Grid Harvester MT5 Free

4.5

WARNING: Product is out of support! 


Free version of the grid strategy! Identical strategy to the full version, the only limitation is the number of positions.

Its goal is to harvest most out of trending market (on automatic mode) taking advantage of corrections in trends. It can be also used by experienced traders on manual trading. This kind of system is being used by most successful social traders having 500+ paid subscribers.

Combine your trading experience with this automatic strategy! It contains grid for GBPJPY that is easily scalable on other currencies.

You can also build grid on your own from scratch!

The strategy also supports stop loss option. You can use equity-based stop loss setting percentage of equity to be protected in one transaction.

  • Test it on GBPJPY 06.2012 - 11.2013 at any timeframe (every tick).
  • Other pairs: CHFJPY, EURJPY, CADJPY, USDJPY.

Can be also tested on any other currency pair with a trending market (for example, GBPUSD 06.2013-11.2013) or oscillating market. Better would be using more tight grid on GBPUSD and follow day's trend if not in oscillation mode. In oscillation mode use 8-16 MAs to oscillate around.

The Expert Advisor is very easy to configure. Send me private messages for more details or watch the MetaTrader 4 version video tutorial.

All options have a long description giving an example of what can be accomplished with certain options.

Become a successful signal provider with tons of subscriptions or simply trade your own account and make big profits with a well-known system.

Watch YouTube presentation and screen-shots.

JPY pairs are good for automated trading as Japan is facing default and inflating its currency (yet it does not guarantee success).

The strategy has both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 versions. 

Reviews 12
Kim
61
Kim 2020.12.27 04:06 
 

Great EA

summerX2
72
summerX2 2024.07.06 18:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

DayTrader .xx
40
DayTrader .xx 2021.07.06 16:08 
 

Thanks for a free product, it was just not for me

Amenaide48
19
Amenaide48 2021.03.11 23:27 
 

Testei na DEMO não funcionou

sakrat576
14
sakrat576 2021.03.02 16:13 
 

Здравствуйте если не сложно скиньте инструкцию по настройкам и описанием. Заранее благодарю.

Kim
61
Kim 2020.12.27 04:06 
 

Great EA

[Deleted] 2019.01.07 18:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mauro Giuseppe Tondo
2009
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo 2018.06.06 00:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Andrejczuk
5597
Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 23:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Litvichenko
7619
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.16 12:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nork
6190
Nork 2016.03.21 03:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2014.05.15 08:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vadim Strelkov
7710
Vadim Strelkov 2014.03.13 06:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

