Lydians Indicator

This indicator highlights points where the trend of a bar reverses due to sudden pressure, even when the overall trend is moving upwards or downwards. The arrow displayed by the indicator is based on the evaluation of the previous bar, which must meet specific criteria for a trend change.

When formulating your strategy, you can interpret consecutive 3-4 arrows in the same direction as a signal of a potential breakout. For example, when you see the fourth arrow, you can consider opening a position. This provides a reliable tool for anticipating significant market moves and fine-tuning your trading decisions.

In short, this indicator generates signals based on candlestick patterns:

The candle is bearish, but its upper wick extends above the previous candle.

The candle is bullish, but its lower wick remains below the previous candle.





If it gets enough likes, I will share the EA that gives similar results on all parities with the result you see in the second picture made with this indicator.





