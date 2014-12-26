"Make it Horizontal" will convert any trendline to horizontal by just selecting it and then pressing the H key.

This tool must be included in your charts as an indicator. It has no inputs, just drag it to your charts and that's it!

I created this tool because the MT4 doesn't have any built-in feature like this. How many times have you drawn a line and you need to double click it in order to configure the start and end price level so you can make it horizontal? Well, that's not an issue anymore! Download "Make it Horizontal" and just have your support and resistance lines perfectly horizontal.