Crystal Supply Demand Indicator

5

Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro)

Don’t trade in every candle – wait for institutional zones.

Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) is a professional Supply & Demand zone indicator for MetaTrader 5.
It is built for traders who want clean, institutional-quality zones on their charts instead of cluttered boxes or outdated concepts.
With higher-timeframe optimization, dynamic updates, and professional visuals, SD Pro ensures your charts display only the levels that truly matter.

Key Features

  • Institutional-Grade Zone Detection
    Focuses only on the most relevant supply and demand zones.

  • Fresh vs Touched Zones
    Instantly see which levels are still valid and which have already been tested.

  • Higher Timeframe Optimization
    Designed for H1, H4, Daily, and Weekly analysis – where institutional traders operate.

  • Non-Repaint Technology
    Once a zone is confirmed, it does not disappear or repaint. The projection stops exactly at the touch moment, ensuring reliable charting.

  • Real-Time Updates
    Zones are created and updated immediately in live market conditions.

  • Professional Visuals

    • Customizable colors and transparency.

    • Midline option for 50% retracement planning.

    • Clear zone labels for instant identification.

  • Smart Statistics Panel
    Real-time panel showing the number of fresh supply/demand zones.

  • Timeframe Awareness
    Warning system alerts you when viewing zones outside their detection timeframe.

  • Lightweight & Efficient
    Optimized for speed, even with many zones and extended history.

Why Choose SD Pro?

Most supply/demand indicators flood the chart with random boxes.
SD Pro filters only the meaningful zones and presents them in a professional way.
Result: cleaner charts, sharper focus, and better decision making.

Complete User Guide & Strategy

Every buyer receives a complete step-by-step user guide, which includes:

  • Setup instructions and recommended settings.

  • Entry strategies using zone touch, midline retracements, and confluence methods.

  • Risk management techniques for practical trading.

This ensures you not only install the tool but also learn how to trade effectively with it.

Risk Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool only.
It does not guarantee profit or provide financial advice.
Trading involves risk, and past results do not guarantee future performance.
Always test on a demo account before live trading. The developer is not responsible for financial losses.

Recommended Usage

  • Best for swing and positional traders.

  • Use on H1, H4, D1, charts.

  • Suitable for Forex, Gold, BTC , Indices, and Crypto.

  • Combine with your own analysis or trend confirmation for best results.

Reviews 1
Edwin Hernando Valle Reyes
145
Edwin Hernando Valle Reyes 2025.10.30 13:22 
 

Muhammad, Saludos.. Ayer instale el indicador estoy haciendo pruebas en índices sintéticos. una sugerencia, le puedes colocar alerta cuando Crystal Smart Pro, entre a las zonas.. Gracias..

