OSMA Breakout

OSMA Breakout indicator displays signals formed at the time of overcoming the previous extremum of OSMA while simultaneously forming the extremum point on the price chart. If the extremum of the previous wave is punched, but the price remains in flat (in a narrow range), the signal is not displayed. This approach allows you to reduce the number of false signals in a long trend and the divergence of the indicator.

The indicator works on any trading instrument and timeframe.


Parameters

  • Fast EMA Period - fast moving average period
  • Slow EMA Period - slow moving average period
  • Signal SMA Period - signal moving average period
  • Ma Filter - filter for signals determined by the moving average
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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IntraDayTrack
Dmitriy Novitskiy
Indicators
IntradayTrack displays daily support and resistance lines based on the average symbol volatility for a certain period. You can tilt the line to a certain angle both at the beginning and the end of a trading period. Parameters Track period - the period of drawing lines (day, week, month) Avg price range – number of days the average volatility is considered for Start value (Avg %) – distance between the lines at the beginning of a trading day in % of the average volatility for a selected period E
IntraDayTrack MT5
Dmitriy Novitskiy
Indicators
IntradayTrack displays on the price chart daily support and resistance lines based on average volatility instruments for a certain period. In the indicator, it is possible to tilt the line to a certain angle both at the beginning of the trading day and at the end of the trading period. Parameters Track period - the period of drawing lines (day, week, month) Avg price range - number of days the average volatility is considered for Start value (Avg%) - distance between the lines at the beginning
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