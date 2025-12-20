Fast Copy cp

FastCopy : Ultimate Offline Local Trade Copier

This tool is now 100% Offline-Capable (Local Mode), meaning it communicates directly between terminals on your PC/VPS for zero-latency execution.

🚀 Why FastCopy ? (v3.0 Update)

  • Instant Execution: Uses "Dirty Flag" logic to detect trades the millisecond they happen.
  • Simple Setup: No complicated URL lists or DLL imports required.

⚡ Key Features

  • Ultra-Low Latency: Direct file exchange ensures copying speeds under 50ms locally.
  • Smart Symbol Matching: Automatically handles suffix differences (e.g., matching XAUUSD with GOLD.pro ).
  • Heartbeat Monitor: Ensures the connection is alive even during low volatility.
  • Crash Recovery: Automatically re-syncs after terminal restarts without duplicating trades.

🎛️ Functionality

  • Risk Management: Choose between Fixed Lot or Lot Multiplier.
  • Trade Filtering: Copy Buy-only, Sell-only, or Reverse trades (for hedging strategies).
  • Sync Control: Real-time synchronization of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

🛠️ Setup Guide (30 Seconds)

Step 1: Setup the MASTER (Sender)
1. Attach FastCopy to any chart.
2. Set Role to ROLE_MASTER.
3. Click TURN ON.
(Note down your Account Number)

Step 2: Setup the SLAVE (Receiver)
1. Attach FastCopy to a chart on the second terminal.
2. Set Role to ROLE_SLAVE.
3. Enter the Master's Account ID in the panel.
4. Click TURN ON.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • InpRole: Select operation mode (Master or Slave).
  • No other complex settings required!

📞 Support & Custom Development

If you need help setting up this tool, have feature requests, or want to support the development, feel free to contact me on Telegram.

Telegram: @immahdi74

Note: This system works for Local Copying (Same PC/VPS).

