Diagonal Resistance Indi MT4

DiagonalResistanceIndi — Counter-Trend Signal Indicator



DiagonalResistanceIndi was developed specifically for the VolumeHedger EA. It is used on Gold with the M1 timeframe. It is also suitable for manual trading without the EA.

It is a signal indicator that detects unusually large percentage price moves within a short time window and marks potential reversal points against that move on the chart.

How does it work?



The indicator continuously scans a backward-looking time window on the M1 chart. The length of this window is not fixed; it adjusts itself automatically to market volatility (based on H1 ATR). In a calm market the window widens, in an active market it narrows. When price exceeds the defined percentage threshold measured from the extreme level within the window, the indicator considers the move "stretched" and generates a signal in the opposite direction:

Red down arrow — sell signal after a sharp rise

Blue up arrow — buy signal after a sharp decline

Yellow arrows — show the scale-in (grid) levels if the move continues

Gold-colored dots — track the target (TP) level of the open cycle bar by bar; the target is first calculated from a defined retracement ratio of the move and shifts toward the breakeven level as time passes. The point where the dot series ends is where the cycle was closed.

Filters that protect signal quality

To reduce consecutive false signals, the indicator applies a waiting period after a cycle closes, a minimum distance requirement from the last close price, and an additional delay for signals in the opposite direction. In addition, no new signals are generated on certain high-volatility calendar days.

Features



All signals are generated at bar open and never change afterwards (no repaint)

Optional push notification: on the first signal and/or at each scale-in level

Signals are stored in separate buffers; Expert Advisor developers can read them directly via iCustom

Designed for the M1 chart; developed and tested on Gold (XAUUSD), can also be used on other symbols

Note: This indicator is an analysis tool and does not constitute investment advice on its own. Past behavior is not indicative of future results; it is recommended to evaluate your trading decisions together with your own risk management.





About the Developer

A software engineer with more than 10 years of experience, the developer has focused on building algorithmic trading robots for over 3 years, driven by a passion for finance and mathematics.

The algorithms and strategies are designed not with a "vibe coder" approach based on ready-made solutions, but from the perspective of a professional software engineer — prioritizing performance, reliability and sustainability.

All material and non-material gains are reinvested into new R&D to continuously improve the products.

Rather than offering the robots purely for commercial gain, the developer believes that sharing them as freely as possible reaches a wider audience — and that the feedback gathered this way makes the products evolve much faster.

Every piece of user feedback and every suggestion is treated as the most valuable part of the product development process.