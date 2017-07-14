OSMA Breakout indicator displays signals formed at the time of overcoming the previous extremum of OSMA while simultaneously forming the extremum point on the price chart. If the extremum of the previous wave is punched, but the price remains in flat (in a narrow range), the signal is not displayed. This approach allows you to reduce the number of false signals in a long trend and the divergence of the indicator.

The indicator works on any trading instrument and timeframe.





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