports proxy URL for countries where Telegram is blocked.

Includes flexible money management and anti-duplicate safety logic.

The system uses two roles:

MASTER (Sender) – account where you place or run your main strategy.

BEST PRACTICES AND LIMITATIONS Always test first on demo accounts before connecting to real money. For Online mode, remember that MT4/MT5 Strategy Tester cannot emulate Telegram WebRequest; online copy must be tested in live terminals, not in tester. Ensure your VPS has stable internet; if connection drops, slave will pause (status changes to DISCONNECTED) until new data arrives. CopyCAt 7.0 Onlin Do not mix different OperationMode / ChannelName combinations randomly on the same account; keep one clear configuration per chart. If you see trades duplicated or missing, check: MagicNumber CopyType (if you manually closed trades in COPY_SIMPLE mode, EA will respect that) CopyCAt 7.0 Onlin Broker trade rules (min lot size, slippage, market open, symbol availability). CopyCAt 7.0 Onlin CONCLUSION Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE Hybrid 7.0 is designed as a professional-grade copier with: Dual connection engines (Local File + Telegram API). Built-in volume scaling across different account sizes. Anti-duplicate and orphan clean-up logic to keep master and slave portfolios synchronised SLAVE (Receiver) – account that automatically copies all trades from the master.



You can run:





Single MASTER → one or many SLAVES (prop accounts, client accounts, sub-accounts).

Both Local File mode and Online Telegram mode with the same EA, controlled by inputs.

CORE CONCEPTS AND INPUTS

Below is a simplified explanation of the main inputs. Names are taken from the MT5 version; MT4 is almost the same with very small differences.

A) CONNECTION SETTINGS

OperationMode MODE_MASTER – this account sends trades. MODE_SLAVE – this account receives trades and synchronises.

ConnectionType CONN_LOCAL_FILE – local copy using a shared binary file in the terminal’s COMMON folder. Fast and does not depend on Telegram. CONN_TELEGRAM – online copy using Telegram bot + channel.

ChannelName Logical name of your copy “channel”. For Local mode it becomes part of the file name:

Crystal_RAM_ChannelName.bin MASTER and all SLAVES for the same group must use exactly the same ChannelName.





B) TELEGRAM SETTINGS (USED IN ONLINE MODE)

BotToken The API token you receive from @BotFather when you create your bot.

ChatID Telegram channel ID (starts from -100…).

CustomAPI_URL Optional proxy URL. If empty, EA uses official Telegram API:

https://api.telegram.org If you live in a blocked country and create a Cloudflare worker, you put that worker URL here instead.



C) SLAVE SETTINGS

CopyType COPY_FORCE – strict synchronisation. If the master closes or deletes a trade, the slave closes it too. If SL or TP changes on master, slave also updates. COPY_SIMPLE – one-time copy. EA opens the trade, but if you manually close it on the slave, EA will not reopen it again.

MagicNumber Unique ID so the EA only manages its own trades. Use different magic numbers if you run multiple strategies on the same account.



D) MONEY MANAGEMENT

VolMode (Volume Mode) VOL_FIXED – every trade on the slave uses FixedLot. VOL_EQUITY_RATIO – lot size is scaled by SlaveEquity / MasterEquity, then multiplied by Multiplier. Very useful when slave account size is different from master. VOL_MULTIPLIER – slave lot = master lot × Multiplier.

FixedLot Used when VolMode = VOL_FIXED.

Multiplier Additional multiplier for VolMode = VOL_EQUITY_RATIO or VOL_MULTIPLIER.

MaxSlippage Maximum slippage in points for order execution.



The EA automatically rounds the volume to broker limits (min lot, max lot, step).

HOW THE SYNC ENGINE WORKS

On the MASTER side:

EA scans all open positions and pending orders.

For each trade it packs: symbol, ticket, type, volume, open price, SL, TP and an internal UID.

In Local mode it writes everything into Crystal_RAM_ChannelName.bin.

In Online mode it encodes the whole state into a single text message (HEAD + trades) and sends it to the Telegram channel, then pins that message.

On the SLAVE side:

EA reads the latest file (Local mode) or the pinned message from the channel (Online mode).

It builds a list of master trades and master account equity.

Then every tick / timer:

Safety timeout If no update is received for several seconds, EA waits and does nothing (for example if internet is down). Search and destroy “orphan” trades EA checks all positions and orders with its MagicNumber.

If a slave trade UID does not exist anymore in the master list, EA closes or deletes it Copy and update For every master trade: If slave already has that UID, EA can update SL/TP/price (depending on order type and CopyType). If slave does not have that UID, EA calculates lot size, builds an order request and opens the trade.

There is anti-duplicate logic and cooldown memory so the same UID is not sent repeatedly or spammed if market is closed or broker rejects.

LOCAL PC / VPS MODE

Use this when both MASTER and SLAVE terminals are running on the same Windows machine (your own PC or a VPS).

A) PREPARATION

Install MT4 or MT5 for every account you want to use.

Log in to your master and slave accounts.

Put the EA in the Experts folder and enable Algo Trading / AutoTrading.

B) MASTER SETUP – LOCAL FILE

Open any chart (for example XAUUSD) on the MASTER account. Attach the EA. In inputs: OperationMode = MODE_MASTER

ConnectionType = CONN_LOCAL_FILE

ChannelName = for example “Crystal_Ch1”

CopyType can stay at COPY_FORCE (not used on master but kept consistent).

Set MagicNumber (for example 8888).

Choose VolMode (master only saves its own volume, but you can still pre-set defaults). Click OK.

Now the MASTER writes all trades into the binary file in the common folder:

File name: Crystal_RAM_ChannelName.bin

C) SLAVE SETUP – LOCAL FILE

For every SLAVE account:

Open any chart on that account. Attach the EA. Inputs: OperationMode = MODE_SLAVE

ConnectionType = CONN_LOCAL_FILE

ChannelName = exactly the same as master (Crystal_Ch1).

CopyType – choose COPY_FORCE or COPY_SIMPLE depending on your style.

MagicNumber – unique per slave if you want to separate tracking.

VolMode – configure your risk: For same size accounts: VOL_MULTIPLIER with Multiplier = 1.0 For different balances: VOL_EQUITY_RATIO with Multiplier to fine-tune.

Click OK. D) LOCAL MODE DASHBOARD

On MASTER chart you will see a comment panel showing:

Account number

Mode: Local PC (File)

Number of trades

Status: ACTIVE

On SLAVE chart you will see:

Connection: Local PC

Master Equity

Connection Status (CONNECTED / DISCONNECTED (Wait))

If you see “DISCONNECTED (Wait)” in local mode, usually it means:

MASTER EA is not running, or

ChannelName is different, or

You are using different MT data folders (check “Open Data Folder” → “Common” is shared between all terminals of same installation).

ONLINE MODE – TELEGRAM (REMOTE COPY)

Online mode allows you to copy trades between machines, brokers, or even different VPS locations using Telegram as the bridge.

You only need to set up the bot and channel one time.

5.1 CREATE TELEGRAM BOT

Open Telegram application. Search for “BotFather” and start a chat. Send command: /newbot Choose a display name (for example “Crystal Copycat Bot”). Choose a unique username ending with “bot” (for example “CrystalCopycatHybrid_bot”). BotFather will send you an HTTP API token, similar to:

123456789:ABCD_EFgh123…

Save this token; you will paste it into BotToken field.

5.2 CREATE TELEGRAM CHANNEL AND GET CHAT ID

Create a new Channel (not Group). Set a channel name, for example “Crystal Copy Channel”. In channel settings, add your bot as Administrator (no need to allow anything dangerous; sending messages is enough). Inside the channel, send any message, such as “test”. Now you need the channel ID (negative number starting with -100).

Options: Forward that message to @getmyid_bot; it will reply with a list of IDs and you take the channel ID that starts from -100.

Or open Telegram Web and check the URL of your channel; there you can also read the ID.

This ID is used in ChatID input of the EA.

5.3 MT4 / MT5 WEBREQUEST SETTINGS

Before attaching the EA in Online mode, give the terminal permission to call Telegram (or your proxy).

In MT4/MT5 open:

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors. Enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”. Add one URL depending on your case:

Normal countries where Telegram is not blocked: https://api.telegram.org

Countries where Telegram is blocked (for example Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran): If you will use your own Cloudflare proxy, add your worker URL instead (explained later). Example:

https://my-copycat-proxy.yourname.workers.dev



Click OK.

5.4 MASTER SETUP – ONLINE MODE

Attach EA to any chart on MASTER account. Inputs: OperationMode = MODE_MASTER

ConnectionType = CONN_TELEGRAM

ChannelName = some label (for example “Crystal_Ch1”).

BotToken = the token you received from BotFather.

ChatID = your channel ID starting with -100.

CustomAPI_URL: Leave empty if Telegram works normally and you only allowed https://api.telegram.org in WebRequest. Put your Cloudflare worker URL if Telegram is blocked and you added the worker URL to WebRequest.

Click OK.

The EA will periodically send a compressed snapshot of all master trades to the channel and pin that message automatically.

5.5 SLAVE SETUP – ONLINE MODE

For each remote SLAVE account (could be on another VPS, another broker, another city):

Configure Tools → Options → Expert Advisors with WebRequest as described above (use api.telegram.org or your proxy worker). Attach EA to any chart. Inputs: OperationMode = MODE_SLAVE

ConnectionType = CONN_TELEGRAM

ChannelName = same as MASTER.

BotToken = same token as MASTER.

ChatID = same channel ID.

CustomAPI_URL = same value used by MASTER (empty or worker URL).

CopyType, VolMode, FixedLot, Multiplier, MagicNumber as desired. Click OK.

The SLAVE reads only the pinned message using getChat, parses all trades and synchronises.

On the chart you will see “Online” mode and connection status. If status remains “DISCONNECTED (Wait)”:

Check if MASTER is running and successfully sending and pinning.

Check WebRequest URL list.

Check that BotToken, ChatID and ChannelName match on both sides.



HOW TO CREATE YOUR OWN CLOUDFLARE PROXY (FOR BLOCKED COUNTRIES)

If your country blocks Telegram, you can still use Online mode by creating a small Cloudflare Worker that forwards all traffic to Telegram.

The free plan currently allows 100,000 requests per day per account.

6.1 CREATE CLOUDFLARE ACCOUNT

Go to Cloudflare dashboard and sign up with your email. Confirm email if required.

6.2 CREATE A WORKER

In the left menu choose “Workers & Pages”. Click “Create Application”. Choose “Create Worker”. Give it a simple name, for example “my-copycat-proxy”. Click “Deploy”.

6.3 ADD THE FORWARDING CODE

Click “Edit code” on your new worker. Remove the default template code. Paste the following minimal JavaScript:

addEventListener( 'fetch' , event => { event .respondWith(handleRequest( event .request)) }) async function handleRequest(request) { const url = new URL(request.url); const targetUrl = https://api.telegram.org" const newRequest = new Request(targetUrl, { method: request.method, headers: request.headers, body: request.method === 'POST' ? request.body : null }); return fetch(newRequest); }





Click “Save and Deploy”.

6.4 COPY YOUR WORKER URL

After deployment:

Go back to worker overview.

You will see a URL ending with .workers.dev, for example: https://my-copycat-proxy.yourname.workers.dev

This is the URL that you will use in both MT terminal WebRequest list and EA CustomAPI_URL input

6.5 CONNECT MT4 / MT5 TO YOUR PROXY

In MT4/MT5 Tools → Options → Expert Advisors: Tick “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”.

Add your worker URL (not api.telegram.org). In EA inputs: CustomAPI_URL = your worker URL.

Leave WebRequest pointing only to worker URL.

Now all Telegram traffic flows through Cloudflare, bypassing the block.

6.6 CLOUDFLARE FREE LIMITATIONS AND CAPACITY

Free Worker limit: 100,000 requests per day per account.

If one EA checks Telegram every 2 seconds, that is about 43,200 requests per day.

So a single free Worker account comfortably supports up to 2 active users at 2-second polling.

For commercial usage (many clients):

Cloudflare Workers Paid plan costs around 5 USD per month and allows millions of requests (10+ million) per month, enough for 200 or more users using the same proxy.

If you exceed the free limit and do not upgrade, Cloudflare will start returning errors for additional Worker requests until the limit resets at midnight UTC.

MT4 VS MT5 VERSION NOTES

Both versions share the same logic and structure (MASTER/SLAVE, Local vs Online, volume management, anti-duplicate).

MT5 version uses the newer trade classes (CTrade, CPositionInfo, etc.) and also copies both positions and pending orders with full ticket and setup-time tracking.

MT4 version works with the classic OrderSend / OrderSelect model and is fully compatible with brokers still on MT4.

Parameter names are almost identical; differences are only in internal implementation.

Usage rules are the same:

Use one MASTER per channel.

Any number of SLAVES can listen to the same channel as long as they share ChannelName, BotToken and ChatID (for that group).

Always run EAs on desktop terminal or VPS; mobile MT4/MT5 cannot host Expert Advisors.

RECOMMENDED WORKFLOWS

A) SIMPLE LOCAL COPY (PERSONAL ACCOUNTS)

Place MASTER EA on your main strategy account on your VPS.

Place SLAVE EA on one or more additional accounts on the same VPS and use Local File mode.

Choose VOL_EQUITY_RATIO for proportional risk.

B) REMOTE PROP FIRM MIRROR

MASTER on your personal account (or one prop account).

Multiple SLAVES on other prop accounts using Online / Telegram mode.

If your country blocks Telegram, put a Cloudflare worker in CustomAPI_URL for all of them.

C) SIGNAL PROVIDER SETUP

MASTER on your main trading account.

For 1–2 close clients you can share your Cloudflare free worker URL.

For a professional product with many clients, create a paid Cloudflare Worker account and your own domain/worker so you stay inside limits and keep the bridge stable.

FEE AND CAPACITY TABLE



Mode / Service

Infrastructure Approximate Cost





Recommended Number of Users

Notes

Local File Copy

Single VPS or PC

Depends on your VPS

Dozens of accounts on same machine

Fastest, no external API.

Online Copy (Direct Telegram)

No proxy, only Telegram API

Free

Depends on Telegram + your VPS

Works if Telegram is not blocked and WebRequest allows api.telegram.org.

Online Copy (Cloudflare Free Proxy

No proxy, only Telegram API

0 USD, 100,000 requests/day

Up to 2 users at 2s polling

Good for personal or very small group.

Online Copy (Cloudflare Paid Proxy)

Cloudflare Workers Paid

Around 5 USD/month

200+ light users

Suitable for commercial copy service



You can adjust numbers according to your own polling interval and usage model.

BEST PRACTICES AND LIMITATIONS

Always test first on demo accounts before connecting to real money.

For Online mode, remember that MT4/MT5 Strategy Tester cannot emulate Telegram WebRequest; online copy must be tested in live terminals, not in tester.

Ensure your VPS has stable internet; if connection drops, slave will pause (status changes to DISCONNECTED) until new data arrives.

Do not mix different OperationMode / ChannelName combinations randomly on the same account; keep one clear configuration per chart.

If you see trades duplicated or missing, check: MagicNumber CopyType (if you manually closed trades in COPY_SIMPLE mode, EA will respect that) Broker trade rules (min lot size, slippage, market open, symbol availability).



CONCLUSION

Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE Hybrid 7.0 is designed as a professional-grade copier with:

Dual connection engines (Local File + Telegram API).

Built-in volume scaling across different account sizes.

Anti-duplicate and orphan clean-up logic to keep master and slave portfolios synchronised







