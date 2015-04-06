Diagonal Resistance EA MT4

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Recommended accounts: High leverage and Standard, ECN, Raw, Cent, Propfirm
A new EA developed by Huseyin Furkan Ozturk — easy to use, plug & play. Make sure your balance and leverage are sufficient. Running a backtest before use is recommended.

Diagonal Resistance EA

I tried to explain the working logic in the slider images.

The core logic of the EA can be summarized in three steps:

  1. Catch the sharp move, enter against it:
    If price has moved 1% or more within the last 40 or 80 minutes (depending on volatility) — for example, gold rising rapidly — the EA opens a trade against that move: SELL on a rise, BUY on a fall. The core assumption: sharp moves that happen in a short time are usually "overstretched" and partially retrace. So the EA does not follow the trend — it plays mean reversion.
  2. If the move continues, add gradually (grid — no martingale):
    If price keeps moving against the entry, the EA does not panic; it adds new positions in the same direction at defined time and distance intervals. Each addition brings the basket's average cost closer to the current price. So price does not need to return all the way to the first entry — even a small pullback recovers the whole basket.
  3. Exit in profit on a small pullback; exit flat if it never comes:
    The target is modest: not the entire move, only a certain % of it needs to be retraced. The moment price pulls back that far from the peak, all positions close together. But if the pullback does not arrive within 60 minutes, the EA stops waiting — it moves the target to breakeven and exits flat, no profit no loss, the moment price touches it. So no trade ever turns into an open-ended "hope trade".


In short: "Fade the overstretched move, average in if needed, take profit on a small reversal; exit flat if the reversal never comes." On top of this, protective filters block new trades at the most dangerous moments (news days, one-way momentum, etc.).

Using Multiple EAs:

It can be used together with other EAs. There will be no conflicts. If you enter the magic numbers of your other EAs into the Blocking Magic Numbers field, separated by commas, the EA will not enter a trade while it sees an open position from them. When it skips an entry, it sends a notification to your mobile app. Moreover, if the other EAs' positions close some time after the signal, Diagonal Resistance EA will start entering: it behaves as if it had opened a virtual trade that never reached its TP, so it sees no problem in opening it again. It will try to open the position at the best possible point or at the same point.

Developer Notes:

Inside DiagonalResistance EA, 60 strategy inputs are hidden. It is deliberately kept simple for users — designed purely for drag & run. You can turn Auto Lot size On/Off so the lot size adjusts automatically as your balance grows. It sets the lot size according to your equity — so you can also make use of bonuses received from your broker. The trade comment DResEA cannot be changed. Prop firms do not check the comment; moreover, they allow the use of EAs until the challenge stages are passed.

Default inputs are prepared for XAUUSD! (min deposit 1000$, but you can also start with 500$, because gold has lower volatility in the second half of 2026)

For Propfirm use, turn Auto Lot off and test with a balance of 25,000$ or more.

What Is the Strategy Type:

Level Trading:
 Classic level-trading systems rely on static horizontal support/resistance lines drawn from past highs and lows. This EA takes Level Trading one step further: it builds its levels dynamically from the angle and speed of the price movement itself.

The EA does not ask "where did price stop before?" — it asks "how steep is this move?" If price rises or falls at an unsustainably sharp angle — covering 1% or more within a short time window — that slope is treated as a diagonal resistance line: a level where price has stretched too far, too fast, and is statistically likely to retrace.

Every level in the system is calculated in real time:

  • Base level — the starting point of the move; detected with a rolling window that automatically adapts to market volatility
  • Entry levels — steps spaced at percentage intervals along the slope of the move; positions are distributed across the level zone instead of piling up at one price
  • Target level — placed at a measured retracement of the move, updated live as the move extends
  • Time level — if the retracement does not arrive within the defined time, the exit level moves to basket breakeven; every cycle is guaranteed a controlled exit

Grid Strategy:
Yes, this EA uses a grid — but not the reckless kind that gave grid systems their bad reputation. Every grid mechanism inside is deliberately restricted:

  • Equal-lot grid (no martingale) — every position in a cycle opens with the same lot size. No doubling, no exponential risk growth. The 5th trade carries exactly the same risk as the 1st.
  • Time-based breakeven exit (60 minutes) — if the expected pullback does not arrive within 60 minutes, the EA stops waiting for profit and closes the whole basket at breakeven. No cycle is ever left open indefinitely on the hope that "the market will turn".
  • Strict entry limits — maximum number of trades per cycle, minimum time and minimum price distance between entries. The grid cannot pile up positions in panic.
  • One direction, one cycle — no opposite baskets, no locked hedges, no hidden position stacking. What you see on the chart is the entire exposure.

The grid here is not a recovery gamble — it is a cost-averaging tool operating within strict boundaries. Even buyers who normally avoid the grid category will see the difference: this is a grid with a seatbelt, an airbag and an emergency exit.


About the Developer

A software engineer with more than 10 years of experience, the developer has focused on building algorithmic trading robots for over 3 years, driven by a passion for finance and mathematics.
The algorithms and strategies are designed not with a "vibe coder" approach based on ready-made solutions, but from the perspective of a professional software engineer — prioritizing performance, reliability and sustainability.
All material and non-material gains are reinvested into new R&D to continuously improve the products.
Rather than offering the robots purely for commercial gain, the developer believes that sharing them as freely as possible reaches a wider audience — and that the feedback gathered this way makes the products evolve much faster.
Every piece of user feedback and every suggestion is treated as the most valuable part of the product development process.

If you like my robots and want to stay informed about new features, join my channel: ALGO By H. Furkan OZTURK

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Experts
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Connor Michael Woodson
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Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Connor Michael Woodson
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FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
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Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Vasiliy Strukov
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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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