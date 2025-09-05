The Real Face of Funded Accounts

Short version: even with the smallest funded account, you end up about $2,000 worse off than if you had simply traded the same money yourself. If you still want one after reading this — that's on you. Here is what actually happens: they take your fee, put it in a real account, and copy your trades there with much higher leverage. You do all the work; they keep the difference. Instead of paying for that, put just $10 into a cent account, take the same leveraged trades there, and keep the rest of your money in your pocket.



Swing Account vs Real Account — in plain words



Lately, funded accounts have become popular with traders who keep losing. Prop firms sell hope: "trade big capital, low stress." Does the marketing work? Honestly, yes — because big leverage and big numbers confuse people. And when you can't do the math, that confusion gets sold back to you as an "advantage."

The pitch sounds simple: pay a small fee, trade a large account. But once you read the fine print, the deal is nowhere near fair. Let's take it apart slowly.

1) The leverage trick

On funded Swing accounts, leverage is only 1:30.

On a real account, you can trade at 1:1000.

That gap is enormous when your capital is small.

In real buying power, a $10,000 funded account at 1:30 trades like only a $3,000 real account. So the "$10k" is mostly on paper. And to even reach it, you first have to pass the challenge stages — which burns up that advantage anyway.

2) The price: $160 for a "$10K" account

Right now you can buy a $10,000 challenge for about $160. Attractive, right? Now watch what the rules do to it:

5% daily drawdown = instant fail. Hit -5% in a single day and you're out — your $160 is gone.

You must reach a 15% profit target .

And that 15% is not in one shot : first you make 10%, then it resets and you do 5% again. (We'll ignore this part to keep things simple.)

There are 3 stages, and we'll treat each as about 5%.

So it's basically "a marathon, but with extra walls." Sold to you as easy — packed with catches.

3) The math: funded vs real

Say you pass all 3 stages (5% each). Good news: you passed. Bad news: you still have $0 profit. Now you finally want to take your first real payout and go grab a coffee.

Assume you make 5% — the same size as the maximum drawdown they allow you. But here's the catch:

Commission comes out of your first profit (you usually keep 80% ).

So your real take-home is 4%.

On a $10,000 account, 4% = $400. Not terrible… until you compare it with doing it yourself.

Take that same $160 to a real cent account. Using the same 5% risk, in a winning run you double your money a few times over. Double it 4 times and that's 16x: $160 → $2,560.

Same effort, same risk. The funded route hands you $400. The real account gives you $2,560. You just gave away roughly $2,000 — right at the start.

You could even sell these accounts yourself

Here's how the firm actually makes its money — and how you could copy the exact same model:

You sell someone a 1:30 "Swing" demo challenge. With a copy-trade tool, their trades get mirrored onto a real account at 1:1000 — a 30x multiplier on every trade they paid for. Even if the client passes, you spend almost nothing. That ~$2,000 gap stays in your pocket.

Since passing is hard, you'd play it safe like this:

Don't connect their fee to the real account until they clear 2 stages .

. On the final stage (needs 5%), mirror it with 1:1000 and a 30x multiplier.

Only now deposit the client's $160 into the real account.

When they hit 5% and earn the funded account, your own cash still isn't spent.

When they withdraw the first profit, they get 4% (you keep 20%).

By then you've doubled twice, so the real account is 4x: $160 × 4 = $640 .

. Their payout is ~$400, so your net remaining is $240 — clean.

Still excited about prop firms and funded accounts? Just send me your money and I'll set up a "challenge" for you =))

Conclusion

The whole appeal is "trade with big capital." But once you run the numbers, the system is built to pay the firm — not you.

If you genuinely want to grow: manage your own money, control your risk properly, and build a real account over the long term. That is the far smarter path.

Never call your budget "too small."

Even $10 in a cent account can trade like $1,000 — especially if you let a robot do the work.





The numbers, side by side

Funded Account You Pay Account Size Funded 4% Profit Real Account 16x What You Lose 10k $160 $10,000 $400 $160 × 16 = $2,560 2560 − 400 = $2,160 25k $250 $25,000 $1,000 $250 × 16 = $4,000 4000 − 1000 = $3,000 50k $345 $50,000 $2,000 $345 × 16 = $5,520 5520 − 2000 = $3,520 100k $540 $100,000 $4,000 $540 × 16 = $8,640 8640 − 4000 = $4,640 200k $1,080 $200,000 $8,000 $1,080 × 16 = $17,280 17280 − 8000 = $9,280



