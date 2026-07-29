Diagonal Resistance EA

5

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Recommended accounts: High leverage and Standard, ECN, Raw, Cent, Propfirm
A new EA developed by Huseyin Furkan Ozturk — easy to use, plug & play. Make sure your balance and leverage are sufficient. Running a backtest before use is recommended.

Diagonal Resistance EA

I tried to explain the working logic in the slider images.

The core logic of the EA can be summarized in three steps:

  1. Catch the sharp move, enter against it:
    If price has moved 1% or more within the last 40 or 80 minutes (depending on volatility) — for example, gold rising rapidly — the EA opens a trade against that move: SELL on a rise, BUY on a fall. The core assumption: sharp moves that happen in a short time are usually "overstretched" and partially retrace. So the EA does not follow the trend — it plays mean reversion.
  2. If the move continues, add gradually (grid — no martingale):
    If price keeps moving against the entry, the EA does not panic; it adds new positions in the same direction at defined time and distance intervals. Each addition brings the basket's average cost closer to the current price. So price does not need to return all the way to the first entry — even a small pullback recovers the whole basket.
  3. Exit in profit on a small pullback; exit flat if it never comes:
    The target is modest: not the entire move, only a certain % of it needs to be retraced. The moment price pulls back that far from the peak, all positions close together. But if the pullback does not arrive within 60 minutes, the EA stops waiting — it moves the target to breakeven and exits flat, no profit no loss, the moment price touches it. So no trade ever turns into an open-ended "hope trade".


In short: "Fade the overstretched move, average in if needed, take profit on a small reversal; exit flat if the reversal never comes." On top of this, protective filters block new trades at the most dangerous moments (news days, one-way momentum, etc.).

Using Multiple EAs:

It can be used together with other EAs. There will be no conflicts. If you enter the magic numbers of your other EAs into the Blocking Magic Numbers field, separated by commas, the EA will not enter a trade while it sees an open position from them. When it skips an entry, it sends a notification to your mobile app. Moreover, if the other EAs' positions close some time after the signal, Diagonal Resistance EA will start entering: it behaves as if it had opened a virtual trade that never reached its TP, so it sees no problem in opening it again. It will try to open the position at the best possible point or at the same point.

Developer Notes:

Inside DiagonalResistance EA, 60 strategy inputs are hidden. It is deliberately kept simple for users — designed purely for drag & run. You can turn Auto Lot size On/Off so the lot size adjusts automatically as your balance grows. It sets the lot size according to your equity — so you can also make use of bonuses received from your broker. The trade comment DResEA cannot be changed. Prop firms do not check the comment; moreover, they allow the use of EAs until the challenge stages are passed.

Default inputs are prepared for XAUUSD! (min deposit 1000$, but you can also start with 500$, because gold has lower volatility in the second half of 2026)

For Propfirm use, turn Auto Lot off and test with a balance of 25,000$ or more.

What Is the Strategy Type:

Level Trading:
 Classic level-trading systems rely on static horizontal support/resistance lines drawn from past highs and lows. This EA takes Level Trading one step further: it builds its levels dynamically from the angle and speed of the price movement itself.

The EA does not ask "where did price stop before?" — it asks "how steep is this move?" If price rises or falls at an unsustainably sharp angle — covering 1% or more within a short time window — that slope is treated as a diagonal resistance line: a level where price has stretched too far, too fast, and is statistically likely to retrace.

Every level in the system is calculated in real time:

  • Base level — the starting point of the move; detected with a rolling window that automatically adapts to market volatility
  • Entry levels — steps spaced at percentage intervals along the slope of the move; positions are distributed across the level zone instead of piling up at one price
  • Target level — placed at a measured retracement of the move, updated live as the move extends
  • Time level — if the retracement does not arrive within the defined time, the exit level moves to basket breakeven; every cycle is guaranteed a controlled exit

Grid Strategy:
Yes, this EA uses a grid — but not the reckless kind that gave grid systems their bad reputation. Every grid mechanism inside is deliberately restricted:

  • Equal-lot grid (no martingale) — every position in a cycle opens with the same lot size. No doubling, no exponential risk growth. The 5th trade carries exactly the same risk as the 1st.
  • Time-based breakeven exit (60 minutes) — if the expected pullback does not arrive within 60 minutes, the EA stops waiting for profit and closes the whole basket at breakeven. No cycle is ever left open indefinitely on the hope that "the market will turn".
  • Strict entry limits — maximum number of trades per cycle, minimum time and minimum price distance between entries. The grid cannot pile up positions in panic.
  • One direction, one cycle — no opposite baskets, no locked hedges, no hidden position stacking. What you see on the chart is the entire exposure.

The grid here is not a recovery gamble — it is a cost-averaging tool operating within strict boundaries. Even buyers who normally avoid the grid category will see the difference: this is a grid with a seatbelt, an airbag and an emergency exit.


About the Developer

A software engineer with more than 10 years of experience, the developer has focused on building algorithmic trading robots for over 3 years, driven by a passion for finance and mathematics.
The algorithms and strategies are designed not with a "vibe coder" approach based on ready-made solutions, but from the perspective of a professional software engineer — prioritizing performance, reliability and sustainability.
All material and non-material gains are reinvested into new R&D to continuously improve the products.
Rather than offering the robots purely for commercial gain, the developer believes that sharing them as freely as possible reaches a wider audience — and that the feedback gathered this way makes the products evolve much faster.
Every piece of user feedback and every suggestion is treated as the most valuable part of the product development process.

If you like my robots and want to stay informed about new features, join my channel: ALGO By H. Furkan OZTURK

Reviews 7
Ahmet Fatih
18
Ahmet Fatih 2026.08.07 15:39 
 

First of all, thank you for sharing this EA with us. The backtest results were amazing. I decided to try this EA on a cent account, and the real permorfance has been impressive. It has already made three trades and all of them closed with good profits.

Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev
801
Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev 2026.08.06 19:22 
 

The Expert Advisor is performing well in testing. I’m trading on a demo account, and if everything goes smoothly, I’ll switch to a live account.

Markus Peter Hohmann
1613
Markus Peter Hohmann 2026.08.06 16:50 
 

I'm very impressed with this EA. So far, it has closed all trades successfully, and I'm also very impressed with its risk management. I also enjoy your posts, Huseyin. They are always very informative and thought-provoking. Thank you so much for offering your EAs at such affordable prices and for constantly coming up with new ideas. A truly creative mind, I must say. Kudos!

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3.43 (28)
Experts
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Ahmet Fatih
18
Ahmet Fatih 2026.08.07 15:39 
 

First of all, thank you for sharing this EA with us. The backtest results were amazing. I decided to try this EA on a cent account, and the real permorfance has been impressive. It has already made three trades and all of them closed with good profits.

Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev
801
Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev 2026.08.06 19:22 
 

The Expert Advisor is performing well in testing. I’m trading on a demo account, and if everything goes smoothly, I’ll switch to a live account.

Markus Peter Hohmann
1613
Markus Peter Hohmann 2026.08.06 16:50 
 

I'm very impressed with this EA. So far, it has closed all trades successfully, and I'm also very impressed with its risk management. I also enjoy your posts, Huseyin. They are always very informative and thought-provoking. Thank you so much for offering your EAs at such affordable prices and for constantly coming up with new ideas. A truly creative mind, I must say. Kudos!

JPH Schouten
85
JPH Schouten 2026.08.06 14:28 
 

Have this EA running on 4 live accounts now. It works great! All profitable. I have lots of confidence in Huseyin, since he is an enthusiastic ea and indicator developer with lots of dedication and knowledge. I also use his other EA's, volumehedger and hedgingmartingale. They give me large profits everyday. Very reliable. Test this EA and the others yourself. You will be surprised how profitable they are. And the support is quick!

lisi 7887
1815
lisi 7887 2026.08.06 07:44 
 

A great robot. It's good on the tests! I'll bet on real money!!!!

Andy R.
18
Andy R. 2026.08.03 13:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

OMG FZE LLC
86298
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2026.08.03 13:17
Thank you for honest words 🙏🏻 i hope you like it soon and update your review 🧿
poonforce
93
poonforce 2026.07.30 13:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

OMG FZE LLC
86298
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2026.07.30 13:43
I am reall appreciated ❤️😌
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