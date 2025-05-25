HedgingMartingale MT4

4.57

HedgingMartingale EA

[ Set Files ] , [ My Channel ] , [ My Products ] , [ Blog ]

Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm

This EA is a trading algorithm that combines hedging and intelligent risk management with the Martingale strategy. It is designed to provide stable performance in strong market conditions where you cannot predict trend direction. When using an appropriate set file, it can work on any instrument. Optimization results have provided successful performance on instruments such as Fx, Gold, Stock and Crypto. Instruments that tend to move sideways are its nightmare. It starts trading with a cycle. Opening the first trade that will start the cycle in the correct position can eliminate risks. Therefore, various cycle starting entry strategies have been developed and continue to be developed.

  • Opens systematic positions in both buy and sell directions.
  • After a loss, increases lot size following a predefined sequence.
  • Minimizes losses by automatically closing positions in the opposite direction.

Example trading cycle:
0.02 SELL
0.04 BUY
0.08 SELL
0.16 BUY
0.32 SELL
...

The first trade opened starts a cycle. The rules in the set file only apply to this first trade and the first trade can only be stopped using the Freeze feature or position limit. The cycle ends when the last position closes with profit. However, if the balance is insufficient or the position limit is full, critical losses may come.

Default inputs are prepared for XAUUSD!

There are some set files HERE but please do backtest before usage 


EA Features

Advanced Trading Options:

  • Special Take Profit for First Position:
    You can increase the probability of winning by setting a lower Take Profit in the first trades.
  • Spread Control:
    You can prevent bad order executions by setting a maximum spread limit.
  • Critical Spread:
    If the spread widens too much during the current cycle, the EA freezes the cycle and continues trading as soon as the spread returns to normal.

Multi-Pair & Multi-EA Usage Feature:

If you want to prevent entering a new trade while there is an open position, enter the Magic Number list of EAs to be blocked (for example: 12345,65431,34123 ).
This feature is only used to prevent the first trade of the cycle. It also allows other EAs to open trades sequentially. This way, it does not negatively affect the drawdown value. 
In new versions, this feature will be developed as follows; now when it enters a Buy position, it will enter trading in such a way that it will not block a Sell position in another instrument.
Also, if you do not want it to block Buy->Buy or Sell->Sell positions, it will be possible.

  • Blocked Magic Numbers

Dynamic Volume Multiplier:

Our goal is to automatically increase the number of trades, not the lot size of opened trades, as your capital increases. This makes it easier to manage trades without hitting the broker's lot limit. In multi-EA environments, it is recommended to use Equity-Based mode.

  • Balance-based
  • Equity-based 

Note: For volume calculations to be correct, match the Initial Balance parameter with your starting balance.

Position Entry Strategies:

Multiple strategy options are offered for maximum flexibility when opening the first position in a cycle. Since starting the cycle when the trend is strong will eliminate risks, strategies have been developed on this subject and tried to be presented to you as a selective list.

  • Candle Direction + ATR
  • ADX Indicator

Time Permissions Control:

Trend strength is different at every hour of the day; if you wish, you can restrict trading to certain days and time intervals. Enter the days you do not want to trade with numbers (for example, 1,2,3,4) 6 and 7 (Saturday, Sunday) are automatically closed. Hourly trading: Specify allowed trading hours in HH:MM–HH:MM format (for example, 03:30–21:30 or 21:30–03:00 )

Note: The EA prevents opening the first position of the cycle in the first 75 minutes of each trading day.

Gap Protection Setting:

If true, when carrying trades over the weekend, it applies a hedge trade by opening a new trade in the opposite direction of the open direction. This will prevent you from losing money with the big gap that may occur when you wake up on Monday. It removes the hedge trade on Monday at the time you specify and allows you to continue from where you left off in the cycle. If the hedge trade closes with profit and loss, it will update the tp and sl values of the original trade accordingly. 
Thanks to this setting, you can safely include Friday in the weekday permissions section. 

Market Rest Time Setting:

Waiting timers that prevent immediately reopening trades after volatile movements:

  • After Last Trade Pending Timer:
    Waits a certain number of candles (for example, 6 candles on H1 chart) after the last position closes.
  • After First Trade Pending Timer:
    As soon as the first trade of the cycle is completed, it goes into waiting for a new cycle, delaying the cycle start.

Freeze Trading System:

As the name suggests, it is designed to freeze the cycle and restart it. When you start a cycle, if this cycle opens new trades without gaining profit, the volume size of the opened trades will increase, so it is a useful option if you want to transfer the risk to the next entry strategy. For example, if 4 trades are opened and you do not want to push your luck further, it is a feature you will love if you want to transfer to the next entry strategy.
When you make the Freeze Trades system true, the EA can perform the following:

  • Temporarily stops trades and freezes the cycle.
  • Restarts trades with the same lot progression when conditions are suitable.
  • Trend direction options when starting the cycle: {Follow the trend, Continue in the same direction, Continue in the opposite direction}

Example: In XAUUSD trading, 4 trades were made and the lot grew, then the market holiday came and no movement is expected. If Freeze Trading is active, if a limit of 4 trades is entered it prevents opening more positions and restarts the cycle with the last lot size it left after the holiday.

Bank Holiday Protection:

During holiday periods, the buyer-seller balance is disrupted and unpredictable sideways movements may occur. If you want to prohibit opening the first position in a cycle on certain days before/after holidays, you can set how many days trading will not be done.

Example: do not enter the trading cycle 2 days before the holiday or 2 days after the holiday

  • The holiday database contains USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, CHF, AUD, NZD, CNY holiday data between 2022–2025.

Dynamic Pips Adjustment:

TP and Distance values are automatically adjusted as market price changes. Ideal especially for XAUUSD. It can be useful to use when working on long-term backtests.
Since a 1% value increase or decrease of the chart from 5 years ago will not match today's points values, you can find the answer to the question of how dynamically giving input values affects the result in this feature.

  • Baseline Price: Reference price point.
  • Price Interval: Price change threshold (for example, 200).
  • Percentage: The rate to be applied when the price changes this threshold (for example, 10%).

Example: If gold rises from $3,000 to $3,300 and Distance is 1,300 points, Percentage is 10%, Distance is automatically adjusted to 1,430 points.

Interesting information: As a result of tests, I noticed this. The gold ounce cost declared by gold businesses is around $1600. The current selling price is around $3200. The difference is $1600. When I set the price change setting to $200 and the percentage change to 13%, I realized that I found the optimum value. 


Usage Recommendations

Optimize entry parameters for each instrument:

  1. Set Distance and Take Profit values the same or close (e.g.: 1,200 points and 900 points).
  2. Optimize and use the Freeze Trading feature.
  3. Give the market 6–12 hours rest by making the After Trade Timer feature "True".
  4. Set Dynamic Volume Multiplier for compound balance growth.
  5. Test Dynamic Pips feature for pips adjustment in long-term tests (especially for XAUUSD).
  6. Use Bank Holiday filter to avoid trading in bad market conditions.
  7. You can install this EA on multiple pairs and use the Blocked Magic list to enter trades more frequently
  8. Try activating the (Gap Protection) feature to avoid weekend gaps

You do not need to do ATR optimization on FX instruments; the ATR feature is temporarily disabled.

Calculate the required balance amount carefully. In future versions, the balance you need will be calculated and displayed on the chart.


About the Developer

He has completed 10 years in his software development career. As a finance and mathematics enthusiast, he has a passion for developing algorithmic-based trading robots for over 2 years. He believes that he is the architect of many algorithms and strategies he has developed and has developed them, but he was disappointed when he encountered similar algorithms in the market. Still, he continues to develop with pride in having this ability.  He believes that providing the robots he develops for free instead of selling them directly will contribute more to their development. He attaches great importance to your feedback and suggestions.

If you like my robots and want to be informed about new features, join my channel: Furkan's Robots



Reviews 27
nippng
40
nippng 2026.03.12 22:39 
 

HELLO.Currently, the EA trades two to three times a day. What settings are needed to make it trade more frequently?

Viktor Kulyandin
366
Viktor Kulyandin 2026.03.03 05:25 
 

Отличный советник! За две недели на демо счёте увеличил баланс на 46% !

lcsmck
93
lcsmck 2026.02.14 20:54 
 

What a bot! It can be hugely profitable, testing on cents account and its done 50% profit in 2 weeks... just make sure to switch off in choppy market cause it can go wrong. Very good for trending days.

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
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Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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bardi2000
34
bardi2000 2026.05.09 09:50 
 

un EA verdaderamente complicado de utilizar,con parametros un tanto confusos. hay que darle tiempo...

OMG FZE LLC
86145
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2026.07.29 15:50
I couldnt update this EA after 5.4 because the mt4 doesnt support many features. It is better to use MT5 version. Forgive me.
nippng
40
nippng 2026.03.12 22:39 
 

HELLO.Currently, the EA trades two to three times a day. What settings are needed to make it trade more frequently?

OMG FZE LLC
86145
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2026.07.29 15:50
I couldnt update this EA after 5.4 because the mt4 doesnt support many features. It is better to use MT5 version. Forgive me.
DADAOGO
19
DADAOGO 2026.03.10 11:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

OMG FZE LLC
86145
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2026.03.10 11:59
Thank you for your review <
Viktor Kulyandin
366
Viktor Kulyandin 2026.03.03 05:25 
 

Отличный советник! За две недели на демо счёте увеличил баланс на 46% !

OMG FZE LLC
86145
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2026.03.03 07:08
Great to hear. Be careful and do optimise well. I use volumehedger for a while.
lcsmck
93
lcsmck 2026.02.14 20:54 
 

What a bot! It can be hugely profitable, testing on cents account and its done 50% profit in 2 weeks... just make sure to switch off in choppy market cause it can go wrong. Very good for trending days.

Jesus Alejandro Espinosa Garcia
354
Jesus Alejandro Espinosa Garcia 2026.02.08 18:09 
 

Is there any reason that the bot didnt open trades in tester? Mt4

Konstantin Polle
722
Konstantin Polle 2026.02.05 05:29 
 

Хороший продукт,есть потенциал

princezahid2010
513
princezahid2010 2025.12.30 13:04 
 

I execute this strategy manually, and I can confirm it serves as an effective alternative. To manage risk, I advise starting with 0.02 lot sizes and maintaining a minimum capital of $10,000. Crucially, prioritize capital preservation: actively monitor positions and exit trades once they recover after four or five consecutive losses—do not wait for the trade to hit profit. Exercise patience and discipline; more opportunities will arise, but protecting your capital must come first.

**CORRECTION 1.20.2026** - This strategy can blow up your account when market is ranging. You will need to cut the loss early if you feel market is ranging.

Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.08 00:55 
 

Excellent EA! Once I found the right setup, the results became very consistent. Appreciate the hard work behind it.

Tomi Luv
899
Tomi Luv 2025.10.26 15:59 
 

Even though this EA is no longer supported by Huseyin, I give i it 5 starts. I've had it running on gold with default settings on a cent account and its made pennies daily. Huseyin has been helping me with his Volumehedger MT5 ea and he's been nothing but awesome support, he has so far been very patient with me learning mt5 and helping me with my mistakes. (to me mt5 is garbage when it comes to testing because I can't figure it out yet, that's on me) As far as this free hegemartingale ea I will continue to test on demo accounts and find a way to make it work on USD pairs but I can say it will work on a 10k ecn or cent as is on gold in default mode.

[Deleted] 2025.08.22 01:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

190253864
36
190253864 2025.08.17 02:00 
 

想获得BTCUSD、XAUUSD和FX工具的优化设置文件

Enrico Bargellini
181
Enrico Bargellini 2025.07.23 21:32 
 

Ottimo bot funzionante

[Deleted] 2025.07.16 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

OMG FZE LLC
86145
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.07.18 00:52
Thanks my friend. I hope i will update this ea soon 🙏🏻
Alexfly
59
Alexfly 2025.07.14 06:55 
 

It made me lose €200 in 2 hours to avoid

OMG FZE LLC
86145
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.09.07 00:09
I am sad to hear. Please first ask the settings before using. This EA is not easy to use for beginners and it is not for 200$ deposit. Default settings requires more than 3000$ balance
mehmet arif
11
mehmet arif 2025.07.11 21:32 
 

hepsini 5 yıldız vermeyelim sıkıntı çıkmasın set dosyası pdf isteme imkanımız var mı furkan bey

OMG FZE LLC
86145
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.07.13 06:44
Değerlendirmeniz için teşekkür ederim. İyi kazançlar dilerim.
angelwings61
100
angelwings61 2025.07.09 14:01 
 

Impressive so far. Great profit and manages well equity. Thanks to the developer for a great piece of work.

OMG FZE LLC
86145
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.07.09 15:22
It seems that you are really impressed. Thank you for your low score ::) I respect your high standards
hideo tominaga
329
hideo tominaga 2025.07.08 12:52 
 

good

OMG FZE LLC
86145
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.07.08 12:55
You called it good, but it still doesn’t measure up to your standards? :))
emilien Detmer
18
emilien Detmer 2025.07.05 12:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

vitoco7777
45
vitoco7777 2025.07.03 03:19 
 

Honestly and its funny, probably the best EA on MQL5, in fact, this is FREE! So all the paid EA can bye bye! Do you have set files for different products? ie GBPUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD as well? Also how can i contact you? Do you have other paid and better EA? You are King of EA!!!!

OMG FZE LLC
86145
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.07.03 10:41
Yes it is. You should keep it a secret 🤭 It's free for now, but I’ll have to make it paid soon. If too many people start using it, the trading balance may be disrupted .
Yes i have other EA's. I cant say better but i can use all together. You can contact with me on my profile informations.
12
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