Fast Copy cp
- Utilities
- Alireza Kalamati
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 23 December 2025
FastCopy : Ultimate Offline Local Trade Copier
This tool is now 100% Offline-Capable (Local Mode), meaning it communicates directly between terminals on your PC/VPS for zero-latency execution.
🚀 Why FastCopy ? (v3.0 Update)
- Instant Execution: Uses "Dirty Flag" logic to detect trades the millisecond they happen.
- Simple Setup: No complicated URL lists or DLL imports required.
⚡ Key Features
- Ultra-Low Latency: Direct file exchange ensures copying speeds under 50ms locally.
- Smart Symbol Matching: Automatically handles suffix differences (e.g., matching XAUUSD with GOLD.pro ).
- Heartbeat Monitor: Ensures the connection is alive even during low volatility.
- Crash Recovery: Automatically re-syncs after terminal restarts without duplicating trades.
🎛️ Functionality
- Risk Management: Choose between Fixed Lot or Lot Multiplier.
- Trade Filtering: Copy Buy-only, Sell-only, or Reverse trades (for hedging strategies).
- Sync Control: Real-time synchronization of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).
🛠️ Setup Guide (30 Seconds)
Step 1: Setup the MASTER (Sender)
1. Attach FastCopy to any chart.
2. Set Role to ROLE_MASTER.
3. Click TURN ON.
(Note down your Account Number)
Step 2: Setup the SLAVE (Receiver)
1. Attach FastCopy to a chart on the second terminal.
2. Set Role to ROLE_SLAVE.
3. Enter the Master's Account ID in the panel.
4. Click TURN ON.
⚙️ Input Parameters
- InpRole: Select operation mode (Master or Slave).
- No other complex settings required!
📞 Support & Custom Development
If you need help setting up this tool, have feature requests, or want to support the development, feel free to contact me on Telegram.
Telegram: @immahdi74
Note: This system works for Local Copying (Same PC/VPS).
