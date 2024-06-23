Dark Sniper
- Indicators
-
Dmitriy KashevichHello everyone, I am a trader with 4 years of experience and 7 years of programming experience, on this site I publish my best trading indicators that show excellent income! I know that something will be interesting to you from my products.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 23 June 2024
- Activations: 5
Dark Sniper pointer indicator.
Complete absence of redrawing
The percentage of correct indicator forecasts depends on your settings; the default is period 7 (performed better)
The arrow indicates the direction of the next candle and the possible direction of the trend in the future.
Suitable for small timeframes m1 and m5
It is recommended to open transactions from 1 to 2 candles.
The signal appears on the current candle.
Open a trade on the next one since the signal is being generated and may not be accurate!
advantages of the indicator:
1. Excellent signals.
2.complete absence of redrawing
3. High signal accuracy.
4. frequency of occurrence of signals.
Watch the video review