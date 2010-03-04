Make me money

The Make me Money EA is an MQL5 Expert advisor that allows you to enjoy your free time while it trades on your behalf, generating profits for you.

If you have limited capital, don't worry. With the Make me Money EA, you can start earning profits from as little as $100. As shown in the attached screenshot, with a starting capital of just $100, you can earn a profit of $221 in the first 6 months of 2020, trading with a minimum volume of 0.01 lots. Moreover, profits more than doubled during the volatile COVID-19 months.

If you have a balance of several thousand USD/EUR, you can trade with higher volumes, increasing your net return while still playing it safe. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, the Make me Money EA can help you achieve consistent returns over the medium term and enable you to benefit from the predictable nature of the Forex market.

To get started, make sure you have Automatic Trading enabled and run the EA. You can use the EA for trading currency pairs, commodities, and stocks. Set the timeframe to your liking, and let the EA trade. The EA will trade using the timeframe chosen in the parameter section, or dynamically changed in the MT5 platform.

If you encounter any problems with the EA, feel free to write to me on chat. As my client, it's my duty to provide you with support and even add new features (which, depending on complexity, may or may not add to the future price of the EA).

From personal experience, I recommend trading Forex currencies as the market is open most of the time, unlike DAX or NASDAQ stocks, and depending on your broker, you will experience higher spreads and latencies.

If you set up your EA with a different configuration than the one described, use the same configuration that gave you the best results in the strategy tester. Trust your results and let the EA trade; it will behave in the same manner as it did during the strategy testing.

Lastly, don't change your parameters (pair, stops, timeframe) before re-running them in the strategy tester. Often, users obtain great results with a set of parameters, then decide to change them completely when it comes to real trading.

The Make me Money EA has achieved great results for the EUR/USD pair, starting with just $100 and using minimum volume, with the following parameters: pair: EUR/USD, volume: 0.01 lots, take profit: 310, stop loss: 400, trailing value: 240, timeframe: 1h.

Please note that the statement "starting from 100$ to 221$ in the first 6 months of 2020" is backed by a trades list, which is available only to clients who purchase the unlimited EA. If you need to take a look at the trades list, I can send it to you via MQL chat or email.


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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
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Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
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