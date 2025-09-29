Crystal Supply Demand Indicator

Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro)

Don’t trade in every candle – wait for institutional zones.

Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) is a professional Supply & Demand zone indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It is built for traders who want clean, institutional-quality zones on their charts instead of cluttered boxes or outdated concepts.

With higher-timeframe optimization, dynamic updates, and professional visuals, SD Pro ensures your charts display only the levels that truly matter.

Key Features

Institutional-Grade Zone Detection

Focuses only on the most relevant supply and demand zones.

Fresh vs Touched Zones

Instantly see which levels are still valid and which have already been tested.

Higher Timeframe Optimization

Designed for H1, H4, Daily, and Weekly analysis – where institutional traders operate.

Non-Repaint Technology

Once a zone is confirmed, it does not disappear or repaint. The projection stops exactly at the touch moment, ensuring reliable charting.

Real-Time Updates

Zones are created and updated immediately in live market conditions.

Professional Visuals Customizable colors and transparency. Midline option for 50% retracement planning. Clear zone labels for instant identification.

Smart Statistics Panel

Real-time panel showing the number of fresh supply/demand zones.

Timeframe Awareness

Warning system alerts you when viewing zones outside their detection timeframe.

Lightweight & Efficient

Optimized for speed, even with many zones and extended history.

Why Choose SD Pro?

Most supply/demand indicators flood the chart with random boxes.

SD Pro filters only the meaningful zones and presents them in a professional way.

Result: cleaner charts, sharper focus, and better decision making.

Complete User Guide & Strategy

Every buyer receives a complete step-by-step user guide, which includes:

Setup instructions and recommended settings.

Entry strategies using zone touch, midline retracements, and confluence methods.

Risk management techniques for practical trading.

This ensures you not only install the tool but also learn how to trade effectively with it.

Risk Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool only.

It does not guarantee profit or provide financial advice.

Trading involves risk, and past results do not guarantee future performance.

Always test on a demo account before live trading. The developer is not responsible for financial losses.

Recommended Usage

Best for swing and positional traders.

Use on H1, H4, D1, charts.

Suitable for Forex, Gold, BTC , Indices, and Crypto.

Combine with your own analysis or trend confirmation for best results.



Supply Demand, Supply and Demand indicator, Supply Demand Pro, SD Pro, Crystal Supply Demand, institutional zones, liquidity zones, smart money concepts, SMC zones, order blocks, OB indicator, ICT trading zones, fair value gap, FVG indicator, support resistance indicator, fresh supply demand, untouched zones, non repaint supply demand, supply demand MT5, zone indicator MT5, forex supply demand, gold supply demand, crypto supply demand, BTC zones, indices supply demand, price action zones, professional trading zones, higher timeframe analysis, swing trading zones, positional trading levels, forex zone indicator, non repaint indicator MT5, demand supply zones, smart zones, advanced supply demand, MetaTrader 5 supply demand







