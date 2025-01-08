Lydians Indicator

5

This indicator highlights points where the trend of a bar reverses due to sudden pressure, even when the overall trend is moving upwards or downwards. The arrow displayed by the indicator is based on the evaluation of the previous bar, which must meet specific criteria for a trend change.

When formulating your strategy, you can interpret consecutive 3-4 arrows in the same direction as a signal of a potential breakout. For example, when you see the fourth arrow, you can consider opening a position. This provides a reliable tool for anticipating significant market moves and fine-tuning your trading decisions.

In short, this indicator generates signals based on candlestick patterns:

  • The candle is bearish, but its upper wick extends above the previous candle.
  • The candle is bullish, but its lower wick remains below the previous candle.


If it gets enough likes, I will share the EA that gives similar results on all parities with the result you see in the second picture made with this indicator.

Reviews 3
James Erasmus
1793
James Erasmus 2025.01.25 12:06 
 

Great product for short term signal to enter or exit. Versatile with options such as consecutive arrows for less frequent entries. Excellent support from developer, responds and made changes. Yes arrows on lower time frame will vary between broker this is because price action is not exactly the same, some bars not making high above previous and so signal appears on one broker not other, again the lower the time frame the more likely.

Benjamin Afedzie
2878
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
25284
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.07.04 22:22
You honored me. Thank you
Игорь Чурашев
70
Игорь Чурашев 2025.06.27 07:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
25284
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.07.04 22:23
Thank you so much
James Erasmus
1793
James Erasmus 2025.01.25 12:06 
 

Great product for short term signal to enter or exit. Versatile with options such as consecutive arrows for less frequent entries. Excellent support from developer, responds and made changes. Yes arrows on lower time frame will vary between broker this is because price action is not exactly the same, some bars not making high above previous and so signal appears on one broker not other, again the lower the time frame the more likely.

Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
25284
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.03.09 08:43
I have updated version now. Could you check and let me know if it is as you wish
Reply to review