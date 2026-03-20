SwapSlap

4.83

[ LIVE SIGNALS ] , [ My Channel ] , [ BLOG ] ,  [ Public Chat ]

SWAPSLAP EA

Recommended accounts: Any, Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.)

A new EA developed by Huseyin Furkan Öztürk, very easy to use with a plug-and-play structure, creative yet very powerful.


The working principle of SwapSlap EA is briefly based on generating profit using the carry trade method. 
This method is a trading opportunity that arises because investors tend to switch sides during swap time due to interest rate differences between instruments. Usually, the side with the higher interest rate is preferred.
If no abnormal price movement is expected in the currency, investors will mostly trade toward the higher interest side. During this time, there is an opportunity to profit by buying low and selling high in a short period. Some filters exist within the EA, but they are not added as settings in order to keep things simple. 

Pair: EURJPY
Min 25$ balance required. (Calculated for 500x leverage. If you have 50x leverage, you need to scale your balance accordingly)
Adjustable DD: 4% - 8% - 17% - 35% - 52% - 70% (if your balance is very small, it will try to open trades with the minimum lot size and automatically adjust the risk level)
No set file required. 
Your broker is expected to allow trading when the market is closed. It is not recommended to use without backtesting. Please check my blog for details
You can join the EA channel via the link

Pair: GOLD
Min 150$  balance required. (Calculated for 500x leverage, Risk level 40% as default so you need min 300$ balance. If you increase the risk level, it can be enough 150$ )
No set file required. 

If you use mql vps, please dont use the panel buttons instead of inputs.

Due to the short holding time of positions and trading with high lot sizes, this EA is an example of scalping, HFT, and carry trade strategies. It takes risk based on equity, so it can be used together with other EAs. 
It opens high-lot trades using high margin. Therefore, it is a good option for users working as IB (introducing brokers) who aim to earn rebates.

Manage the EA Without Accessing Your VPS

You can stop the EA or change the risk level via the mobile MT5 application. 

To send commands from Mobile MT5:

  1. Go to the Trade tab
  2. Click the + (new order) button
  3. Select Pending Order (Buy Limit or Sell Limit)
  4. Symbol: must match the symbol the EA is running on (e.g. EURUSD)
  5. Price: enter a price far from the current price (to avoid triggering)
  6. Write the command in the Comment field, for example:
    • swapslap stop (stops)
    • swapslap start (starts)
    • swapslap risk level 5 ( Level Set (0-5) )
    • swapslap risk up (increase risk level)
    • swapslap risk down (decrease risk level)
    • swapslap info (shows command list)
  7. Click Place / Send

The EA will detect the pending order, read the comment, execute the command, and automatically delete the order. The order will never be triggered; it is only used to transmit commands.

Can It Be Used Together with Other EAs?

Yes, it can. The average position holding time is approximately 90 minutes and can extend up to a maximum of 12 hours. The risk level is set to 70%.
If there is an open position, it is recommended to reduce the risk level by one step.

An input has been added to handle this automatically for you—you can set it to true. It is set to true by default.

If risk reduction is activated due to an open position, a notification will be sent to your mobile app. It will also log the reason in the journal section.


About the Developer

He has over 10 years of experience in software development. As a finance and mathematics enthusiast, he has spent the past 3+ years focusing on algorithmic trading systems. He takes pride in the many algorithms and strategies he has developed.

He has been actively using SwapSlap EA since 2024 and has made significant progress in overcoming various challenges encountered along the way. He has won broker-organized trading competitions twice using SwapSlap EA. On two occasions, stop-loss levels were triggered due to broker-side candle manipulation and gap movements; however, the losses were successfully recovered through legal action. The same issue has not occurred again since.

Reviews 6
James Tan Chun Lin
287
James Tan Chun Lin 2026.03.27 04:05 
 

Furkan answered all my questions, tested before purchasing. This has good potential and Furkan puts in the work in this bot.

Alex_47
198
Alex_47 2026.03.26 16:26 
 

SwapSlap looks very promising with early results being nothing else but impressive. Huseyin is a very helpful developer with constant support and when he talks you can understand that he is really passionate and seasoned in the algorithmic and trading world. Looking forward to whatever he brings next.

nvmh0103
57
nvmh0103 2026.03.26 14:15 
 

I am deeply impressed by this EA’s ability to consistently profit from the market. It is clear that the developer poured years of expertise and genuine dedication into its creation. He has always support me since I join the market. I really recommend everyone to try this out, it's a game changer.

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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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James Tan Chun Lin
287
James Tan Chun Lin 2026.03.27 04:05 
 

Furkan answered all my questions, tested before purchasing. This has good potential and Furkan puts in the work in this bot.

Alex_47
198
Alex_47 2026.03.26 16:26 
 

SwapSlap looks very promising with early results being nothing else but impressive. Huseyin is a very helpful developer with constant support and when he talks you can understand that he is really passionate and seasoned in the algorithmic and trading world. Looking forward to whatever he brings next.

nvmh0103
57
nvmh0103 2026.03.26 14:15 
 

I am deeply impressed by this EA’s ability to consistently profit from the market. It is clear that the developer poured years of expertise and genuine dedication into its creation. He has always support me since I join the market. I really recommend everyone to try this out, it's a game changer.

manuela1978
92
manuela1978 2026.03.25 21:05 
 

This EA is working great so far, I can only recommend it.👌

Cristian Salute
458
Cristian Salute 2026.03.24 17:49 
 

Once again, Huseyin offers us something unique in the market, something special and personal. I've always appreciated Huseyin's EAs because they are unique and well-crafted. He is a great person, an experienced trader, and an excellent programmer. When he proposes an EA, it's because he has already tested it himself. In this case, it's a different kind of EA than usual, but it hit a full TP on the very first use. Very promising. I am sure that, as always, Huseyin's support and his legendary dedication to his products and customers will not be lacking here either. And SwapSlap will prove to be a product worthy of its creator.

Update 05/2026

Unfortunately, as a loyal customer of Furkan, I have to say that this EA is completely ineffective, as can also be seen from the live signals. Unfortunately, the RR ratio is too disadvantageous, it only takes one SL to devastate you and unfortunately they happened almost immediately. There is no way in the world that a system does not suffer losses for so long in this way with very small wins and devastating SLs. I'll probably never get the cost of EA back either (payed full price $249... first loyal clients with Furkan pay more, reverse marketing 🤦‍♂️). Move on. I hope maybe in future adaptation or update, but I am really disappointed at the moment.

Guenther Erwin Huber
380
Guenther Erwin Huber 2026.03.20 17:11 
 

This EA is a very good enhancement to the portfolio. The idea is very unique and different to the "traditional" EAs in the market. Here again you can see the developers expertise and deep understanding of the market. The user support is excellent and very proactive. Ideas of the community are integrated in next versions. Integration of the EA is very easy - it is really a kind of "plug&play". I am using this EA on real and prop accounts at the moment. How long the EA works profitable depends on the currency interest-rates. Depending on the risk settings and balance I think it takes about 1-3 months to recover the costs.

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